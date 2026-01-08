Llegan los Golden Globes 2026: qué películas se encaminan a los Oscar

Secciones
Este domingo los ganadores de los Golden Globes marcarán un antes y un después en el rumbo a los Oscar.

El año pasado Anora se llevó cinco de los seis premios a los que estuvo nominada: mejor película, director, actriz, edición y guion original. El año pasado Anora se llevó cinco de los seis premios a los que estuvo nominada: mejor película, director, actriz, edición y guion original. Foto: captura de Anora, ganadora del Oscar 2025
Hace 2 Hs

La temporada de premios ya inició, pero tradicionalmente en el mundo del cine se considera que los Golden Globes marcan un antes y un después en el camino hacia la consagración máxima. Este domingo 11 de enero, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood entregará los galardones que allanarán el camino a las mejores producciones del 2025.

Llega “Valor sentimental”, una gran candidata a los Oscar

Llega “Valor sentimental”, una gran candidata a los Oscar

Esta nueva edición tendrá como escenario al “Palacio Rosa” y, como anfitriona, a Nikki Glaser por segundo año consecutivo. La ceremonia será transmitida en Estados Unidos por CBS y Paramount+. La audiencia latinoamericana podrá seguir la entrega por TNT –que también mostrará la alfombra roja– y la plataforma de streaming Max.

Durante años, la premiación de los Golden Globes determinó qué artistas, directores y producciones tenían más chances de ganar los premios Oscar. Aunque no todos los años la profecía cinematográfica se cumple –como el año pasado, que inesperadamente para muchos ganó “Anora” y no “The Brutalist”–, el mito sigue rondando y aumenta las expectativas de los potenciales ganadores.

Las nominaciones ya están hechas y las ganadoras de este domingo seguirán sumando puntos y reforzando sus candidaturas a los Oscar, que se entregarán el domingo 15 de marzo.

Nominados a los Golden Globes 2026: todas las categorías

Mejor Película Dramática

- Frankenstein

- Hamnet

- It Was Just an Accident

- The Secret Agent

- Sentimental Value

- Sinners

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

- Blue Moon

- Bugonia

- Marty Supreme

- No Other Choice

- Nouvelle Vague

- One Battle After Another

Mejor Película Animada

- Arco

- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

- Elio

- KPop Demon Hunters

- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

- Zootopia 2

Logros Cinematográficos y de Taquilla

- Avatar: Fire and Ash

- F1

- KPop Demon Hunters

- Misión: Imposible La Sentencia Final

- Sinners

- Weapons

- Wicked: For Good

- Zootopia 2

Mejor Película de habla no inglesa

- It Was Just an Accident – Francia

- No Other Choice – Corea del Sur

- The Secret Agent – Brasil

- Sentimental Value – Noruega

- Sirāt – España

- The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película dramática

- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

- Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una película dramática

- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película musical o de comedia

- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

- Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una película musical o de comedia

- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

- Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en cualquier película

- Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

- Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

- Amy Madigan (Weapons)

- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Mejor interpretación masculina de reparto en cualquier película

- Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

- Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

- Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Mejor Director de Película

- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

- Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)

- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Mejor Guion de Película

- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Mejor Banda Sonora Original de Película

- Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

- Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

- Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

- Kangding Ray (Sirāt)

- Max Richter (Hamnet)

- Hans Zimmer (F1)

Mejor Canción Original de Película

- “Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash

- “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

- “I Lied to You” – Sinners

- “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good

- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good

- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Mejor Serie de Televisión Dramática

- The Diplomat

- The Pitt

- Pluribus

- Severance

- Slow Horses

- The White Lotus

Mejor Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

- Abbott Elementary

- The Bear

- Hacks

- Nobody Wants This

- Only Murders in the Building

- The Studio

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película para televisión

- Adolescence

- All Her Fault

- The Beast in Me

- Black Mirror

- Dying for Sex

- The Girlfriend

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de televisión dramática

- Kathy Bates (Matlock)

- Britt Lower (Severance)

- Helen Mirren (Mobland)

- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de televisión – Drama

- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

- Diego Luna (Andor)

- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

- Mark Ruffalo (Task)

- Adam Scott (Severance)

- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de televisión musical o comedia

- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

- Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de televisión musical o comedia

- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

- Seth Rogen (The Studio)

- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor interpretación femenina en serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

- Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

- Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

- Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

- Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Mejor interpretación masculina en serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

- Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

- Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

- Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

- Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

- Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en televisión

- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

- Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

- Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Mejor interpretación masculina en un papel secundario en televisión

- Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

- Tramell Tillman (Severance)

- Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Mejor interpretación en una comedia stand-up en televisión

- Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)

- Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life)

- Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)

- Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

- Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)

- Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Mejor Podcast

- Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

- Call Her Daddy

- Good Hang With Amy Poehler

- The Mel Robbins Podcast

- SmartLess

- Up First

