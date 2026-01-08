Llegan los Golden Globes 2026: qué películas se encaminan a los Oscar

La temporada de premios ya inició, pero tradicionalmente en el mundo del cine se considera que los Golden Globes marcan un antes y un después en el camino hacia la consagración máxima. Este domingo 11 de enero, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood entregará los galardones que allanarán el camino a las mejores producciones del 2025.
Esta nueva edición tendrá como escenario al “Palacio Rosa” y, como anfitriona, a Nikki Glaser por segundo año consecutivo. La ceremonia será transmitida en Estados Unidos por CBS y Paramount+. La audiencia latinoamericana podrá seguir la entrega por TNT –que también mostrará la alfombra roja– y la plataforma de streaming Max.
Durante años, la premiación de los Golden Globes determinó qué artistas, directores y producciones tenían más chances de ganar los premios Oscar. Aunque no todos los años la profecía cinematográfica se cumple –como el año pasado, que inesperadamente para muchos ganó “Anora” y no “The Brutalist”–, el mito sigue rondando y aumenta las expectativas de los potenciales ganadores.
Las nominaciones ya están hechas y las ganadoras de este domingo seguirán sumando puntos y reforzando sus candidaturas a los Oscar, que se entregarán el domingo 15 de marzo.
Nominados a los Golden Globes 2026: todas las categorías
Mejor Película Dramática
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor Película Musical o Comedia
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Logros Cinematográficos y de Taquilla
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Misión: Imposible La Sentencia Final
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Película de habla no inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident – Francia
- No Other Choice – Corea del Sur
- The Secret Agent – Brasil
- Sentimental Value – Noruega
- Sirāt – España
- The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez
Mejor interpretación femenina en una película dramática
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Mejor interpretación masculina en una película dramática
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Mejor interpretación femenina en una película musical o de comedia
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Mejor interpretación masculina en una película musical o de comedia
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en cualquier película
- Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Mejor interpretación masculina de reparto en cualquier película
- Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Mejor Director de Película
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Mejor Guion de Película
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Mejor Banda Sonora Original de Película
- Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
- Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
- Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
- Kangding Ray (Sirāt)
- Max Richter (Hamnet)
- Hans Zimmer (F1)
Mejor Canción Original de Película
- “Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You” – Sinners
- “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Mejor Serie de Televisión Dramática
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de televisión dramática
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Helen Mirren (Mobland)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de televisión – Drama
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Mark Ruffalo (Task)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de televisión musical o comedia
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de televisión musical o comedia
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Mejor interpretación femenina en serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
- Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
- Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
- Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Mejor interpretación masculina en serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)
- Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
- Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
- Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en televisión
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
- Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Mejor interpretación masculina en un papel secundario en televisión
- Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- Tramell Tillman (Severance)
- Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Mejor interpretación en una comedia stand-up en televisión
- Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)
- Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life)
- Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)
- Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)
- Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)
Mejor Podcast
- Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang With Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First