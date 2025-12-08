Golden Globes 2026: la lista completa de nominados que anticipa la gala más competitiva

Nos acercamos a una nueva temporada de premios, y la lista de nominados a los próximos Golden Globes anticipa una competencia intensa. La edición número 83 de los Golden Globes (Globos de Oro) se celebrará el próximo 11 de enero de 2026. Esta gala distinguirá lo mejor del cine, la televisión y otras producciones a través de sus diversas categorías. El evento promete ser un punto de encuentro para lo más destacado de la industria del entretenimiento.
El filme que destaca sobre el resto de los nominados es One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra), dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson. Esta cinta lidera la contienda con nueve candidaturas, que incluyen las nominaciones a mejor película, director, actor principal (Leonardo DiCaprio), actriz protagonista (Chase Infinity) y doble nominación a actor de reparto (para Benicio del Toro y Sean Penn), según reporta EFE. Además, otras producciones como Adolescencia, The White Lotus, Frankenstein, Elio y Zootopia 2 consiguen ubicarse entre las nominadas en diferentes categorías.
Mejor Película Dramática
-Frankenstein
-Hamnet
-It Was Just an Accident
-The Secret Agent
-Sentimental Value
-Sinners
Mejor Película Musical o Comedia
-Blue Moon
-Bugonia
-Marty Supreme
-No Other Choice
-Nouvelle Vague
-One Battle After Another
Mejor Película Animada
-Arco
-Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
-Elio
-KPop Demon Hunters
-Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
-Zootopia 2
Logros Cinematográficos y de Taquilla
-Avatar: Fire and Ash
-F1
-KPop Demon Hunters
-Misión: Imposible La Sentencia Final
-Sinners
-Weapons
-Wicked: For Good
-Zootopia 2
Mejor Película de habla no inglesa
-It Was Just an Accident – Francia
-No Other Choice – Corea del Sur
-The Secret Agent – Brasil
-Sentimental Value – Noruega
-Sirāt – España
-The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez
Mejor interpretación femenina en una película dramática
-Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
-Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
-Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
-Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
-Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
-Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Mejor interpretación masculina en una película dramática
-Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
-Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
-Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
-Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
-Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
-Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Mejor interpretación femenina en una película musical o de comedia
-Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
-Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
-Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
-Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
-Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
-Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Mejor interpretación masculina en una película musical o de comedia
-Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
-George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
-Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
-Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
-Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
-Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en cualquier película
-Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
-Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
-Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
-Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
-Amy Madigan (Weapons)
-Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Mejor interpretación masculina de reparto en cualquier película
-Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
-Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
-Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
-Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
-Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
-Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Mejor Director de Película
-Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
-Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
-Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)
-Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
-Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
-Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Mejor Guion de Película
-Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
-Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
-Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
-Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
-Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
-Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Mejor Banda Sonora Original de Película
-Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
-Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
-Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
-Kangding Ray (Sirāt)
-Max Richter (Hamnet)
-Hans Zimmer (F1)
Mejor Canción Original de Película
-“Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
-“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
-“I Lied to You” – Sinners
-“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
-“The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
-“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Mejor Serie de Televisión Dramática
-The Diplomat
-The Pitt
-Pluribus
-Severance
-Slow Horses
-The White Lotus
Mejor Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia
-Abbott Elementary
-The Bear
-Hacks
-Nobody Wants This
-Only Murders in the Building
-The Studio
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película para televisión
-Adolescence
-All Her Fault
-The Beast in Me
-Black Mirror
-Dying for Sex
-The Girlfriend
Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de televisión dramática
-Kathy Bates (Matlock)
-Britt Lower (Severance)
-Helen Mirren (Mobland)
-Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
-Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
-Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de televisión - Drama
-Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
-Diego Luna (Andor)
-Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
-Mark Ruffalo (Task)
-Adam Scott (Severance)
-Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de televisión musical o comedia
-Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
-Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
-Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
-Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
-Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
-Jean Smart (Hacks)
Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de televisión musical o comedia
-Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
-Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
-Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
-Seth Rogen (The Studio)
-Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
-Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Mejor interpretación femenina en serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
-Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)
-Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
-Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
-Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
-Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
-Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Mejor interpretación masculina en serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
-Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)
-Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
-Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
-Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
-Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
-Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en televisión
-Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
-Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
-Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
-Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
-Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
-Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Mejor interpretación masculina en un papel secundario en televisión
-Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
-Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
-Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
-Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
-Tramell Tillman (Severance)
-Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Mejor interpretación en una comedia stand-up en televisión
-Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)
-Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life)
-Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)
-Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)
-Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)
-Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)
Mejor Podcast
-Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
-Call Her Daddy
-Good Hang With Amy Poehler
-The Mel Robbins Podcast
-SmartLess
-Up First