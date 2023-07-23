La Corte definirá si tres entes autárquicos deben regularizarse

UNA DEMANDA QUE COMENZÓ EN 2015. Se planteó la normalización de los entes autárquicos. LA GACETA / FOTO DE ANALÍA JARAMILLO.
Hace 3 Hs
Escuchar nota
Tu navegador no soporta HTML5 audio
Esta nota pertenece al contenido premium y es exclusiva para suscriptores.
Temas TucumánInstituto de Previsión y Seguridad Social de TucumánInstituto Provincial de Lucha contra el AlcoholismoInstituto Provincial de Vivienda y Desarrollo UrbanoCorte Suprema de Justicia de TucumánRepública Argentina
NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS
Lo más popular