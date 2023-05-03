Secciones
La Gaceta
DeportesFútbol

Colo Colo-Boca Juniors y Manchester City-West Ham, los partidos destacados de la agenda de TV

Además Platense-Defensores de Belgrano juegan por la Copa Argentina.

FIGURA. A los 18 años y debutando en la Copa, Barco fue la bandera de Boca. FIGURA. A los 18 años y debutando en la Copa, Barco fue la bandera de Boca. REUTERS
Hace 1 Hs

---------- WTA Premier - Madrid

8: Cuartos de final (ESPN 3)

15: Cuartos de final (ESPN 3)


---------- ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid

11: Cuartos de final (ESPN 3)


---------- Copa Libertadores

19: Internacional-Nacional (Fox Sports 2)

19: Cerro Porteño-Bolívar (Fox Sports )

21: Colo Colo-Boca Juniors (Fox Sports)

21.30: Barcelona (E)-Palmeiras (Fox Sports 3)

21.30: Atlético Mineiro-Alianza Lima (Fox Sports 2)

23: Independiente Medellín-Metropolitanos (STAR +)


---------- Copa Sudamericana

19: Palestino-San Lorenzo (DirecTV Sports / 1610)

21: Guarani (P)-Emelec (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)

21: Puerto Cabello-Tigre (ESPN)

21: Millonarios-América MG (DirecTV Sports / 1610)


---------- Serie A

13: Atalanta-Spezia(ESPN Extra)

13: Juventus-Lecce (ESPN 2)

13: Salernitana-Fiorentina (STAR +)

16: Lazio-Sassuolo (STAR +)

16: Milan-Cremonese (STAR +)

16: Monza-Roma (STAR +)

16: Hellas Verona-Inter (ESPN 2)


---------- Saudi Pro League

13: Al Taawoun-Al Ittihad(DirecTV Sports + / 1613)


---------- Liga de Grecia

14: AEK Atenas-Olympiacos (STAR +)

14: Panathinaikos-PAOK (STAR +)


---------- Euroliga

14.30: Fenerbahce-Olympiacos (DirecTV Sports / 1614)

14.30: Zalgaris-Barcelona (DirecTV Sports 2 / 1612)


---------- Liga de España

14.30: Valencia-Villarreal(DirecTV Sports / 1610)

17: Atlético Madrid-Cádiz (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)

17: Getafe-Celta de Vigo (STAR +)

---------- Copa de Alemania

15.45: Stuttgart-Frankfurt (ESPN Extra)


---------- Premier League

16: Liverpool-Fulham (ESPN 3)

16: Manchester City-West Ham (ESPN)


---------- Ligue 1 de Francia

16: Brest-Nantes


---------- Copa Argentina

17.10: Platense-Defensores de Belgrano (TyC Sports)


---------- NBA - Playoffs

Semifinal de Conferencia Este

21:  Boston Celtics-Philadelphia Sixers (STAR +)

Tamaño texto
Comentarios
Lo más popular
El fuerte cruce entre Manzur y Alfaro: No tiene propuestas y dejá la teta
1

El fuerte cruce entre Manzur y Alfaro: "No tiene propuestas" y "dejá la teta"

Debate en LA GACETA: entre duelos personales, reproches y gritos se olvidaron de las propuestas
2

Debate en LA GACETA: entre duelos personales, reproches y gritos se olvidaron de las propuestas

¿Qué pasaría en el oficialismo si la Corte le falla en contra?
3

¿Qué pasaría en el oficialismo si la Corte le falla en contra?

Manzur y Alfaro: en busca de romper el empate
4

Manzur y Alfaro: en busca de romper el empate

Docente que ahorcó a un alumno: la violencia estremece a una escuela de Lules
5

Docente que ahorcó a un alumno: la violencia estremece a una escuela de Lules

¿Qué harían los candidatos a vicegobernador con el número de legisladores?
6

¿Qué harían los candidatos a vicegobernador con el número de legisladores?

Más Noticias
El fuerte cruce entre Manzur y Alfaro: No tiene propuestas y dejá la teta

El fuerte cruce entre Manzur y Alfaro: "No tiene propuestas" y "dejá la teta"

Dardos a Alfaro por contratos laborales y chicana para la izquierda

Dardos a Alfaro por contratos laborales y chicana para la izquierda

Manzur y Alfaro fueron los principales señalados en el primer debate libre

Manzur y Alfaro fueron los principales señalados en el primer debate libre

Debate en LA GACETA: entre duelos personales, reproches y gritos se olvidaron de las propuestas

Debate en LA GACETA: entre duelos personales, reproches y gritos se olvidaron de las propuestas

Manzur y Alfaro: en busca de romper el empate

Manzur y Alfaro: en busca de romper el empate

¿Qué harían los candidatos a vicegobernador con el número de legisladores?

¿Qué harían los candidatos a vicegobernador con el número de legisladores?

Por mayoría, candidatos a presidir la Cámara afirmaron que se debe reformar la Constitución

Por mayoría, candidatos a presidir la Cámara afirmaron que se debe reformar la Constitución

¿Qué pasaría en el oficialismo si la Corte le falla en contra?

¿Qué pasaría en el oficialismo si la Corte le falla en contra?

Comentarios