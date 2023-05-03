Colo Colo-Boca Juniors y Manchester City-West Ham, los partidos destacados de la agenda de TV

---------- WTA Premier - Madrid
8: Cuartos de final (ESPN 3)
15: Cuartos de final (ESPN 3)
---------- ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid
11: Cuartos de final (ESPN 3)
---------- Copa Libertadores
19: Internacional-Nacional (Fox Sports 2)
19: Cerro Porteño-Bolívar (Fox Sports )
21: Colo Colo-Boca Juniors (Fox Sports)
21.30: Barcelona (E)-Palmeiras (Fox Sports 3)
21.30: Atlético Mineiro-Alianza Lima (Fox Sports 2)
23: Independiente Medellín-Metropolitanos (STAR +)
---------- Copa Sudamericana
19: Palestino-San Lorenzo (DirecTV Sports / 1610)
21: Guarani (P)-Emelec (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)
21: Puerto Cabello-Tigre (ESPN)
21: Millonarios-América MG (DirecTV Sports / 1610)
---------- Serie A
13: Atalanta-Spezia(ESPN Extra)
13: Juventus-Lecce (ESPN 2)
13: Salernitana-Fiorentina (STAR +)
16: Lazio-Sassuolo (STAR +)
16: Milan-Cremonese (STAR +)
16: Monza-Roma (STAR +)
16: Hellas Verona-Inter (ESPN 2)
---------- Saudi Pro League
13: Al Taawoun-Al Ittihad(DirecTV Sports + / 1613)
---------- Liga de Grecia
14: AEK Atenas-Olympiacos (STAR +)
14: Panathinaikos-PAOK (STAR +)
---------- Euroliga
14.30: Fenerbahce-Olympiacos (DirecTV Sports / 1614)
14.30: Zalgaris-Barcelona (DirecTV Sports 2 / 1612)
---------- Liga de España
14.30: Valencia-Villarreal(DirecTV Sports / 1610)
17: Atlético Madrid-Cádiz (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)
17: Getafe-Celta de Vigo (STAR +)
---------- Copa de Alemania
15.45: Stuttgart-Frankfurt (ESPN Extra)
---------- Premier League
16: Liverpool-Fulham (ESPN 3)
16: Manchester City-West Ham (ESPN)
---------- Ligue 1 de Francia
16: Brest-Nantes
---------- Copa Argentina
17.10: Platense-Defensores de Belgrano (TyC Sports)
---------- NBA - Playoffs
Semifinal de Conferencia Este
21: Boston Celtics-Philadelphia Sixers (STAR +)