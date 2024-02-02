Premios Grammy 2024 cuándo es la gala y quiénes son todos los nominados

La 66º edición de los Premios Grammy 2024, que reconoce a las mejores grabaciones, composiciones y artistas del año, se desarrollará este próximo domingo 4 de febrero y contemplará un total de 94 estatuillas para los ganadores.
Entre los artistas más nominados se encuentran SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, Victoria Monet, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish y Olivia Rodrigo, entre otros.
Por otro lado, el único representante argentino es Fito Páez, quien está nominado en la categoría "Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo" por su disco EADDA9223, la nueva versión de El amor después del amor que hizo el año pasado.
Los artistas más nominados a los Grammy
- SZA - 9
- Phoebe Bridgers - 7
- Serban Ghenea - 7
- Victoria Monet - 7
- Taylor Swift - 6
- Miley Cyrus - 6
- Billie Eilish - 6
- Jack Antonoff - 6
- Jon Batiste - 6
- boygenius - 6
- Brandy Clark - 6
- Olivia Rodrigo - 6
Los principales nominados a los Premios Grammy 2024
Álbum del año
- "World Music Radio" - Jon Batiste
- "the record" - boygenius
- "Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
- "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" - Lana Del Rey
- "The Age of Pleasure" - Janelle Monae
- "GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Midnights" - Taylor Swift
- "SOS" - SZA
Grabación del año
- "Worship" - Jon Batiste
- "Not Strong Enough" - boygenius
- "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
- "What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie') - Billie Eilish
- "On My Mama" - Victoria Monet
- "Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
- "Kill Bill" - SZA
Canción del año (premia la composición)
- "A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- "Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- "Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- "Dance The Night" (From "Barbie The Album") - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
- "Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & SZA, songwriters (SZA)
- "Vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- "What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie') - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Mejor artista revelación
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monet
- The War and Treaty
Mejor actuación pop en solitario
- "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
- "Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat
- "What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie') - Billie Eilish
- "Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
Mejor álbum pop vocal
- "Chemistry" - Kelly Clarkson
- "Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
- "GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "- (Subtract)" - Ed Sheeran
- "Midnights" - Taylor Swift
Mejor video musical
- "I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles
- "In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
- "What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie') - Billie Eilish
- "Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar
- "Rush" - Troye Sivan
Mejor álbum de rap
- "Her Loss" - Drake & 21 Savage
- "Michael" - Killer Mike
- "Heroes & Villains" - Metro Boomin
- "King's Disease III" - Nas
- "Utopia" - Travis Scott
Mejor álbum de rock
- "But Here We Are" - Foo Fighters
- "Starcatcher" - Greta Van Fleet
- "72 Seasons" - Metallica
- "This Is Why" - Paramore
- "In Times New Roman..." - Queens Of The Stone Age
Mejor álbum de música global
- "Epifanias" - Susana Baca
- "History" - Bokante
- "I Told Them..." - Burna Boy
- "Timeless" - Davido
- "This Moment" - Shakti
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- "La Cuarta Hoja" - Pablo Alborán
- "Beautiful Humans, Vol.1" - AleMor
- "A Ciegas" - Paula Arenas
- "La Neta" - Pedro Capó
- "Don Juan" - Maluma
- "X Mí, Vol. 1" - Gaby Moreno
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- "SATURNO" - Rauw Alejandro
- "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" - Karol G
- "DATA" - Tainy
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
- Barbie World, de Barbie - Naija Gaton, Ephem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj
- Dance the Night, de Barbie - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- I’m just Ken, de Barbie - Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- What was I made for? - Billie Eilish y Phineas O’Connell
- Lift me up, de Black Panther - Ryan Coogler, Rihanna, Ludwing Göransson y Temilade Openiyi
Mejor soundtrack para medios visuales
- Barbie - Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever-Ludwing Göransson
- The Fabelmans - John Williams
- Indiana Jones and dial of destiny - John Williams
- Oppenheimer - Ludwing Göransson
Mejor canción de música africana
- Amapiano - Asake y Olamide
- City boys - Burna Soy
- Unavailable - Davido y Musa Keys
- Rush - Ayra Starr
- Water - Tyla
Mejor música mexicana
- Bordado a mano - Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez - Lila Downs
- Motherflower - Flor de toloache
- Amor como en las películas de antes - Lupita Infante
- Génesis - Peso Pluma
Mejor álbum country
- Rolling up the welcome mat - Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
- Rustin’ in the rain - Tyler Childers
- Bell button country - Laney Wilson
Mejor canción solista country
- In your love - Tyler Childers
- Buried - Brandy Clark
- Fast Car - Luke Combs
- The last thing on my mind - Dolly Parton
- White Horse - Chris Stapleton
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
- Love in exile - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality over opinion - Louis Cole
- Superblue: The iridescent spree - Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, Spuerblue
- Live at the piano - Cory Henry
- The omnichord real book - Meshell Ndegeocello
Mejor música de rap melódico
- Sittin ‘on top of the world - Burna Boy y 21 Savage
- Attention - Doja Cat
- Spin bou U - Drake 21 Savage
- All my life - Lil Durk & J. Cole
- Low - SZA
Mejor álbum R&B
- Girls night out - Baby Face
- What I didn’t tell you - Coco Jones
- Special occasion - Emily King
- Jaguar II - Victoria Monet
- Clear 2: Soft life EP - Summer Walker
Mejor canción R&B
- Summer too hot - Chris Brown
- Back to love - Robert Glasper y Sir y Ex Isley
- ICU - Coco Jones
- How does it make you feel - Victoria Monet
- Kill Bill - SZA
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- The Car - Arctic Monkeys
- The Record - Boygenius
- Did you know that there’s a tunnel under ocean blvd - Lana del Rey
- Cracker Island - Gorillaz
- I inside the old year Dying - PJ Harvey
Mejor canción de música alternativa
- Belinda says - Always
- Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys
- Cool about it - Boygenius
- A&W - Lana del Rey
- This is why - Paramore
Mejor canción dance pop
- Baby don’t hurt me - David Guetta y Anne-Marie
- Miracle - Calvin Harris y Ellie Goulding
- Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
- One in a million - Babe Rexha y David Guetta
- Rush - Tuye Savan
Mejor dúo o grupo pop
- Thousand miles - Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile
- Candy necklace - Lana del Rey y Jon Batiste
- Never felt so alone - Labrinth y Billie Eilish
- Karma - Taylor Swift y Ice Spice
- Ghost in the machine - SZA y Phoebe Bridgets