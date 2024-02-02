Secciones
Premios Grammy 2024 cuándo es la gala y quiénes son todos los nominados

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación se prepara una vez más para entregar los galardones a lo mejor de la música.

Hace 1 Hs

La 66º edición de los Premios Grammy 2024, que reconoce a las mejores grabaciones, composiciones y artistas del año, se desarrollará este próximo domingo 4 de febrero y contemplará un total de 94 estatuillas para los ganadores.

Entre los artistas más nominados se encuentran SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, Victoria Monet, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish y Olivia Rodrigo, entre otros.

Por otro lado, el único representante argentino es Fito Páez, quien está nominado en la categoría "Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo" por su disco EADDA9223, la nueva versión de El amor después del amor que hizo el año pasado.

Los artistas más nominados a los Grammy

  1. SZA - 9
  2. Phoebe Bridgers - 7
  3. Serban Ghenea - 7
  4. Victoria Monet - 7
  5. Taylor Swift - 6
  6. Miley Cyrus - 6
  7. Billie Eilish - 6
  8. Jack Antonoff - 6
  9. Jon Batiste - 6
  10. boygenius - 6
  11. Brandy Clark - 6
  12. Olivia Rodrigo - 6

Los principales nominados a los Premios Grammy 2024

Álbum del año

  • "World Music Radio" - Jon Batiste
  • "the record" - boygenius
  • "Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
  • "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" - Lana Del Rey
  • "The Age of Pleasure" - Janelle Monae
  • "GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Midnights" - Taylor Swift
  • "SOS" - SZA

Grabación del año

  • "Worship" - Jon Batiste
  • "Not Strong Enough" - boygenius
  • "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
  • "What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie') - Billie Eilish
  • "On My Mama" - Victoria Monet
  • "Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
  • "Kill Bill" - SZA

Canción del año (premia la composición)

  • "A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
  • "Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
  • "Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
  • "Dance The Night" (From "Barbie The Album") - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
  • "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
  • "Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & SZA, songwriters (SZA)
  • "Vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • "What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie') - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Mejor artista revelación

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monet
  • The War and Treaty

Mejor actuación pop en solitario

  • "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
  • "Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat
  • "What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie') - Billie Eilish
  • "Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

Mejor álbum pop vocal

  • "Chemistry" - Kelly Clarkson
  • "Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
  • "GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "- (Subtract)" - Ed Sheeran
  • "Midnights" - Taylor Swift

Mejor video musical

  • "I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles
  • "In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
  • "What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie') - Billie Eilish
  • "Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar
  • "Rush" - Troye Sivan

Mejor álbum de rap

  • "Her Loss" - Drake & 21 Savage
  • "Michael" - Killer Mike
  • "Heroes & Villains" - Metro Boomin
  • "King's Disease III" - Nas
  • "Utopia" - Travis Scott

Mejor álbum de rock

  • "But Here We Are" - Foo Fighters
  • "Starcatcher" - Greta Van Fleet
  • "72 Seasons" - Metallica
  • "This Is Why" - Paramore
  • "In Times New Roman..." - Queens Of The Stone Age

Mejor álbum de música global

  • "Epifanias" - Susana Baca
  • "History" - Bokante
  • "I Told Them..." - Burna Boy
  • "Timeless" - Davido
  • "This Moment" - Shakti

Mejor álbum de pop latino

  • "La Cuarta Hoja" - Pablo Alborán
  • "Beautiful Humans, Vol.1" - AleMor
  • "A Ciegas" - Paula Arenas
  • "La Neta" - Pedro Capó
  • "Don Juan" - Maluma
  • "X Mí, Vol. 1" - Gaby Moreno

Mejor álbum de música urbana

  • "SATURNO" - Rauw Alejandro
  • "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" - Karol G
  • "DATA" - Tainy

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

  • Barbie World, de Barbie - Naija Gaton, Ephem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj
  • Dance the Night, de Barbie - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
  • I’m just Ken, de Barbie - Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
  • What was I made for? - Billie Eilish y Phineas O’Connell
  • Lift me up, de Black Panther - Ryan Coogler, Rihanna, Ludwing Göransson y Temilade Openiyi

Mejor soundtrack para medios visuales

  • Barbie - Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
  • Black Panther - Wakanda Forever-Ludwing Göransson
  • The Fabelmans - John Williams
  • Indiana Jones and dial of destiny - John Williams
  • Oppenheimer - Ludwing Göransson

Mejor canción de música africana

  • Amapiano - Asake y Olamide
  • City boys - Burna Soy
  • Unavailable - Davido y Musa Keys
  • Rush - Ayra Starr
  • Water - Tyla

Mejor música mexicana

  • Bordado a mano - Ana Bárbara
  • La Sánchez - Lila Downs
  • Motherflower - Flor de toloache
  • Amor como en las películas de antes - Lupita Infante
  • Génesis - Peso Pluma

Mejor álbum country

  • Rolling up the welcome mat - Kelsea Ballerini
  • Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
  • Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
  • Rustin’ in the rain - Tyler Childers
  • Bell button country - Laney Wilson

Mejor canción solista country

  • In your love - Tyler Childers
  • Buried - Brandy Clark
  • Fast Car - Luke Combs
  • The last thing on my mind - Dolly Parton
  • White Horse - Chris Stapleton

Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo

  • Love in exile - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
  • Quality over opinion - Louis Cole
  • Superblue: The iridescent spree - Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, Spuerblue
  • Live at the piano - Cory Henry
  • The omnichord real book - Meshell Ndegeocello

Mejor música de rap melódico

  • Sittin ‘on top of the world - Burna Boy y 21 Savage
  • Attention - Doja Cat
  • Spin bou U - Drake 21 Savage
  • All my life - Lil Durk & J. Cole
  • Low - SZA

Mejor álbum R&B

  • Girls night out - Baby Face
  • What I didn’t tell you - Coco Jones
  • Special occasion - Emily King
  • Jaguar II - Victoria Monet
  • Clear 2: Soft life EP - Summer Walker

Mejor canción R&B

  • Summer too hot - Chris Brown
  • Back to love - Robert Glasper y Sir y Ex Isley
  • ICU - Coco Jones
  • How does it make you feel - Victoria Monet
  • Kill Bill - SZA

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

  • The Car - Arctic Monkeys
  • The Record - Boygenius
  • Did you know that there’s a tunnel under ocean blvd - Lana del Rey
  • Cracker Island - Gorillaz
  • I inside the old year Dying - PJ Harvey

Mejor canción de música alternativa

  • Belinda says - Always
  • Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys
  • Cool about it - Boygenius
  • A&W - Lana del Rey
  • This is why - Paramore

Mejor canción dance pop

  • Baby don’t hurt me - David Guetta y Anne-Marie
  • Miracle - Calvin Harris y Ellie Goulding
  • Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
  • One in a million - Babe Rexha y David Guetta
  • Rush - Tuye Savan

Mejor dúo o grupo pop

  • Thousand miles - Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile
  • Candy necklace - Lana del Rey y Jon Batiste
  • Never felt so alone - Labrinth y Billie Eilish
  • Karma - Taylor Swift y Ice Spice
  • Ghost in the machine - SZA y Phoebe Bridgets

Comentarios