Liga Profesional y Primera Nacional: hora y TV de la agenda deportiva

Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF)
17:00 Unión vs Independiente
TNT SPORTS
20:00 Lanús vs Talleres (C)
TV PUBLICA
Primera Nacional
12:10 Villa Dalmine vs Chacarita
TYC SPORTS/TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:00 Deportivo Madryn vs Tristán Suarez
TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:00 Almagro vs Defensores de Belgrano
TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:10 Agropecuario vs Almirante Brown
DSPORTS/1610
15:30 San Telmo vs Estudiantes (RC)
TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:10 Independiente Rivadavia vs Chaco For Ever
TYC SPORTS/TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:30San Martin (SJ) vs Patronato
TYC SPORTS PLAY
18:10 Temperley vs All Boys
TYC SPORTS/TYC SPORTS PLAY
20:10 Quilmes vs Ferro
TYC SPORTS/TYC SPORTS PLAY