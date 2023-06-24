Secciones
Liga Profesional y Primera Nacional: hora y TV de la agenda deportiva

Los partidos más importantes del sábado 24 de junio.

Hace 44 Min

Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF)

17:00 Unión vs Independiente

TNT SPORTS

20:00 Lanús vs Talleres (C)

TV PUBLICA

Primera Nacional

12:10 Villa Dalmine vs Chacarita

TYC SPORTS/TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:00 Deportivo Madryn vs Tristán Suarez

TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:00 Almagro vs Defensores de Belgrano

TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:10 Agropecuario vs Almirante Brown

DSPORTS/1610

15:30 San Telmo vs Estudiantes (RC)

TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:10 Independiente Rivadavia vs Chaco For Ever

TYC SPORTS/TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:30San Martin (SJ) vs Patronato

TYC SPORTS PLAY

18:10 Temperley vs All Boys

TYC SPORTS/TYC SPORTS PLAY

20:10 Quilmes vs Ferro

TYC SPORTS/TYC SPORTS PLAY

Temas Primera NacionalLiga Profesional de Fútbol
