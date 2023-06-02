Secciones
Roland Garros y Tigre-Talleres, lo más destacado de la agenda de TV del día

Chacarita-Atlético Rafaela se enfrentan por la Primera Nacional.

EN PARÍS. Bois de Boulogne concentra la atención de los amantes del tenis de todo el planeta.. EN PARÍS. Bois de Boulogne concentra la atención de los amantes del tenis de todo el planeta.. REUTERS
Hace 2 Hs

---------- Roland Garros

6: Tercera ronda (ESPN 2 / ESPN 3 / STAR +)

15.20: Tercera ronda (ESPN 3 / STAR +)


----------  Reserva LPF

11: Vélez-Belgrano (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Defensa y Justicia-River (YouTube LPF AFA)              

11: Colón-San Lorenzo (YouTube LPF AFA)        

11: Barracas Central-Estudiantes (YouTube LPF AFA)    

11: Huracán-Central Córdoba (YouTube LPF AFA)


---------- Serie A

15.30: Sassuolo-Fiorentina (STAR +)


---------- Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF)

19: Estudiantes-Barracas Central (ESPN Premium)

21.30: Tigre-Talleres (TNT Sports)           

21.30: Argentinos-Platense (ESPN Premium)


---------- Voley: Nations League Femenino

14: Estados Unidos-Italia (STAR +)


---------- Primera Nacional

19: Chacarita-Atlético Rafaela (TyC Sports Play)


---------- Super Rugby Americas

19.30: Peñarol-Yacaré XV (ESPN Extra)

21.30: Dogos XV-Pampas (ESPN Extra)

