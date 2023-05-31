Secciones
Roland Garros, Argentina-Nigeria y la final de la Europa League, una cargada agenda de TV para hoy

Brasil-Túnez y Inglaterra-Italia se enfrentan por el Mundial Sub-20.

OTRO PASO. Los argentinos Schwartzman y Podoroska buscarán su pase a la tercera ronda de Roland Garros. OTRO PASO. Los argentinos Schwartzman y Podoroska buscarán su pase a la tercera ronda de Roland Garros. REUTERS
Hace 1 Hs

---------- Roland Garros

6: Segunda Ronda (ESPN 2)

6: Segunda Ronda (ESPN 3)

8: Karolína Muchová-Nadia Podoroska (ESPN / STAR +)

9: Schwartzman-Nuno Borges (ESPN / STAR+)

15.20: Segunda Ronda (ESPN 3)


---------- Nations League femenino

10.50: Serbia-Estados Unidos (STAR +)

13.50: Corea del Sur-Turquía (STAR +)  


---------- Reserva LPF

11: Platense-Argentinos (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Gimnasia (LP)-Unión (YouTube LPF AFA)     

11: Newell’s -Sarmiento (J) (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Talleres (C)-Tigre (YouTube LPF AFA)            


---------- Mundial Sub-20

14.30: Colombia-Eslovaquia (DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)

14.30: Brasil-Túnez (DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)

18: Argentina-Nigeria (TV Pública / DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)             

18: Inglaterra-Italia (DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)             


---------- Saudi Pro League

15: Al Ittihad-Al Tai (DirecTV Sports / 1615)

15: Al Nassr-Al Fateh (DirecTV Sports / 1614)    


---------- UEFA Europa League

16: Sevilla-Roma (ESPN)


---------- NHL

22: Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Night (ESPN Extra)

