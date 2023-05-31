Roland Garros, Argentina-Nigeria y la final de la Europa League, una cargada agenda de TV para hoy

---------- Roland Garros
6: Segunda Ronda (ESPN 2)
6: Segunda Ronda (ESPN 3)
8: Karolína Muchová-Nadia Podoroska (ESPN / STAR +)
9: Schwartzman-Nuno Borges (ESPN / STAR+)
15.20: Segunda Ronda (ESPN 3)
---------- Nations League femenino
10.50: Serbia-Estados Unidos (STAR +)
13.50: Corea del Sur-Turquía (STAR +)
---------- Reserva LPF
11: Platense-Argentinos (YouTube LPF AFA)
11: Gimnasia (LP)-Unión (YouTube LPF AFA)
11: Newell’s -Sarmiento (J) (YouTube LPF AFA)
11: Talleres (C)-Tigre (YouTube LPF AFA)
---------- Mundial Sub-20
14.30: Colombia-Eslovaquia (DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)
14.30: Brasil-Túnez (DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)
18: Argentina-Nigeria (TV Pública / DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)
18: Inglaterra-Italia (DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)
---------- Saudi Pro League
15: Al Ittihad-Al Tai (DirecTV Sports / 1615)
15: Al Nassr-Al Fateh (DirecTV Sports / 1614)
---------- UEFA Europa League
16: Sevilla-Roma (ESPN)
---------- NHL
22: Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Night (ESPN Extra)