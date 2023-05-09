Secciones
Real Madrid-Manchester City por la Champions League, el duelo más atrapante de la agenda de TV

Además Unión y Almagro juegan por los 32avos de final de la Copa Argentina.

FAVORITO. Real Madrid es el actual campeón defensor y el club más ganador de la historia de la UEFA Champions League. FAVORITO. Real Madrid es el actual campeón defensor y el club más ganador de la historia de la UEFA Champions League. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/REALMADRID
Hace 2 Hs

---------- Ciclismo

9: Giro de Italia (DirecTV Sports 2 / 1612)


---------- Padel Argentina Máster

9: Primera Ronda (STAR +)


---------- UEFA Champions League

16: Real Madrid-Manchester City  (ESPN)


---------- Copa Argentina

20.05: Unión-Almagro (TyC Sports)


---------- NBA – Playoffs

20.30: Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers (STAR +)

23: Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns (STAR +)


---------- MLB (Major League Baseball)

22.30: LA Angels-Houston Astros (ESPN 3)

22.30: San Francisco Giants-Washington Nationals (ESPN)

