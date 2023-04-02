Secciones
MotoGP, Colón-Atlético Tucumán y la vuelta de Messi a PSG, lo mejor de la agenda deportiva del domingo

Además se juegan partidos en LaLiga, Premier League y la Serie A.

LIGA PROFESIONAL. Atlético Tucumán intentará volver a la victoria cuando visite a Colón. LIGA PROFESIONAL. Atlético Tucumán intentará volver a la victoria cuando visite a Colón. ARCHIVO LA GACETA / FOTO DIEGO ARÁOZ.
Hace 31 Min

---------- Serie A

7.20: Bologna-Udinese (ESPN 2)

9.50: Monza-Lazio (ESPN 3)

15.30: Napoli-Milan (ESPN 2)


---------- Premier League

9.50: West Ham-Southampton (ESPN)

12.20: Newcastle-Manchester United (ESPN)


---------- Liga de España

11.15: Real Madrid-Valladolid (DirecTV Sports / 1610)

16: Atlético Madrid-Real Betis (DirecTV Sports / 1610)  


---------- Ligue 1 de Francia

11.55: Mónaco-Strasbourg (ESPN 3)

15.30: PSG-Lyon (ESPN)


---------- MotoGP – GP de Argentina

14: Carrera (ESPN 2)


---------- Master 1000 de Miami

14: Final (ESPN 3)


---------- Liga Profesional Argentina

16.30: Instituto-Talleres (ESPN Premium)

19: Colón-Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)

21.30: Banfield-Platense (TV Pública)


---------- Sudamericano Sub-17

21: Bolivia-Argentina (TyC Sports)

Comentarios