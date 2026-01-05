Quiénes ganaron en los Critics Choice Awards: las películas más premiadas

Empezó la temporada de premios y este domingo por la noche se hizo la primera gran entrega de reconocimientos. En esta oportunidad, se entregaron los Critics Choice Awards a las mejores producciones del cine y la televisión estadounidense de 2025. Las grandes ganadoras fueron “Una batalla tras otra”, entre las películas, y “Adolescencia”, en series.
El director Paul Thomas Anderson fue uno de los hombres destacados de la noche porque se quedó con tres galardones. Uno por Mejor Película, otro por Dirección y, el último, por Guión Adaptado. Después de las cuatro estatuillas que se llevó “Adolescencia”, generaron gran expectación por los premios siguientes las tres que se llevó “The Pitt” y las otras tres para “The Studio”.
Ganadores de los Critics Choice Award’s: cine
Mejor Película
Jay Kelly
Bugonia
Wicked: por siempre
Marty Supreme
Sueño de trenes
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another — GANADORA
Sentimental Value
Mejor Actor
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24) — GANADOR
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)
Mejor Actriz
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features) — GANADORA
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)
Mejor actor de reparto
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADOR
Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Mejor actriz de reparto
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.) — GANADORA
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Mejor actor/actriz joven
Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)
Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.) — GANADOR
Cary Christopher - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
Mejor director
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) — GANADOR
Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Mejor Fotografía
Adolpho Veloso - Train Dreams — GANADOR
Claudio Miranda - F1
Autumn Durald - Sinners
Łukasz Żal - Hamnet
Michael Bauman - One Battle After Another
Dan Laustsen - Frankenstein
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADORA
Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)
Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)
Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Mejor maquillaje y cabello
Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADORA
Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)
Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Mejores efectos visuales
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)— GANADOR
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)
Mejor película animada
Arco (Neon)
Elio (Pixar Animation Studios)
In Your Dreams (Netflix)
KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) — GANADORA
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Mejor comedia
The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)
Eternity (A24)
Friendship (A24)
The Naked Gun (Paramount) — GANADORA
The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
Splitsville (Neon)
Mejor película extranjera
It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
No Other Choice (Neon)
The Secret Agent (Neon) — GANADORA
Sirāt (Neon)
Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor Sonido
Tiempo de Guerra
Sirat
F1— GANADOR
Sinners
Frankenstein
Una batalla tras otra
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein — GANADOR
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good
Mejor canción
“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)
“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) — GANADORA
“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)
“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Mejor casting y ensamble
Nina Gold — Hamnet
Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly
Jennifer Venditti – Marty Suprem
Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
Francine Maisler – Sinners — GANADOR
Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good
Mejor Guión Original
Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer - Jay Kelly
Ryan Coogler - Sinners — GANADOR
Eskil Vogt, Joaquim Trier - Sentimental Value
Eva Victor - Lo siento, cariño
Zach Cregger - Weapons
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Mejor Compositor
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Daniel Lopatin - Marty Supreme
Jonny Greenwood - Una batalla tras otra
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
Ludwig Göransson — Sinners — GANADOR
Mejor Edición
A House of Dynamite
Mary Supreme
La vecina perfecta
F1 — GANADOR
Sinners
Una batalla tras otra
Mejor Diseño de Stunts
Andy Gill - Sinners
Stephen Dunlevy, Kylie Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Pardanyi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda - Ballerina
Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby - F1
Brian Machleit - Una batalla tras otra
Giedrius Nagys - Warfare
Wade Eastwood - Misión Imposible: Sentencia final — GANADOR
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar - Train Dreams
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Ja-hye Lee - No Other Choice
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Will Tracy - Bugonia
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another — GANADOR
Ganadores de los Critics Choice Award’s: series
Mejor serie de drama
Alien: Earth (FX)
Andor (Disney+)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Paradise (Hulu)
The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADORA
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Severance (Apple TV)
Task (HBO Max)
Mejor actor de drama en una serie
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max)
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV)
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)
Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADOR
Mejor actriz de drama en una serie
Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV) — GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto drama en serie de drama
Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)
Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV) — GANADOR
Mejor actriz de reparto drama en serie de drama
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADORA
Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
Erin Doherty – Adolescence —GANADORA
Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning
Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
Julianne Moore – Sirens
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
Owen Cooper – Adolescence — GANADOR
Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
Michael Peña – All Her Fault
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead
Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gac
Stephen Graham – Adolescence — GANADOR
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning
Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
Jessica Biel – The Better Sister
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault —GANADORA
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Mejor Miniserie
Adolescence — GANADOR
All Her Fault
Chief of War
Death by Lighting
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Dope Thief
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Elsbeth (CBS)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADOR
Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)
Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) — GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADOR
Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)
Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC) — GANADORA
Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS)
Mejor Talk Show
The Daily Show
Hot Ones
Jimmy Kimmel Live! — GANADOR
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Mejor Serie de Variedades
Conan O’Brien Must Go
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — GANADORA
Saturday Night Live
Mejor Especial de Comedia
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
Marc Maron: Panicked
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
SNL50: The Anniversary Special — GANADOR
Mejor serie extranjera
Acapulco (Apple TV)
Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)
Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)
Red Alert (Paramount+)
Squid Game (Netflix) — GANADORA
When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)
Mejor serie animada
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Long Story Short (Netflix)
Marvel Zombies (Disney+)
South Park (Comedy Central) — GANADORA
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)