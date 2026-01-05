Secciones
Quiénes ganaron en los Critics Choice Awards: las películas más premiadas

Los Critics Choice Award's empiezan a marcar los favoritos del 2025.

Una batalla tras otra fue la gran ganadora de la noche del cine. Una batalla tras otra fue la gran ganadora de la noche del cine. Foto: AP
Hace 55 Min

Empezó la temporada de premios y este domingo por la noche se hizo la primera gran entrega de reconocimientos. En esta oportunidad, se entregaron los Critics Choice Awards a las mejores producciones del cine y la televisión estadounidense de 2025. Las grandes ganadoras fueron “Una batalla tras otra”, entre las películas, y “Adolescencia”, en series.

El director Paul Thomas Anderson fue uno de los hombres destacados de la noche porque se quedó con tres galardones. Uno por Mejor Película, otro por Dirección y, el último, por Guión Adaptado. Después de las cuatro estatuillas que se llevó “Adolescencia”, generaron gran expectación por los premios siguientes las tres que se llevó “The Pitt” y las otras tres para “The Studio”.

Ganadores de los Critics Choice Award’s: cine

Mejor Película

Jay Kelly

Bugonia

Wicked: por siempre

Marty Supreme

Sueño de trenes

Sinners

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another — GANADORA

Sentimental Value

Mejor Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24) — GANADOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)

Mejor Actriz

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features) — GANADORA

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)

Mejor actor de reparto

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADOR

Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.) — GANADORA

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.) — GANADOR

Cary Christopher - Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) — GANADOR

Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Mejor Fotografía

Adolpho Veloso - Train Dreams — GANADOR

Claudio Miranda - F1

Autumn Durald - Sinners

Łukasz Żal - Hamnet

Michael Bauman - One Battle After Another

Dan Laustsen - Frankenstein

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADORA

Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Mejor maquillaje y cabello

Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADORA

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Mejores efectos visuales

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)— GANADOR

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)

Mejor película animada

Arco (Neon)

Elio (Pixar Animation Studios)

In Your Dreams (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) — GANADORA

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Mejor comedia

The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)

Eternity (A24)

Friendship (A24)

The Naked Gun (Paramount) — GANADORA

The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)

Splitsville (Neon)

Mejor película extranjera

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

No Other Choice (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon) — GANADORA

Sirāt (Neon)

Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor Sonido

Tiempo de Guerra

Sirat

F1— GANADOR

Sinners

Frankenstein

Una batalla tras otra

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein — GANADOR

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good

Mejor canción

“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)

“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) — GANADORA

“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Mejor casting y ensamble

Nina Gold — Hamnet

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly

Jennifer Venditti – Marty Suprem

Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another

Francine Maisler – Sinners — GANADOR

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good

Mejor Guión Original

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer - Jay Kelly

Ryan Coogler - Sinners — GANADOR

Eskil Vogt, Joaquim Trier - Sentimental Value

Eva Victor - Lo siento, cariño

Zach Cregger - Weapons

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Mejor Compositor

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Daniel Lopatin - Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood - Una batalla tras otra

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

Ludwig Göransson — Sinners — GANADOR

Mejor Edición

A House of Dynamite

Mary Supreme

La vecina perfecta

F1 — GANADOR

Sinners

Una batalla tras otra

Mejor Diseño de Stunts

Andy Gill - Sinners

Stephen Dunlevy, Kylie Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Pardanyi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda - Ballerina

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby - F1

Brian Machleit - Una batalla tras otra

Giedrius Nagys - Warfare

Wade Eastwood - Misión Imposible: Sentencia final — GANADOR

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar - Train Dreams

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Ja-hye Lee - No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Will Tracy - Bugonia

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another — GANADOR

Ganadores de los Critics Choice Award’s: series

Mejor serie de drama

Alien: Earth (FX)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADORA

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Task (HBO Max)

Mejor actor de drama en una serie

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV)

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADOR

Mejor actriz de drama en una serie

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV) — GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto drama en serie de drama

Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV) — GANADOR

Mejor actriz de reparto drama en serie de drama

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADORA

Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Erin Doherty – Adolescence —GANADORA

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault

Julianne Moore – Sirens

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Owen Cooper – Adolescence — GANADOR

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Michael Peña – All Her Fault

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead

Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gac

Stephen Graham – Adolescence — GANADOR

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault —GANADORA

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Mejor Miniserie

Adolescence — GANADOR

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lighting

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADORA

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADOR

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) — GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADOR

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)

Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC) — GANADORA

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS)

Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Mejor Serie de Variedades

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — GANADORA

Saturday Night Live

Mejor Especial de Comedia

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Marc Maron: Panicked

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

SNL50: The Anniversary Special — GANADOR

Mejor serie extranjera

Acapulco (Apple TV)

Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)

Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)

Red Alert (Paramount+)

Squid Game (Netflix) — GANADORA

When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

Mejor serie animada

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

South Park (Comedy Central) — GANADORA

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

