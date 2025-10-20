Agenda de TV: ¿a qué hora juegan Atlético Tucumán y San Lorenzo?

Serie A de Italia
15.30: Cremonese-Udinese (Disney+)
Premier League
16: West Ham-Brentford (ESPN 2)
Liga de España
16: Alavés-Valencia (ESPN 3)
Liga Profesional Argentina
19: Tigre-Barracas Central (TNT Sports)
19: Riestra-Instituto (ESPN Premium)
21.15: Atlético Tucumán-San Lorenzo (ESPN Premium)
Primera B Nacional - Reducido
19: Tristán Suárez-Estudiantes BA (TyC Sports)
NFL (Fútbol Americano)
19.50: Detroit Lions-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN 2)
23: Seattle Seahawks-Houston Texans (ESPN 2)
MLB (Major League Baseball)
21: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee Brewers (ESPN 3)