Secciones
DeportesFútbol

Agenda de TV: ¿a qué hora juegan Atlético Tucumán y San Lorenzo?

Tigre-Barracas Central y Riestra-Instituto completarán hoy la fecha 13 del Clausura.

EN FILA. Atlético Tucumán buscará hoy ante San Lorenzo su cuarta victoria consecutiva en el José Fierro. EN FILA. Atlético Tucumán buscará hoy ante San Lorenzo su cuarta victoria consecutiva en el José Fierro. ARCHIVO / FOTO DE ARIEL CARRERAS ESPECIAL PARA LA GACETA
Hace 21 Min

Serie A de Italia

15.30: Cremonese-Udinese (Disney+)

Premier League

16: West Ham-Brentford (ESPN 2)

Liga de España

16: Alavés-Valencia (ESPN 3)

Liga Profesional Argentina

19: Tigre-Barracas Central (TNT Sports)

19: Riestra-Instituto (ESPN Premium)

21.15: Atlético Tucumán-San Lorenzo (ESPN Premium)

Primera B Nacional - Reducido

19: Tristán Suárez-Estudiantes BA (TyC Sports)

NFL (Fútbol Americano)

19.50: Detroit Lions-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN 2)

23: Seattle Seahawks-Houston Texans (ESPN 2)

MLB (Major League Baseball)

21: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee Brewers (ESPN 3)

Temas Club Atlético TigreClub Atlético San LorenzoPrimera NacionalInstituto Atlético Central CórdobaValencia Club de FútbolLiga PremierLiga Profesional de FútbolTorneo Clausura 2025
Tamaño texto
Comentarios
Lo más popular
Javier Milei en Tucumán: “No nos quedemos a mitad de camino”
1

Javier Milei en Tucumán: “No nos quedemos a mitad de camino”

¿Por qué los jugadores de Atlético Tucumán decidieron no concentrar en la previa al partido frente a San Lorenzo?
2

¿Por qué los jugadores de Atlético Tucumán decidieron no concentrar en la previa al partido frente a San Lorenzo?

Todo lo que dejó el paso de Javier Milei por Tucumán en la recta final de la campaña
3

Todo lo que dejó el paso de Javier Milei por Tucumán en la recta final de la campaña

Si hablo, se cae el país: la advertencia de Fred Machado al Gobierno nacional
4

"Si hablo, se cae el país": la advertencia de Fred Machado al Gobierno nacional

La última semana: Milei, las tensiones Jaldo-Manzur y los temores de la oposición
5

La última semana: Milei, las tensiones Jaldo-Manzur y los temores de la oposición

Agenda de TV del domingo: Colapinto corre en Austin y Argentina-Marruecos juegan la final del Mundial Sub-20
6

Agenda de TV del domingo: Colapinto corre en Austin y Argentina-Marruecos juegan la final del Mundial Sub-20

Más Noticias
Historia del latrocinio del “Central Park” tucumano

Historia del latrocinio del “Central Park” tucumano

Ya no hay jueces tucumanos en la primera instancia federal

Ya no hay jueces tucumanos en la primera instancia federal

Rodrigo Paz fue elegido nuevo presidente de Bolivia

Rodrigo Paz fue elegido nuevo presidente de Bolivia

Imprimir las BUP para Tucumán costó unos $1.200 millones

Imprimir las BUP para Tucumán costó unos $1.200 millones

El desgaste como síntoma: por qué San Martín precisa repensarse

El desgaste como síntoma: por qué San Martín precisa repensarse

¿Por qué los jugadores de Atlético Tucumán decidieron no concentrar en la previa al partido frente a San Lorenzo?

¿Por qué los jugadores de Atlético Tucumán decidieron no concentrar en la previa al partido frente a San Lorenzo?

Si hablo, se cae el país: la advertencia de Fred Machado al Gobierno nacional

"Si hablo, se cae el país": la advertencia de Fred Machado al Gobierno nacional

Todo lo que dejó el paso de Javier Milei por Tucumán en la recta final de la campaña

Todo lo que dejó el paso de Javier Milei por Tucumán en la recta final de la campaña

Comentarios