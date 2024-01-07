Secciones
Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town y Arsenal vs Liverpool, lo mejor de la FA Cup para ver hoy por TV

Se completa una nueva fecha en la Serie A de Italia.

POTENCIA. Núñez, Díaz y Salah son los delanteros de Liverpool que tiene una parada difícil ante Arsenal por la FA Cup. POTENCIA. Núñez, Díaz y Salah son los delanteros de Liverpool que tiene una parada difícil ante Arsenal por la FA Cup. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/LUISFDiaz19
Hace 1 Hs

----- Serie A

8.20: Empoli-Milan (ESPN)

10.50: Torino-Napoli (ESPN)

10.50: Udinese-Lazio (STAR +)

13.50: Salernitana-Juventus (STAR +)

16.30: Roma-Atalanta (ESPN)


----- FA Cup

10.50: Manchester City-Huddersfield Town (STAR +)

11: Luton Town-Bolton Wanderers (STAR +)

11: Nottingham Forest-Blackpool (STAR +)

11: Peterborough United-Leeds (STAR +)          

11: Shrewsbury Town-Wrexham (STAR +)

11: West Bromwich Albion-Aldershot Town (STAR +)

11: West Ham-Bristol City (STAR +)

13.20: Arsenal-Liverpool (ESPN)              


----- Liga ACB

13: Barcelona-Monbus Obradoiro (STAR+)

14.30: Baskonia-Real Madrid (STAR+)


----- Top 14 de Francia

17: Montpellier-Toulon (STAR +)


----- NFL

22: Dolphins-Bills (ESPN)

