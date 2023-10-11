Secciones
Toda la agenda deportiva para seguir hoy por TV

Chaco For Ever-Defensa y Justicia se enfrentan por la Copa Argentina.

Chaco For Ever y Defensa buscarán el pase a semifinales.
Hace 53 Min

----- ATP 1000 - Shanghai

7.30: Octavos de Final (ESPN 3)


----- Polo: Abierto de Tortugas

13.30: Fecha 1 (STAR +)

16: Fecha 1 (STAR +)     


----- MLB (Major League Baseball)

15: National League Series (ESPN 3)

17: American League Series  (STAR +)

20.30: American League Series (STAR +)

22.30: National League Series (ESPN 3)


----- Amistoso Internacional

15.45: Gales-Gibraltar (STAR +)


----- Copa Argentina

21.10: Chaco For Ever-Defensa y Justicia (TyC Sports)


----- WNBA

22: Las Vegas-New York (ESPN 2)


----- Kings League

22: Partido 4 (DSports 2 / 1612)

Córdoba en llamas: dramáticas imágenes del avance del fuego en Carlos Paz
Córdoba en llamas: dramáticas imágenes del avance del fuego en Carlos Paz

La mitad del país está bajo alerta meteorológica: a qué zonas afecta
La mitad del país está bajo alerta meteorológica: a qué zonas afecta

El cielo se poblará de nubes y bajaría la temperatura: ¿se viene la lluvia?
El cielo se poblará de nubes y bajaría la temperatura: ¿se viene la lluvia?

Aprobaron la reforma de la ley de alquileres: cuáles son los puntos más importantes
Aprobaron la reforma de la ley de alquileres: cuáles son los puntos más importantes

Hallan cuerpos de 1.500 combatientes y buscan entre las ruinas de un kibbutz
Hallan cuerpos de 1.500 combatientes y buscan entre las ruinas de un kibbutz

Unificaron el dólar ahorro, turista y Qatar: ¿cómo afecta las compras en el exterior y los servicios de streaming?
Unificaron el dólar ahorro, turista y Qatar: ¿cómo afecta las compras en el exterior y los servicios de streaming?

Los padres sacan a sus hijos de los colegios privados por cuotas inalcanzables

Dólar blue: Massa dijo que hará un anuncio para consolidar las reservas y evitar un “ataque especulativo”

El oficialismo aprobó la extensión del plan “Compre sin IVA”

Tras la escalada del dólar blue, Massa cerró el swap chino por U$S5.000 millones

Aprobaron la reforma de la ley de alquileres: cuáles son los puntos más importantes

Córdoba en llamas: dramáticas imágenes del avance del fuego en Carlos Paz

Mundial de Rugby Francia 2023: gracias a Los Pumas se sintió más cerca de su patria

General Motors suspendió la producción en Santa Fe por falta de piezas importadas

