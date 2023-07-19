El de ayer fue un día helado, húmedo y casi sin variación térmica

Aunque hubo jornadas más frías, los 4,8° de ayer que apenas subieron a 7,3°, más la llovizna, congelaron a los tucumanos. El pronóstico indica que la temperatura irá subiendo hasta llegar a 25° el domingo.
A FALTA DE BOTAS... Buenas son las polainas para proteger bien las piernas. FOTO LA GACETA/DIEGO ARAOZ
HELADO EN INVIERNO. Placer indiferente a las bajas temperaturas FOTO LA GACETA/DIEGO ARAOZ
MISIÓN IMPOSIBLE. No se puede evitar el frío en la moto. FOTO LA GACETA/DIEGO ARAOZ
A PROTEGER LAS MANOS. Llevando la cartera, sin guantes, apenas a cubierto con las mangas. FOTO LA GACETA/DIEGO ARÁOZ