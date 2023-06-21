Estudiantes-San Lorenzo, en el arranque de la Liga Profesional, lo más destacado de la agenda de TV

---------- Olimpiadas Especiales Berlin 2023
4.55: Levantamiento de Pesas (STAR +)
4.55: Fútbol (STAR +)
8.55: Levantamiento de Pesas (STAR +)
8.55: Hockey sobre Césped (STAR +)
---------- FIH Pro League – Hockey femenino
13: Bélgica-Nueva Zelanda (STAR +)
16: Gran Bretaña-Estados Unidos (STAR +)
---------- Sudamericano Sub-17 de futsal
13: Argentina-Ecuador (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)
15: Colombia-Chile (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)
17: Uruguay-Brasil (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)
19: Venezuela-Paraguay (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)
---------- FIH Pro League – Hockey masculino
13.30: Gran Bretaña-España (STAR +)
15.30: Bélgica-Nueva Zelanda (STAR +)
---------- Nations League – Voley masculino
15.50: Argentina-Francia (ESPN 2)
---------- Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF)
19: Estudiantes-San Lorenzo (ESPN Premium)
21.30: Central Córdoba-Gimnasia (LP) (ESPN Premium)
---------- Brasileirao
19: Cruzeiro-Fortaleza (STAR +)
19: Sao Paulo-Athletico Paranaense (STAR +)
19.50: Santos-Corinthians (ESPN 3)
21.30: Bahia-Palmeiras (STAR +)
21.30: Fluminense-Atlético Mineiro (STAR +)
---------- MLS (Major League Soccer)
20.30: Atlanta United-New York FC (Apple TV)
20.30: Montreal-Nashville SC (Apple TV)
20.30: Cincinnati-Toronto FC (Apple TV)
20.30: New York RB-Charlotte FC (Apple TV)
20.30: Orlando City-Philadelphia (Apple TV)
21.30: St. Louis City-Real Salt Lake (Apple TV)
21.30: Houston Dynamo-SJ Earthquakes (Apple TV)
21.30: Austin FC-Dallas (Apple TV)
22.30: Colorado-Vancouver (Apple TV)
23.30: L.A. Galaxy-Kansas City (Apple TV)
23.30: Los Angeles FC-Seattle Sounders (Apple TV)
23.30: Portland Timbers-Chicago Fire (Apple TV)
---------- Kings League
22.30: Partido 4 (DirecTV Sports 2 / 1612)