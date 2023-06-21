Secciones
Estudiantes-San Lorenzo, en el arranque de la Liga Profesional, lo más destacado de la agenda de TV

Central Córdoba recibirá esta noche a Gimnasia, en Santiago. Toda la programación.

RECUPERACIÓN. Matías Godoy es una de las piezas de Estudiantes, que necesita olvidar rápido la derrota sufrida en Santa Fe ante Colón. RECUPERACIÓN. Matías Godoy es una de las piezas de Estudiantes, que necesita olvidar rápido la derrota sufrida en Santa Fe ante Colón. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/EDELPOFICIAL
Hace 2 Hs

---------- Olimpiadas Especiales Berlin 2023

4.55: Levantamiento de Pesas (STAR +)

4.55: Fútbol (STAR +)

8.55: Levantamiento de Pesas (STAR +)              

8.55: Hockey sobre Césped (STAR +)    


---------- FIH Pro League – Hockey femenino

13: Bélgica-Nueva Zelanda (STAR +)      

16: Gran Bretaña-Estados Unidos (STAR +)        


---------- Sudamericano Sub-17 de futsal

13: Argentina-Ecuador (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)

15: Colombia-Chile (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)    

17: Uruguay-Brasil (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)

19: Venezuela-Paraguay (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)         


---------- FIH Pro League – Hockey masculino

13.30: Gran Bretaña-España (STAR +)   

15.30: Bélgica-Nueva Zelanda (STAR +)


---------- Nations League – Voley masculino

15.50: Argentina-Francia (ESPN 2)


---------- Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF)

19: Estudiantes-San Lorenzo (ESPN Premium)

21.30: Central Córdoba-Gimnasia (LP) (ESPN Premium)


---------- Brasileirao

19: Cruzeiro-Fortaleza (STAR +)               

19: Sao Paulo-Athletico Paranaense (STAR +)   

19.50: Santos-Corinthians (ESPN 3)

21.30: Bahia-Palmeiras (STAR +)              

21.30: Fluminense-Atlético Mineiro (STAR +)    


---------- MLS (Major League Soccer)

20.30: Atlanta United-New York FC (Apple TV)

20.30: Montreal-Nashville SC (Apple TV)

20.30: Cincinnati-Toronto FC (Apple TV)              

20.30: New York RB-Charlotte FC (Apple TV)     

20.30: Orlando City-Philadelphia (Apple TV)      

21.30: St. Louis City-Real Salt Lake (Apple TV)   

21.30: Houston Dynamo-SJ Earthquakes (Apple TV)      

21.30: Austin FC-Dallas (Apple TV)         

22.30: Colorado-Vancouver (Apple TV)

23.30: L.A. Galaxy-Kansas City (Apple TV)           

23.30: Los Angeles FC-Seattle Sounders (Apple TV)       

23.30: Portland Timbers-Chicago Fire (Apple TV)            


---------- Kings League

22.30: Partido 4 (DirecTV Sports 2 / 1612)

Club Estudiantes de La PlataLiga Profesional de Fútbol
