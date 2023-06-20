Secciones
La Gaceta
DeportesFútbol

Las eliminatorias para la Eurocopa 2024 copan la agenda deportiva de la TV

Alemania se enfrenta a Colombia por la fecha FIFA y Real Madrid-Barcelona juegan la tercera final de la Liga Endesa.

TODOS POR UN BOLETO. La Eurocopa 2024 se desarrollará desde el 14 de junio al 14 de julio, en Alemania. TODOS POR UN BOLETO. La Eurocopa 2024 se desarrollará desde el 14 de junio al 14 de julio, en Alemania. FOTO TOMADA DE UEFA.COM
Hace 1 Hs

---------- FIH Pro League – Hockey masculino

8: Gran Bretaña-Alemania (STAR +)       

15.30: Bélgica-Australia (STAR +)             


---------- Olimpiadas Especiales – Berlín 2023

8.25: Natación (STAR +)

8.30: Vóley (STAR +)

8.55: Levantamiento de Pesas (STAR +)              

8.55: Hockey sobre Césped (STAR +)    


---------- FIH Pro League – Hockey femenino

10.30: Estados Unidos-Países Bajos  (STAR +)

13: Nueva Zelanda-Argentina (ESPN 3)


---------- Nationes League – Voley masculino

11.20: Argentina-Eslovenia (ESPN 2)


---------- Reserva Liga Profesional

14: Gimnasia (LP)-Central Cba (SdE) (YouTube LPF AFA)

14: Atlético Tucumán-Sarmiento (J) (YouTube LPF AFA)

14: Banfield-Belgrano (YouTube LPF AFA)          

14: Instituto-River Plate (YouTube LPF AFA)      

16: Talleres-Lanús (YouTube LPF AFA)


---------- Amistoso internacional

15.45: Alemania-Colombia (STAR +)

15.45: Montenegro-República Checa (STAR +) 


---------- Eliminatorias Eurocopa 2024

15.45: Escocia-Georgia (STAR +)              

15.45: Bosnia-Luxemburgo (STAR +)

15.45: Islandia-Portugal (ESPN)

15.45: Bulgaria-Serbia (ESPN 2)

15.45: Hungría-Lituania (STAR +)             

15.45: Estonia-Bélgica (STAR +)

15.45: Austria-Suecia (STAR +) 

15.45: Islas Feroe-Albania (STAR +)        

15.45: Moldavia-Polonia (STAR +)           

15.45: Noruega-Chipre (STAR +)             

15.45: Liechtenstein-Eslovaquia (STAR +)           


---------- Liga Endesa – Final

16: Real Madrid-Barcelona (STAR +)


---------- MLB (Major League Baseball)

19.30: Tampa Bay Rays-Baltimore Orioles (ESPN 3)


---------- Kings League

22.30: Partido 3 (DirecTV Sports 2 / 1612)

Temas Euro 2024
Tamaño texto
Comentarios
Lo más popular
Ya se perciben los vientos de cambio en el área de Seguridad
1

Ya se perciben los vientos de cambio en el área de Seguridad

Polémica en Jujuy: Es progresista y moderna dijo Gerardo Morales sobre su reforma constitucional
2

Polémica en Jujuy: "Es progresista y moderna" dijo Gerardo Morales sobre su reforma constitucional

Investigan irregularidades en la carga de combustible de la Policía de Tucumán
3

Investigan irregularidades en la carga de combustible de la Policía de Tucumán

Preventiva para una niñera acusada de descuidar a un bebé que está en estado muy delicado
4

Preventiva para una niñera acusada de descuidar a un bebé que está en estado muy delicado

Próxima parada de Atlético Tucumán: Sarmiento
5

Próxima parada de Atlético Tucumán: Sarmiento

El caso Cecilia Strzyzowski: una alhaja podría ser la prueba clave del femicidio
6

El caso Cecilia Strzyzowski: una alhaja podría ser la prueba clave del femicidio

Más Noticias
¿Cómo usamos el tiempo libre? La TV y el celular ocupan el terreno que los libros pierden

¿Cómo usamos el tiempo libre? La TV y el celular ocupan el terreno que los libros pierden

Crea arte con “tesoros” de la calle y proyecta sumar a su taller a mendigos tucumanos

Crea arte con “tesoros” de la calle y proyecta sumar a su taller a mendigos tucumanos

Preventiva para una niñera acusada de descuidar a un bebé que está en estado muy delicado

Preventiva para una niñera acusada de descuidar a un bebé que está en estado muy delicado

Investigan irregularidades en la carga de combustible de la Policía

Investigan irregularidades en la carga de combustible de la Policía

Ya se perciben los vientos de cambio en el área de Seguridad

Ya se perciben los vientos de cambio en el área de Seguridad

Caso Cecilia Strzyzowski: el Gobierno ofrece $5 millones por datos de la desaparición de la joven

Caso Cecilia Strzyzowski: el Gobierno ofrece $5 millones por datos de la desaparición de la joven

Vivo
EN VIVO: así avanza la búsqueda del submarino desaparecido en el Atlántico

EN VIVO: así avanza la búsqueda del submarino desaparecido en el Atlántico

“Muchachas, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar”…

“Muchachas, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar”…

Comentarios