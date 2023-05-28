Roland Garros, Fórmula 1 y el Mundial Sub-20, lo mejor de la agenda deportiva del domingo

---------- Roland Garros
6: Primera Ronda (ESPN 2)
6: Primera Ronda (ESPN Extra)
---------- Serie A
7.20: Hellas Verona-Empoli (ESPN 3)
9.50: Monza-Lecce (STAR +)
9.50: Bologna-Napoli (STAR +)
12.50: Lazio-Cremonese (STAR +)
15.30: Juventus-Milan (ESPN)
---------- Eredivisie
9.20: Twente-Ajax (ESPN)
9.20: AZ Alkmaar-PSV (STAR +)
9.25: Feyenoord-Vitesse (ESPN 3)
---------- Fórmula 1 - GP de Mónaco
9.55: Carrera (STAR +)
---------- IndyCar Series
12: The 107th Indianapolis 500 (ESPN 3)
---------- Primera Nacional
12: Brown-Tristán Suárez (TyC Sports Play)
15.30: Deportivo Maipú-Aldosivi (TyC Sports Play)
15.30: Flandria-Defensores Unidos (TyC Sports Play)
16: Patronato-Almagro (TyC Sports Play)
16.30: Alvarado-Guillermo Brown (STAR +)
17: Gimnasia de Jujuy-Racing de Córdoba (TyC Sports Play)
17.05: Estudiantes (BA)-Chacarita (TyC Sports 2)
19.30: Atlético Rafaela-Club Mitre (TyC Sports Play)
---------- Premier League
12.20: Manchester United-Fulham (ESPN Extra)
12.20: Leicester-West Ham (STAR +)
12.20: Brentford-Manchester City (ESPN)
12.20: Everton-Bournemouth (STAR +)
12.20: Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest (STAR +)
12.20: Aston Villa-Brighton (STAR +)
12.20: Chelsea-Newcastle (STAR +)
12.20: Leeds-Tottenham (ESPN 2)
12.20: Southampton-Liverpool (STAR +)
12.20: Arsenal-Wolverhampton (STAR +)
---------- Liga de España
13.50: Cádiz-Celta de Vigo (STAR +)
14.25: Girona-Betis (ESPN)
14.25: Rayo Vallecano-Villarreal (ESPN Extra)
---------- Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF)
14: Barracas Central-San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)
16.30: Defensa y Justicia-Racing (ESPN Premium)
16.30: Talleres-Argentinos (TNT Sports)
19: Boca-Tigre (TNT Sports)
21.30: Newell's-Godoy Cruz (ESPN Premium)
---------- Super Rugby Americas
15: Cobras Brasil XV-American Raptors (STAR +)
---------- Mundial Sub 20
15: Irak-Inglaterra (DeporTV / DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)
15: Túnez-Uruguay (DeporTV)
18: Corea del Sur-Gambia (DeporTV)
18: Honduras-Francia (DeporTV / DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)
---------- Top 14 de Francia
16: La Rochelle-Paris (ESPN Extra)
16: Lyon-Bayonne (STAR +)
---------- Brasileirao
16: Corinthians-Fluminense (STAR +)
16: Internacional-Bahia (STAR +)
18.20: Atlético Mineiro-Palmeiras (ESPN 2)
18.30: RB Bragantino-Santos (STAR +)
19: Botafogo-América Mineiro (STAR +)
---------- MLB (Major League Baseball)
20: Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies (STAR +)