Manchester City-Chelsea y Atlético de Madrid-Barcelona, lo más destacado de la agenda de TV

Los "Citizens" buscarán el pase a la siguiente ronda de la FA Cup.

¿UN ADELANTO? El jueves Riyad Mahrez le dio la victoria a Manchester City sobre Chelsea, por la Premier League. ¿UN ADELANTO? El jueves Riyad Mahrez le dio la victoria a Manchester City sobre Chelsea, por la Premier League. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/MANCITYES
Hace 1 Hs

---------- Liga de España

10: Almería-Real Sociedad (ESPN)

12.15: Rayo Vallecano-Real Betis (DirecTV Sports / 1610)

14.30: Sevilla-Getafe (ESPN 2)

17: Atlético de Madrid-Barcelona (ESPN)


---------- Eredivisie

10.20: NEC-Ajax (ESPN 3)


---------- Serie A

11: Spezia-Lecce (ESPN 2)

14: Sampdoria-Napoli (ESPN 3)

16.45: Milan-Roma (ESPN 2)


---------- FA Cup

13.30: Manchester City-Chelsea (ESPN)


---------- NFL (Fútbol Americano)

15: Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots (Fox Sports 2)

15: Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens (Fox Sports 3)

18: Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants (Fox Sports 2)

18: Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams (Fox Sports 3)

22: Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions (ESPN 2)


---------- Amistoso de verano

20.30: Vélez-Colón (ESPN 3)

