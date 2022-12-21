Secciones
Star+ y Netflix lideran las nominaciones en los Critics Choice

“Andor”, “Abbott Elementary”, “Bad Sisters” y “Euphoria”, postuladas en televisión.

Ricardo Reinoso
Por Ricardo Reinoso Hace 7 Hs

Los Critics Choice Awards 2023 ya revelaron a sus nominados en pantalla chica y la comedia “Abbot Elementary” (Star+), con seis candidaturas, y la serie dramática “Better Call Saul” (Netflix), con cinco, lideran la grilla. Zendaya y “Euphoria” se llevaron nominaciones por una temporada extrema y llena de momentos explosivos, mientras que “The Crown” es una de las favoritas como mejor serie de drama por su quinta temporada.

Además, la lista de candidatos tiene algunas grandes sorpresas, como la serie “Bad Sisters”, y “Andor”, la realización de Diego Luna que muchos consideran como uno de los mejores proyectos de Star Wars en materia de spin offs. Luna está nominado también como mejor actor, compartiendo categoría con leyendas como Jeff Bridges y Bob Odenkirk.

La ceremonia tendrá lugar el 15 de enero de 2023.

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount+)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Better Things” (FX)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Reboot” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

MEJOR MINISERIE

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Gaslit” (Starz)

“The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

“The Offer” (Paramount+)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“This Is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)

“Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TV

“Fresh” (Hulu)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

“The Survivor” (HBO)

“Three Months” (Paramount+)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” (FX)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us “(NBC)

Diego Luna, “Andor” (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple)

Antony Starr, “The Boys” (Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” (NBC)

“Kelly Reilly”, “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

