 Atlético Tucumán-Rosario Central, lo más destacado para ver en la agenda de TV
Secciones
DeportesTenis

Atlético Tucumán-Rosario Central, lo más destacado para ver en la agenda de TV

El partido se disputa desde las 20.45 en el estadio Monumental José Fierro. Transmite TNT Sports.

ARCHIVO LA GACETA.
Hace 2 Hs

El partido entre Atlético Tucumán y Rosario Central, que contará con la presencia del campeón del mundo Ángel Di María, es lo más destacado de la agenda deportiva de este sábado 9 de agosto de 2025.

Liga Profesional Argentina

14:30 San Martín (SJ) │ Sarmiento (J)

TNT SPORTS

16:30 Boca │ Racing

ESPN PREMIUM

18:30 Independiente │ River

TNT SPORTS

20:45 Belgrano │ Banfield

ESPN PREMIUM

20:45 Atlético Tucumán │ Rosario Central

TNT SPORTS

Primera Nacional

14:10 Defensores Unidos │ Chacarita

TYC SPORTS

15:30 Colegiales │ Almagro

TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Talleres (RE) │ Nueva Chicago

TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Deportivo Morón │ Estudiantes (RC)

TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Deportivo Maipú │ Tristan Suárez

TYC SPORTS PLAY

Amistoso

10:30 Werder Bremen │ Udinese

DISNEY + PREMIUM

11:00 Leeds │ Milan

DAZN

11:00 West Ham │ Lille

DISNEY + PREMIUM

11:00 Everton │ Roma

DISNEY + PREMIUM

12:00 Newcastle │ Atlético Madrid

DISNEY + PREMIUM

14:00 Olympique Marsella │ Aston Villa

DISNEY + PREMIUM

Temas Angel Di MaríaClub Atlético Rosario CentralJosé FierroLiga Profesional de FútbolAtlético Tucumán
Tamaño texto
Comentarios
NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS
San Antonio de Ranchillos se clasificó a la próxima fase en la Liga Tucumana

San Antonio de Ranchillos se clasificó a la próxima fase en la Liga Tucumana

Jorge Newbery goleó a Sportivo Trinidad y quedó a un punto de Graneros

Jorge Newbery goleó a Sportivo Trinidad y quedó a un punto de Graneros

El renacer de las glorias: la Liga Tucumana Senior se consolida y este domingo define a sus campeones

El renacer de las glorias: la Liga Tucumana Senior se consolida y este domingo define a sus campeones

Crisis en Barcelona: el gran obstáculo que amenaza la llegada de sus fichajes al debut liguero

Crisis en Barcelona: el gran obstáculo que amenaza la llegada de sus fichajes al debut liguero

Lo más popular
Lisandro Catalán: “si Jaldo tiene tijera, nosotros tenemos motosierra”
1

Lisandro Catalán: “si Jaldo tiene tijera, nosotros tenemos motosierra”

Milei se enfrenta al Congreso y busca blindar el superávit
2

Milei se enfrenta al Congreso y busca blindar el superávit

El 96% de los vecinos de la avenida quiere que se llame Roca
3

El 96% de los vecinos de la avenida quiere que se llame Roca

El discurso de Milei: faltó el ¡viva la libertad, carajo!
4

El discurso de Milei: faltó el ¡viva la libertad, carajo!

Las principales frases de la cadena nacional de Javier Milei para defender su plan de gobierno
5

Las principales frases de la cadena nacional de Javier Milei para defender su plan de gobierno

Las 5 claves de la semana: Milei se repone de la paliza en Diputados y Jaldo festeja
6

Las 5 claves de la semana: Milei se repone de la paliza en Diputados y Jaldo festeja

Más Noticias
Qué controles de seguridad habrá para el partido entre Atlético y Rosario Central

Qué controles de seguridad habrá para el partido entre Atlético y Rosario Central

100 años esperando este abrazo: la abuela tucumana que cumplió su sueño con Ángel Di María

100 años esperando este abrazo: la abuela tucumana que cumplió su sueño con Ángel Di María

Las principales frases de la cadena nacional de Javier Milei para defender su plan de gobierno

Las principales frases de la cadena nacional de Javier Milei para defender su plan de gobierno

Las 5 claves de la semana: Milei se repone de la paliza en Diputados y Jaldo festeja

Las 5 claves de la semana: Milei se repone de la paliza en Diputados y Jaldo festeja

El discurso de Milei: faltó el ¡viva la libertad, carajo!

El discurso de Milei: faltó el ¡viva la libertad, carajo!

Milei se enfrenta al Congreso y busca blindar el superávit

Milei se enfrenta al Congreso y busca blindar el superávit

Lisandro Catalán: “si Jaldo tiene tijera, nosotros tenemos motosierra”

Lisandro Catalán: “si Jaldo tiene tijera, nosotros tenemos motosierra”

El 96% de los vecinos de la avenida quiere que se llame Roca

El 96% de los vecinos de la avenida quiere que se llame Roca

Comentarios