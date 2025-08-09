Atlético Tucumán-Rosario Central, lo más destacado para ver en la agenda de TV

El partido entre Atlético Tucumán y Rosario Central, que contará con la presencia del campeón del mundo Ángel Di María, es lo más destacado de la agenda deportiva de este sábado 9 de agosto de 2025.
Liga Profesional Argentina
14:30 San Martín (SJ) │ Sarmiento (J)
TNT SPORTS
16:30 Boca │ Racing
ESPN PREMIUM
18:30 Independiente │ River
TNT SPORTS
20:45 Belgrano │ Banfield
ESPN PREMIUM
20:45 Atlético Tucumán │ Rosario Central
TNT SPORTS
Primera Nacional
14:10 Defensores Unidos │ Chacarita
TYC SPORTS
15:30 Colegiales │ Almagro
TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Talleres (RE) │ Nueva Chicago
TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Deportivo Morón │ Estudiantes (RC)
TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Deportivo Maipú │ Tristan Suárez
TYC SPORTS PLAY
Amistoso
10:30 Werder Bremen │ Udinese
DISNEY + PREMIUM
11:00 Leeds │ Milan
DAZN
11:00 West Ham │ Lille
DISNEY + PREMIUM
11:00 Everton │ Roma
DISNEY + PREMIUM
12:00 Newcastle │ Atlético Madrid
DISNEY + PREMIUM
14:00 Olympique Marsella │ Aston Villa
DISNEY + PREMIUM