 Agenda de TV y streaming del jueves: Atlético Tucumán-Central Córdoba, hora y dónde ver en vivo
Se juega otro tour de la Liga Argentina de Voley y se definen clasificaciones en la Europa League.

OTRO PASO. Atlético Tucumán debutó con una victoria en San Juan y esta noche intentará repetirla en Santiago. FOTO TOMADA DE X.COM/CASanMartinSJ
Hace 3 Hs

Liga Argentina de Voley

11: Defensores de Banfield-River Plate (Fox Sports 2)

15: Monteros Voley-Vélez (Fox Sports 2)

18: San Lorenzo-Ciudad (Fox Sports 2)

UEFA Europa League

16.40: Athletic Bilbao-Viktoria Plzen (ESPN 3)

16.40: Steaua Bucarest-Manchester United (Disney +)

16.40: Slavia Praga-Malmo (Disney +)

16.40: Real Sociedad-PAOK (Disney +)

16.40: Rangers-Union Saint-Gilloise (Disney +)

16.40: Olympiacos-Qarabag (Disney +)

16.40: Niza-Bodo/Glimt (Disney +)

16.40: Midtylland-Fenerbahce (Disney +)

16.40: Maccabi Tel Aviv-Porto (Disney +)

16.40: Ferencváros-AZ Alkmaar (Disney +)

16.40: Dinamo Kiev-Rangers (Disney +)

16.40: Anderlecht-Hoffenheim (ESPN 2)

16.40: Tottenham-Elfsborg (Disney +)

16.40: Roma-Eintracht Frankfurt (Disney +)

16.40: Braga-Lazio (Disney +)

16.40: Ajax-Galatasaray (ESPN)

16.40: Lyon-Ludogorets (ESPN 4)

16.40: Twente-Besiktas (Disney +)

Liga Profesional Argentina

17: Aldosivi-Defensa y Justicia (ESPN Premium)

19.15: Racing-Belgrano (ESPN Premium)

21.30: Central Cordoba (SdE)-Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)

21.30: Argentinos Juniors-Tigre (ESPN)

NBA

21: Philadelphia 76ers │ Denver Nuggets (ESPN 2)

21.30: Atlanta Hawks-Cleveland Cavaliers (Disney+)

