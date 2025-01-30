Agenda de TV y streaming del jueves: Atlético Tucumán-Central Córdoba, hora y dónde ver en vivo

Liga Argentina de Voley
11: Defensores de Banfield-River Plate (Fox Sports 2)
15: Monteros Voley-Vélez (Fox Sports 2)
18: San Lorenzo-Ciudad (Fox Sports 2)
UEFA Europa League
16.40: Athletic Bilbao-Viktoria Plzen (ESPN 3)
16.40: Steaua Bucarest-Manchester United (Disney +)
16.40: Slavia Praga-Malmo (Disney +)
16.40: Real Sociedad-PAOK (Disney +)
16.40: Rangers-Union Saint-Gilloise (Disney +)
16.40: Olympiacos-Qarabag (Disney +)
16.40: Niza-Bodo/Glimt (Disney +)
16.40: Midtylland-Fenerbahce (Disney +)
16.40: Maccabi Tel Aviv-Porto (Disney +)
16.40: Ferencváros-AZ Alkmaar (Disney +)
16.40: Dinamo Kiev-Rangers (Disney +)
16.40: Anderlecht-Hoffenheim (ESPN 2)
16.40: Tottenham-Elfsborg (Disney +)
16.40: Roma-Eintracht Frankfurt (Disney +)
16.40: Braga-Lazio (Disney +)
16.40: Ajax-Galatasaray (ESPN)
16.40: Lyon-Ludogorets (ESPN 4)
16.40: Twente-Besiktas (Disney +)
Liga Profesional Argentina
17: Aldosivi-Defensa y Justicia (ESPN Premium)
19.15: Racing-Belgrano (ESPN Premium)
21.30: Central Cordoba (SdE)-Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)
21.30: Argentinos Juniors-Tigre (ESPN)
NBA
21: Philadelphia 76ers │ Denver Nuggets (ESPN 2)
21.30: Atlanta Hawks-Cleveland Cavaliers (Disney+)