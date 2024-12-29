 Agenda de TV del domingo: West Ham-Liverpool y Milán-Roma, además de Top 14, NFL y United Cup
Agenda de TV del domingo: West Ham-Liverpool y Milán-Roma, además de Top 14, NFL y United Cup

Napoli-Venezia, Leicester City-Manchester City y Tottenham-Wolverhampton se destacan en la grilla de programación.

DISTANCIA. Liverpool, con Alexis Mac Allister como "10", marcha como líder de la Premier y con un ventaja cada vez más amplia sobre Arsenal. FOTO TOMADA DE X.COM/LFC
Hace 1 Hs

El último domingo del año el fútbol seguirá siendo lo más convocante de la agenda de TV, que también tendrá en su menú una serie de juegos del Top 14, la NFL y la United Cup, de tenis. Entre los partidos más destacados, Juventus-Fiorentina y  Milán-Roma se enfrentarán por la Serie A, mientras que Tottenham-Wolverhampton y West Ham-Liverpool lo harán por la Premier League.

Agenda de TV del domingo 29 de diciembre

8.30: Udinese-Torino (Disney+)

11: Napoli-Venezia (Disney +)

14: Juventus-Fiorentina (ESPN 2)

16.45: Milán-Roma (ESPN)

Premier League

11.30: Leicester City-Manchester City (ESPN)

12: Crystal Palace-Southampton (ESPN 2)

12: Everton-Nottingham Forest (Disney +)

12: Fulham-Bournemouth (Disney +)

12: Tottenham-Wolverhampton (Disney +)

14.15: West Ham-Liverpool (ESPN)

Top 14 de Francia

11.50: Racing 92-Lyon (Disney +)

17: Toulouse-Stade Francais (ESPN 2)

Premiership Rugby

11.50: Exeter Chiefs-Gloucester Rugby (Disney +)

NFL (Fútbol Americano)

15: Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles (Fox Sports 2)

15: Indianapolis Colts-New York Giants (Fox Sports 3)

18: Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings (Fox Sports 3)

18: Miami Dolphins-Cleveland Browns (Fox Sports 3)

22: Atlanta Falcons-Washington Commanders (ESPN 2)

United Cup

Gran Bretaña-Argentina

20.30: Katie Boulter-Nadia Podoroska, Billy Harris-Tomás Martín Etcheverry y el partido de dobles (TyC Sports)

NHL

22: Cleveland Browns-Miami Dolphins (ESPN 2)

22.30: Chicago Blackhawks-Dallas Stars (ESPN 3)

Temas Serie A de ItaliaAC MilanNational Football LeagueLiga PremierAssociazione Sportiva RomaLiverpool Football Club
