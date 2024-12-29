Agenda de TV del domingo: West Ham-Liverpool y Milán-Roma, además de Top 14, NFL y United Cup

El último domingo del año el fútbol seguirá siendo lo más convocante de la agenda de TV, que también tendrá en su menú una serie de juegos del Top 14, la NFL y la United Cup, de tenis. Entre los partidos más destacados, Juventus-Fiorentina y Milán-Roma se enfrentarán por la Serie A, mientras que Tottenham-Wolverhampton y West Ham-Liverpool lo harán por la Premier League.
Agenda de TV del domingo 29 de diciembre
8.30: Udinese-Torino (Disney+)
11: Napoli-Venezia (Disney +)
14: Juventus-Fiorentina (ESPN 2)
16.45: Milán-Roma (ESPN)
Premier League
11.30: Leicester City-Manchester City (ESPN)
12: Crystal Palace-Southampton (ESPN 2)
12: Everton-Nottingham Forest (Disney +)
12: Fulham-Bournemouth (Disney +)
12: Tottenham-Wolverhampton (Disney +)
14.15: West Ham-Liverpool (ESPN)
Top 14 de Francia
11.50: Racing 92-Lyon (Disney +)
17: Toulouse-Stade Francais (ESPN 2)
Premiership Rugby
11.50: Exeter Chiefs-Gloucester Rugby (Disney +)
NFL (Fútbol Americano)
15: Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles (Fox Sports 2)
15: Indianapolis Colts-New York Giants (Fox Sports 3)
18: Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings (Fox Sports 3)
18: Miami Dolphins-Cleveland Browns (Fox Sports 3)
22: Atlanta Falcons-Washington Commanders (ESPN 2)
United Cup
Gran Bretaña-Argentina
20.30: Katie Boulter-Nadia Podoroska, Billy Harris-Tomás Martín Etcheverry y el partido de dobles (TyC Sports)
NHL
22: Cleveland Browns-Miami Dolphins (ESPN 2)
22.30: Chicago Blackhawks-Dallas Stars (ESPN 3)