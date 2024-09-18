 Juega Messi en la MLS y Manchester City-Inter debutan en la Champions: hora y TV de lo mejor de la agenda
Secciones
La Gaceta
DeportesFútbol

Juega Messi en la MLS y Manchester City-Inter debutan en la Champions: hora y TV de lo mejor de la agenda

Fluminense-Atlético Mineiro y Botafogo-San Pablo se enfrentan por la Libertadores.

EL LÍDER. Inter con Messi a la cabeza buscará su sexta victoria consecutiva. EL LÍDER. Inter con Messi a la cabeza buscará su sexta victoria consecutiva. FOTO TOMADA DE X.COM/INTERMIAMICF
Hace 41 Min

Mundial de Futsal

12: Argentina-Afganistán (DSports)

UEFA Champions League

13.45: Bologna-Shakhtar Donetsk (Fox Sports)

13.45: Sparta Praga-Salzburgo (ESPN 2)

16: Celtic-Slovan Bratislava (Disney +)

16: Brujas-Borussia Dortmund (ESPN 2)

16: Manchester City-Inter (ESPN)

16: PSG-Girona (Fox Sports)

Liga de España

14: Betis-Getafe (ESPN)

Copa Libertadores

19: Fluminense-Atlético Mineiro (Fox Sports)

21.30: Botafogo-San Pablo (Fox Sports)

Copa Sudamericana

21.30: Lanús-Independiente Medellín (DSports)

MLS (Major League Soccer)

20.30: Atlanta United-Inter Miami (Apple TV)

20.30: New England-Montreal (Apple TV)

20.30: New York FC-Philadelphia (Apple TV)

20.30: Toronto FC-Columbus Crew (Apple TV)

21.15: Orlando City-Charlotte FC (Apple TV)

21.30: Kansas City-Colorado (Apple TV)

21.30: Nashville SC-Chicago Fire (Apple TV)

21.30: Minnesota-Cincinnati (Apple TV)

21.30: Houston Dynamo-Vancouver (Apple TV)

22.30: Real Salt Lake-Dallas (Apple TV)

22.30: Los Angeles FC-Austin FC (Apple TV)

22.30: Portland Timbers-L.A. Galaxy (Apple TV)

23.30: Seattle Sounders-SJ Earthquakes (Apple TV)

Copa Argentina

21.10: Central Córdoba (SdE)-Temperley (TyC Sports)

Temas Lionel MessiCopa SudamericanaClub Atlético LanúsManchester City Football ClubFC Internazionale MilanoSão Paulo Futebol ClubeMajor League SoccerCopa Libertadores de América
Tamaño texto
Comentarios
NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS
Scaloni contó cómo reaccionó Messi a su llegada a la Selección: Fue un momento inolvidable

Scaloni contó cómo reaccionó Messi a su llegada a la Selección: "Fue un momento inolvidable"

El comentario del entrenador de Philadelphia sobre la vuelta de Lionel Messi en Inter Miami

El comentario del entrenador de Philadelphia sobre la vuelta de Lionel Messi en Inter Miami

Scaloni confesó qué le prohibió a los jugadores de la Selección

Scaloni confesó qué le prohibió a los jugadores de la Selección

La Selección pierde a una de sus figuras para el próximo partido

La Selección pierde a una de sus figuras para el próximo partido

La impactante estadística sobre el tiempo neto de juego entre Colombia y la selección argentina

La impactante estadística sobre el tiempo neto de juego entre Colombia y la selección argentina

Lo más popular
Mirá las imágenes del Eclipse de Superluna observado desde Tucumán
1

Mirá las imágenes del Eclipse de Superluna observado desde Tucumán

Pagan $2.500.000 por una singular moneda de $1: cómo identificarlas y dónde venderlas
2

Pagan $2.500.000 por una singular moneda de $1: cómo identificarlas y dónde venderlas

Girarán $ 2,7 billones a Tucumán en 2025, y el ajuste será más bajo de lo previsto por Milei
3

Girarán $ 2,7 billones a Tucumán en 2025, y el ajuste será más bajo de lo previsto por Milei

Revés procesal para tres imputados por la venta ilegal de mercadería
4

Revés procesal para tres imputados por la venta ilegal de mercadería

Qué significa que alguien use siempre ropa negra, según la psicología
5

Qué significa que alguien use siempre ropa negra, según la psicología

Se gesta el interbloque dialoguista en Diputados
6

Se gesta el interbloque dialoguista en Diputados

Más Noticias
Mirá las imágenes del Eclipse de Superluna observado desde Tucumán

Mirá las imágenes del Eclipse de Superluna observado desde Tucumán

Se gesta el interbloque dialoguista en Diputados

Se gesta el interbloque dialoguista en Diputados

Pagan $2.500.000 por una singular moneda de $1: cómo identificarlas y dónde venderlas

Pagan $2.500.000 por una singular moneda de $1: cómo identificarlas y dónde venderlas

Copa Libertadores: River Plate sufrió en Chile, pero llega bien perfilado a la revancha en Núñez

Copa Libertadores: River Plate sufrió en Chile, pero llega bien perfilado a la revancha en Núñez

Girarán $ 2,7 billones a Tucumán en 2025, y el ajuste será más bajo de lo previsto por Milei

Girarán $ 2,7 billones a Tucumán en 2025, y el ajuste será más bajo de lo previsto por Milei

Importación de azúcar: ¿un mal negocio, una especulación o quizás un beneficio?

Importación de azúcar: ¿un mal negocio, una especulación o quizás un beneficio?

Revés procesal para tres imputados por la venta ilegal de mercadería

Revés procesal para tres imputados por la venta ilegal de mercadería

VIDEO. El boleto mínimo costará $ 950 en San Miguel de Tucumán

VIDEO. El boleto mínimo costará $ 950 en San Miguel de Tucumán

Comentarios