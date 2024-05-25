 Argentinos-River y Boca-Talleres, lo más destacado para ver en la TV
Argentinos-River y Boca-Talleres, lo más destacado para ver en la TV

La agenda deportiva para este 25 de mayo.

Hace 1 Hs

Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF)

15:00 Argentinos vs River Plate

ESPN Premium

17:30 Godoy Cruz vs San Lorenzo

ESPN Premium

17:30 Newells vs Def y Justicia

TNT SPORTS

20:00 Boca Juniors vs Talleres (C)

TNT SPORTS

LaLiga de España

09:00 Osasuna vs Villarreal

DGO/ESPN 2/STAR +

11:15 Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid

DGO

13:3 0Almería vs Cádiz

DGO/ESPN 4/STAR +

13:30 Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao

DGO/DSPORTS

16:00 Real Madrid vs Betis

DGO/ESPN 3/STAR +

Serie A de Italia

13:00 Juventus vs Monza

DGO/ESPN 2/STAR +

15:45 Milan vs Salernitana

STAR +

Major League Soccer (MLS)

23:30 Vancouver vs Inter Miami

Apple TV

FA CUP

11:00Manchester City vs Manchester United

DGO

ESPN

STAR +

Primera Nacional

12:45 San Telmo vs Colon

DGO/TYC SPORTS

13:30 Tristan Suarez vs San Martin (SJ)

DGO/DSPORTS

15:00 Agropecuario vs Defensores Unidos

TYC SPORTS PLAY

18:00 Atlético Rafaela vs Almirante Brown

TYC SPORTS PLAY

