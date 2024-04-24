 Libertad-River Plate por la Libertadores, lo mejor de la agenda de TV de hoy
Libertad-River Plate por la Libertadores, lo mejor de la agenda de TV de hoy

Coquimbo Unido-Racing y Real Tomayapo-Belgrano se enfrentarán por la Sudamericana.

LEVANTAR LA CABEZA. River Plate viene de ser eliminado en la Copa de la Liga ante Boca y se enfocará en la Copa Libertadores. LEVANTAR LA CABEZA. River Plate viene de ser eliminado en la Copa de la Liga ante Boca y se enfocará en la Copa Libertadores. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/RIVERPLATE
Hace 1 Hs

ATP Master 1000 - Madrid

6: Primera Ronda (ESPN 2)

12: Primera Ronda (ESPN 3)      


Ligue 1 de Francia

13.50: Lorient-PSG (ESPN 2)

15.50: Olympique Marseille-Niza (STAR +)


Premier League

15.30: Wolverhampton-Bournemouth (STAR +)

15.30: Crystal Palace-Newcastle (STAR +)

15.50: Everton-Liverpool (STAR +)

15.55: Manchester United-Sheffield United (ESPN)


Eredivisie

15.50: Ajax-Excelsior (STAR +)  


Copa de Italia

15.55: Atalanta-Fiorentina (ESPN 2)


Euroliga

16: Barcelona-Olympiacos (DSports 2 / 1612)


Copa Libertadores

19: Botafogo-Universitario (STAR +)

19: Huachipato-The Strongest (STAR +)

19: Nacional-Deportivo Táchira (STAR +)

21: Libertad-River Plate (Fox Sports)

21: Independiente del Valle-Palmeiras (STAR +)

21: Bolivar-Flamengo (STAR +)


Copa Sudamericana

19: Coquimbo Unido-Racing (DSports 2 / 1610)

21.30: Real Tomayapo-Belgrano (ESPN)              

23: Rayo Zuliano-Sportivo Ameliano (ESPN 3)


NBA

20.30: Juego 2 – Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat (ESPN 2)

Temas Club Atlético River PlateCopa SudamericanaRacing ClubClub Atlético BelgranoCopa Libertadores de América
