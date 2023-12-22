Secciones
La Gaceta
DeportesFútbol

Manchester City vs Fluminense por el Mundial de Clubes: hora y TV de lo mejor de la agenda

River Plate y Rosario Central definirán el Trofeo de Campeones en Santiago.

POR LA QUINTA. Julián Álvarez y Manchester City intentarán cerrar una temporada inolvidable, en la que ya cosecharon cuatro títulos. POR LA QUINTA. Julián Álvarez y Manchester City intentarán cerrar una temporada inolvidable, en la que ya cosecharon cuatro títulos. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/MANCITYES
Hace 2 Min

----- Mundial de Clubes

11.30: Al Ahly-Urawa Red Diamonds (FIFA +)

15: Manchester City-Fluminense (FIFA +)


----- Serie A

14.30: Empoli-Lazio (STAR +)

14.30: Sassuolo-Genoa (STAR +)

16.45: Monza-Fiorentina (STAR +)

16.45: Salernitana-Milan (ESPN 2)


----- Euroliga

15: Zalgaris Kaunas-Barcelona (DSports 2 / 1612)


----- Premiership inglesa

16.30: Sale Sharks-Saracens (STAR +)    


----- Top 14 de Francia

16.50: Bordeaux-Lyon (ESPN Extra)


----- Premier League

17: Aston Villa-Sheffield United (ESPN)


----- Liga Nacional

19.10: Boca-Comunicaciones (DSports / 1610)


----- Trofeo de Campeones de la Liga Profesional

21: River Plate-Rosario Central (ESPN Premium / TNT Sports)


----- NBA

23.59: Golden State Warriors-Washington Wizards (ESPN 2)

Temas Club Atlético River PlateManchester City Football ClubClub Atlético Rosario CentralCopa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Julián ÁlvarezLiga Profesional de FútbolTrofeo de CampeonesFluminense
Tamaño texto
Comentarios
Lo más popular
Cinco cuestiones sobre el “salariazo” legislativo
1

Cinco cuestiones sobre el “salariazo” legislativo

Los precios se treparon hasta el 100%, el alza es constante y hasta dolarizada
2

Los precios se treparon hasta el 100%, el alza es constante y hasta dolarizada

Un Presidente entre el apoyo empresarial y la protesta sindical
3

Un Presidente entre el apoyo empresarial y la protesta sindical

Jaldo espera más medidas para definir el apoyo al plan de ajuste impulsado por Milei
4

Jaldo espera más medidas para definir el apoyo al plan de ajuste impulsado por Milei

El estado de las escuelas, en el ojo de las críticas
5

El estado de las escuelas, en el ojo de las críticas

El DNU de Milei suma rechazos de constitucionalistas
6

El DNU de Milei suma rechazos de constitucionalistas

Más Noticias
Un Presidente entre el apoyo empresarial y la protesta sindical

Un Presidente entre el apoyo empresarial y la protesta sindical

El estado de las escuelas, en el ojo de las críticas

El estado de las escuelas, en el ojo de las críticas

Cinco cuestiones sobre el “salariazo” legislativo

Cinco cuestiones sobre el “salariazo” legislativo

Jaldo espera más medidas para definir el apoyo al plan de ajuste impulsado por Milei

Jaldo espera más medidas para definir el apoyo al plan de ajuste impulsado por Milei

El DNU de Milei: otra noche de protesta frente al edificio del Congreso

El DNU de Milei: otra noche de protesta frente al edificio del Congreso

Los precios se treparon hasta el 100%, el alza es constante y hasta dolarizada

Los precios se treparon hasta el 100%, el alza es constante y hasta dolarizada

Se concentraron en la plaza Independencia en contra de las medidas económicas de Milei

Se concentraron en la plaza Independencia en contra de las medidas económicas de Milei

El DNU de Milei suma rechazos de constitucionalistas

El DNU de Milei suma rechazos de constitucionalistas

Comentarios