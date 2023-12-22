Manchester City vs Fluminense por el Mundial de Clubes: hora y TV de lo mejor de la agenda

----- Mundial de Clubes
11.30: Al Ahly-Urawa Red Diamonds (FIFA +)
15: Manchester City-Fluminense (FIFA +)
----- Serie A
14.30: Empoli-Lazio (STAR +)
14.30: Sassuolo-Genoa (STAR +)
16.45: Monza-Fiorentina (STAR +)
16.45: Salernitana-Milan (ESPN 2)
----- Euroliga
15: Zalgaris Kaunas-Barcelona (DSports 2 / 1612)
----- Premiership inglesa
16.30: Sale Sharks-Saracens (STAR +)
----- Top 14 de Francia
16.50: Bordeaux-Lyon (ESPN Extra)
----- Premier League
17: Aston Villa-Sheffield United (ESPN)
----- Liga Nacional
19.10: Boca-Comunicaciones (DSports / 1610)
----- Trofeo de Campeones de la Liga Profesional
21: River Plate-Rosario Central (ESPN Premium / TNT Sports)
----- NBA
23.59: Golden State Warriors-Washington Wizards (ESPN 2)