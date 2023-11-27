Racing vs Belgrano definen su futuro en la Copa de la Liga: hora y TV de la agenda de hoy

----- Serie A
14.20: Hellas Verona-Lecce (ESPN 3)
16.30: Bologna-Torino (STAR +)
----- Liga de España
16.50: Girona-Athletic Bilbao (ESPN 2)
----- Premier League
16.50: Fulham-Wolverhampton (STAR +)
----- Copa de la Liga
19: Estudiantes (LP)-Lanús (TNT Sports)
19: San Lorenzo-Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)
21.30: Racing-Belgrano (TNT Sports)
21.30: Newells-Defensa y Justicia (ESPN Premium)
----- Liga Nacional de Básquet
20: Obras-La Unión FSA (Básquet Pass TV)
21: Olímpico-Comunicaciones (Básquet Pass TV / TyC Sports)
----- Brasileirao
20: Goias-Cruzeiro (STAR +)
----- NFL
22: Minnesota Vikings-Chicago Bears (ESPN 2)
----- WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)
22: WWE Raw (Fox Sports 3)