Racing vs Belgrano definen su futuro en la Copa de la Liga: hora y TV de la agenda de hoy

Central Córdoba buscará dar el gran golpe en el Nuevo Gasómetro.

EN AVELLANEDA. Racing recibirá desde las 21.30 a Belgrano, en el Cilindro. EN AVELLANEDA. Racing recibirá desde las 21.30 a Belgrano, en el Cilindro. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/RACINGCLUB
Hace 1 Hs

----- Serie A

14.20: Hellas Verona-Lecce (ESPN 3)

16.30: Bologna-Torino (STAR +)


----- Liga de España

16.50: Girona-Athletic Bilbao (ESPN 2)  


----- Premier League

16.50: Fulham-Wolverhampton (STAR +)


----- Copa de la Liga

19: Estudiantes (LP)-Lanús (TNT Sports)

19: San Lorenzo-Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)

21.30: Racing-Belgrano (TNT Sports)

21.30: Newells-Defensa y Justicia (ESPN Premium)


----- Liga Nacional de Básquet

20: Obras-La Unión FSA (Básquet Pass TV)

21: Olímpico-Comunicaciones (Básquet Pass TV / TyC Sports)


----- Brasileirao

20: Goias-Cruzeiro (STAR +)


----- NFL

22: Minnesota Vikings-Chicago Bears (ESPN 2)


----- WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)

22: WWE Raw (Fox Sports 3)

