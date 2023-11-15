El amistoso Colo Colo vs River, lo mejor para ver hoy por TV

----- Mundial FIFA Sub-17
6: México-Venezuela (DSports / 1610)
9: Francia-Corea del Sur (DSports / 1610)
9: Nueva Zelanda-Alemania (DSports +/ 1613)
----- Reserva Liga Profesional
9: Talleres-San Lorenzo (YouTube LPF AFA)
18: Vélez-Belgrano (YouTube LPF AFA)
20: Boca-Independiente (YouTube LPF AFA)
----- ATP World Finals
10.30: Round Robin (ESPN 2)
17: Round Robin (ESPN 3)
----- Amistoso Internacional
15.45: Bélgica-Serbia (STAR +)
20: Colo Colo-River Plate (STAR +)
----- Eliminatorias Eurocopa
16.30: Israel-Suiza (ESPN 2)
----- Euroliga
16.30: Baskonia-Barcelona (DSports 2 / 1612)
----- Beisbol LVBP
19.30: Caribes-Tigres (DSports / 1618)
----- NBA
21.30: Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics (ESPN 2)
23.59: LA Lakers-Sacramento Kings (ESPN 2)