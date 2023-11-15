Secciones
El amistoso Colo Colo vs River, lo mejor para ver hoy por TV

Toda la agenda deportiva.

TRAMO FINAL. Esequiel Barco es una de las figuras de un River Plate que necesita encontrar el rumbo si planea pelear la Copa de la Liga.. TRAMO FINAL. Esequiel Barco es una de las figuras de un River Plate que necesita encontrar el rumbo si planea pelear la Copa de la Liga.. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/RIVERPLATE
Hace 1 Hs

----- Mundial FIFA Sub-17

6: México-Venezuela (DSports / 1610)

9: Francia-Corea del Sur (DSports / 1610)            

9: Nueva Zelanda-Alemania (DSports +/ 1613) 


----- Reserva Liga Profesional

9: Talleres-San Lorenzo (YouTube LPF AFA)       

18: Vélez-Belgrano (YouTube LPF AFA)

20: Boca-Independiente (YouTube LPF AFA)


----- ATP World Finals

10.30: Round Robin (ESPN 2)

17: Round Robin (ESPN 3)


----- Amistoso Internacional

15.45: Bélgica-Serbia (STAR +)

20: Colo Colo-River Plate (STAR +)


----- Eliminatorias Eurocopa

16.30: Israel-Suiza (ESPN 2)


----- Euroliga

16.30: Baskonia-Barcelona (DSports 2 / 1612)


----- Beisbol LVBP

19.30: Caribes-Tigres (DSports / 1618)


----- NBA

21.30: Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics (ESPN 2)

23.59: LA Lakers-Sacramento Kings (ESPN 2)

Villa 9 de Julio: “Hace tres años que tenemos problemas con el agua”
Vuelve el calor y, pese a las nubes, las precipitaciones se harán esperar en Tucumán
Massa-Milei: el riesgo de la victimización y el recuerdo del debate Bussi-Ortega
Arranca la devaluación por goteo del dólar oficial
Con un acto en la rotonda de Horco Molle, tucumanos pidieron por los rehenes de Hamas
Seis opciones de refrescos con sandía, pepino y hasta café o té
Massa o Milei: los desafíos del próximo presidente serán construir poder y reconfigurarse

Arranca la devaluación por goteo del dólar oficial

Sin semáforos y complicados para cruzar en el ex Camino del Perú: “Cuando no están los varitas, es imposible”

¿Qué pasará en Tucumán después del balotaje?

Massa-Milei: el riesgo de la victimización y el recuerdo del debate Bussi-Ortega

Villa 9 de Julio: “Hace tres años que tenemos problemas con el agua”

El tráfico de mercadería ilegal es habitual en 7 de Abril

La Legislatura pretende sesionar por los 30 pliegos para cubrir vacantes en la Justicia

Comentarios