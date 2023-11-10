Secciones
Gimnasia vs Atlético Tucumán y los festejos por el Balón de Oro de Messi, lo mejor de la agenda de TV

Inter de Miami jugará un amistoso frente a New York City.

SUMAR. Atlético Tucumán intentará en La Plata seguir subiendo en la tabla para la clasificación a las copas internacionales. SUMAR. Atlético Tucumán intentará en La Plata seguir subiendo en la tabla para la clasificación a las copas internacionales. ARCHIVO / Javier Escobar, especial para LA GACETA.
Hace 2 Hs

----- Mundial FIFA Sub-17

9: Indonesia-Ecuador (DSports / 1610)

9: España-Canadá (DSports / 1610)        


----- Serie A

14.30: Sassuolo-Salernitana (STAR +)

16.45: Genoa-Hellas Verona (ESPN 2)   


----- Bundesliga

16.30: Monchengladbach-Wolfsburgo (STAR +)              


----- Premiership Rugby

16.30: Gloucester-Bath (STAR +)             


----- Ligue 1 de Francia

16.50: Montpellier-Niza (STAR +)            


----- Liga de España

17: Athletic Bilbao-Celta de Vigo (DSports / 1610)


----- Copa de la Liga

19: Central Córdona-Estudiantes (ESPN Premium)

21: Gimnasia-Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)


----- WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)

21: WWE Smackdown (STAR +)


----- NBA

21.30: Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets (ESPN 2)


----- Noche del Balón de Oro

22: Inter Miami-New York City (Apple TV)


----- MotoGP en Malasia

23.45: Clasificación (STAR +)

Temas Lionel MessiCopa de la Liga ProfesionalInter de Miami
