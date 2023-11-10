Gimnasia vs Atlético Tucumán y los festejos por el Balón de Oro de Messi, lo mejor de la agenda de TV

----- Mundial FIFA Sub-17
9: Indonesia-Ecuador (DSports / 1610)
9: España-Canadá (DSports / 1610)
----- Serie A
14.30: Sassuolo-Salernitana (STAR +)
16.45: Genoa-Hellas Verona (ESPN 2)
----- Bundesliga
16.30: Monchengladbach-Wolfsburgo (STAR +)
----- Premiership Rugby
16.30: Gloucester-Bath (STAR +)
----- Ligue 1 de Francia
16.50: Montpellier-Niza (STAR +)
----- Liga de España
17: Athletic Bilbao-Celta de Vigo (DSports / 1610)
----- Copa de la Liga
19: Central Córdona-Estudiantes (ESPN Premium)
21: Gimnasia-Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)
----- WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)
21: WWE Smackdown (STAR +)
----- NBA
21.30: Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets (ESPN 2)
----- Noche del Balón de Oro
22: Inter Miami-New York City (Apple TV)
----- MotoGP en Malasia
23.45: Clasificación (STAR +)