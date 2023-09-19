Secciones
El comienzo de la Champions League y Central Córdoba-Boca Juniors, lo mejor de la agenda de TV

Barcelona-Royal Antwerp, Lazio-Atlético Madrid y Manchester City-Estrella Roja.

PASO EN FALSO. Boca no ha podido aún encontrar su mejor versión en la Copa de la Liga. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/BOCAJRSOFICIAL
Hace 2 Hs

----- Preolímpico de vóley femenino

5: Países Bajos-México (STAR +)

6.30: Alemania-Corea (STAR +)

12.20: Polonia-Colombia (STAR +)          

21.50: Bélgica-Perú (STAR +)     


----- AFC Champions League

7: Yokohama Marinos-Incheon United FC (STAR +)       

7: Ulsan Hyundai FC-BG Pathum United (STAR +)           

9: Kaya FC-Iloilo-Shandong Taishan FC (STAR +)              

9: Johor Darul Ta’zim-Kawasaki Frontale (STAR +)          

11: Pakhtakor-Al Ain FC (STAR +)            

13: Ahal FC-Al Fayha FC (STAR +)            

13: FC Istiklol-Al Duhail SC (STAR +)        


----- Reserva Liga Profesional

11: Sarmiento (J)-Barracas Central (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Gimnasia (LP)-Estudiantes (LP) (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Defensa y Justicia-Arsenal (YouTube LPF AFA)         

11: Central Cba (SdE)-Atlético Tucumán (YouTube LPF AFA)      


----- UEFA Champions League

13.45: Milan-Newcastle (Fox Sports)

13.45: Young Boys-RB Leipzig (ESPN 2)

16: Barcelona-Royal Antwerp (ESPN 2)

16: Feyenoord-Celtic (Fox Sports 3)      

16: Lazio-Atlético Madrid (Fox Sports)  

16: Manchester City-Estrella Roja (ESPN)           

16: PSG-Borussia Dortmund (Fox Sports 2)        

16: Shakhtar-Porto (ESPN 3)


----- Beach voley

14: Continental Cup (DSports 2 / 1612)


----- Copa de la Liga

18.45: Central Córdoba (SdE)-Boca Juniors (ESPN Premium)

21: Rosario Central-Independiente (TNT Sports)

21: Huracán-Gimnasia (LP) (ESPN / TV Pública)


----- Brasileirao

19: Vasco da Gama-Coritiba (STAR +)

21.30: América MG-Bragantino (STAR +)


----- MLB (Major League Baseball)

21: Houston Astros-Baltimore Orioles (ESPN 3)

23: Detroit Tigers-Los Angeles Dodgers (Fox Sports 3)  

