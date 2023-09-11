Toda la agenda deportiva para seguir hoy por la TV

----- Eliminatorias Eurocopa
12.50: Armenia-Croacia (ESPN 2)
15.30: Portugal-Luxemburgo (ESPN)
15.45: Islandia-Bosnia-Herzegovina (STAR +)
15.45: Letonia-Gales (STAR +)
15.45: Eslovaquia-Liechtenstein (STAR +)
----- Primera Nacional
15.40: Nueva Chicago-Patronato (TyC Sports)
21: Estudiantes (RC)-Deportivo Morón (TyC Sports Play)
21.10: Defensores de Belgrano-Almirante Brown (TyC Sports)
----- Copa de la Liga
20: Defensa y Justicia-Godoy Cruz (TNT Sports)
----- MLB (Major League Baseball)
20: Boston Red Sox-NY Yankees (ESPN 3)
----- NFL (National Football League)
21: New York Jets-Buffalo Bills (ESPN 2)