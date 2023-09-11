Secciones
La Gaceta
DeportesFútbol

Toda la agenda deportiva para seguir hoy por la TV

Defensa y Justicia-Godoy Cruz se ponen al día en la Copa de la Liga y Defensores de Belgrano-Almirante Brown, el partido más picante de la Primera Nacional.

OBLIGADO. Almirante Brown viene de caer ante Morón y deberá conseguir una victoria ante Defensores de Belgrano para no poner en riesgo la punta de la zona A de la Primera Nacional. OBLIGADO. Almirante Brown viene de caer ante Morón y deberá conseguir una victoria ante Defensores de Belgrano para no poner en riesgo la punta de la zona A de la Primera Nacional. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/Club_AlteBrown
Hace 1 Hs

----- Eliminatorias Eurocopa

12.50: Armenia-Croacia (ESPN 2)

15.30: Portugal-Luxemburgo (ESPN)

15.45: Islandia-Bosnia-Herzegovina (STAR +)

15.45: Letonia-Gales (STAR +)  

15.45: Eslovaquia-Liechtenstein (STAR +)


----- Primera Nacional

15.40: Nueva Chicago-Patronato (TyC Sports)

21: Estudiantes (RC)-Deportivo Morón (TyC Sports Play)

21.10: Defensores de Belgrano-Almirante Brown (TyC Sports) 


----- Copa de la Liga

20: Defensa y Justicia-Godoy Cruz (TNT Sports)


----- MLB (Major League Baseball)

20: Boston Red Sox-NY Yankees (ESPN 3)


----- NFL (National Football League)

21: New York Jets-Buffalo Bills (ESPN 2)              

Temas Club Almirante BrownPrimera NacionalClub Social y Deportivo Defensa y JusticiaCopa de la Liga Profesional
Tamaño texto
Comentarios
Lo más popular
Video: aseguran que cuatro OVNIs atacaron una base militar en Argentina
1

Video: aseguran que cuatro OVNIs atacaron una base militar en Argentina

Raco: tres muertos tras un choque múltiple
2

Raco: tres muertos tras un choque múltiple

Asistencia a municipios: una adenda también exhibe disparidad en el giro de fondos
3

Asistencia a municipios: una adenda también exhibe disparidad en el giro de fondos

Álvaro Montoro, la joya tucumana que busca Barcelona
4

Álvaro Montoro, la joya tucumana que busca Barcelona

Revés para el peronismo en Santa Fe: arrasador triunfo de JxC para reflotar su ilusión
5

Revés para el peronismo en Santa Fe: arrasador triunfo de JxC para reflotar su ilusión

Fiesta de la Empanada: del desánimo a la alegría de ser la nueva campeona
6

Fiesta de la Empanada: del desánimo a la alegría de ser la nueva campeona

Más Noticias
Álvaro Montoro, la joya tucumana que busca Barcelona

Álvaro Montoro, la joya tucumana que busca Barcelona

Asistencia a municipios: una adenda también exhibe disparidad en el giro de fondos

Asistencia a municipios: una adenda también exhibe disparidad en el giro de fondos

Raco: tres muertos tras un choque múltiple

Raco: tres muertos tras un choque múltiple

Revés para el peronismo en Santa Fe: arrasador triunfo de JxC para reflotar su ilusión

Revés para el peronismo en Santa Fe: arrasador triunfo de JxC para reflotar su ilusión

¿Cómo encuentro las propuestas de los candidatos?

¿Cómo encuentro las propuestas de los candidatos?

Fiesta de la Empanada: del desánimo a la alegría de ser la nueva campeona

Fiesta de la Empanada: del desánimo a la alegría de ser la nueva campeona

Sánchez pidió informes sobre los subsidios nacionales para el sistema de transporte

Sánchez pidió informes sobre los subsidios nacionales para el sistema de transporte

Quién es Maximiliano Pullaro, el próximo gobernador de Santa Fe

Quién es Maximiliano Pullaro, el próximo gobernador de Santa Fe

Comentarios