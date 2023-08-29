Secciones
Estudiantes-Corinthians y la segunda ronda de US Open, lo más destacado de la agenda de TV

Además continúa el Mundial de básquet y las eliminatorias para la Champions.

GANAR. Estudiantes cayó en el partido de ida jugado en Sao Paulo por lo que necesita una victoria por un gol para forzar los penales ante Corinthians. GANAR. Estudiantes cayó en el partido de ida jugado en Sao Paulo por lo que necesita una victoria por un gol para forzar los penales ante Corinthians. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/EDELPOFICIAL
Hace 1 Hs

----- Mundial de Básquet 2023

4.30: Alemania-Finlandia (DSports 2 / 1612)

5: Angola-República Dominicana (DSports / 1610)          

6.40: Líbano-Francia (DSports + / 1613)

8.10: Australia-Japón (DSports 2 / 1612)

9.30: Montenegro-Lituania (DSports + / 1613)

10.30: Canadá-Letonia (DSports 2 / 1612)


----- Reserva Liga Profesional de Fútbol

11: Tigre-Boca Juniors (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Sarmiento (J)-Defensa y Justicia (YouTube LPF AFA) 

11: Platense-Central Córdoba (SdE) (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Godoy Cruz-Lanús  (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Newell´s-Belgrano (YouTube LPF AFA)

19: Talleres (C)-Rosario Central (YouTube LPF AFA)       


----- Ciclismo

10.30: La Vuelta - Etapa 4 (STAR +)


----- US Open

12: Primera Ronda (ESPN 2 / ESPN 3)

20: Primera Ronda (ESPN 2 / ESPN 3)


----- Carabao Cup

15.45: Fulham-Tottenham (STAR +)

16: Salford-Leeds United (STAR +)


----- Playoffs - UEFA Champions League

15.45: Galatasaray-Molde (ESPN)

15.45: Young Boys-Maccabi Haifa (STAR +)

15.45: Panathinaikos-Braga (STAR +)


----- Campeonato Sudamericano de vóley masculino

18: Perú-Argentina (DSports 2 / 1612)

20.30: Colombia-Chile (DSports 2 / 1612)            


----- Copa Libertadores

19: Internacional-Bolívar (Fox Sports)


----- Copa Sudamericana

21.30: Estudiantes (LP)-Corinthians (ESPN)


----- MLB (Major League Baseball)

23: Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks (ESPN Extra)

