Estudiantes-Corinthians y la segunda ronda de US Open, lo más destacado de la agenda de TV

----- Mundial de Básquet 2023
4.30: Alemania-Finlandia (DSports 2 / 1612)
5: Angola-República Dominicana (DSports / 1610)
6.40: Líbano-Francia (DSports + / 1613)
8.10: Australia-Japón (DSports 2 / 1612)
9.30: Montenegro-Lituania (DSports + / 1613)
10.30: Canadá-Letonia (DSports 2 / 1612)
----- Reserva Liga Profesional de Fútbol
11: Tigre-Boca Juniors (YouTube LPF AFA)
11: Sarmiento (J)-Defensa y Justicia (YouTube LPF AFA)
11: Platense-Central Córdoba (SdE) (YouTube LPF AFA)
11: Godoy Cruz-Lanús (YouTube LPF AFA)
11: Newell´s-Belgrano (YouTube LPF AFA)
19: Talleres (C)-Rosario Central (YouTube LPF AFA)
----- Ciclismo
10.30: La Vuelta - Etapa 4 (STAR +)
----- US Open
12: Primera Ronda (ESPN 2 / ESPN 3)
20: Primera Ronda (ESPN 2 / ESPN 3)
----- Carabao Cup
15.45: Fulham-Tottenham (STAR +)
16: Salford-Leeds United (STAR +)
----- Playoffs - UEFA Champions League
15.45: Galatasaray-Molde (ESPN)
15.45: Young Boys-Maccabi Haifa (STAR +)
15.45: Panathinaikos-Braga (STAR +)
----- Campeonato Sudamericano de vóley masculino
18: Perú-Argentina (DSports 2 / 1612)
20.30: Colombia-Chile (DSports 2 / 1612)
----- Copa Libertadores
19: Internacional-Bolívar (Fox Sports)
----- Copa Sudamericana
21.30: Estudiantes (LP)-Corinthians (ESPN)
----- MLB (Major League Baseball)
23: Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks (ESPN Extra)