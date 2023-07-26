Secciones
Bayern Múnich-Manchester City y Real Madrid-Manchester United, lo mejor de la agenda de TV

San Lorenzo-Platense juegan por la Copa Argentina.

DE MOVIDA. Julián Álvarez será titular en Manchester City, que continúa de gira por Asia antes del inicio de la Premier League 23/24. DE MOVIDA. Julián Álvarez será titular en Manchester City, que continúa de gira por Asia antes del inicio de la Premier League 23/24. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/MANCITYES
Hace 1 Hs

---------- Mundial femenino Australia / Nueva Zelanda 2023

4.30: España-Zambia (DSports / 1610)

9: Canadá-República de Irlanda (DSports / 1610)

22: Estados Unidos-Países Bajos (DSports / 1610)


---------- Amistosos de pretemporada

7.30: Bayern Múnich-Manchester City (STAR+)

8.20: Tottenham Hotspur-Roma (STAR+)            

9.20: Leicester-Thai All Stars (STAR+)    

21: Crystal Palace-Millonarios (STAR+) 

23.30: Arsenal-Barcelona (STAR+)          


---------- Natación

8: Fukouka 2023 (DSports 2 / 1612)

22.30: Fukouka 2023 (DSports 2 / 1612)


---------- Tour de France femenino

10.20: Etapa 4 (ESPN 3)


---------- Reserva de LPF

11: Atlético Tucumán-Central Córdoba (SdE) (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Platense-Gimnasia (LP) (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Defensa y Justicia-Unión (YouTube LPF AFA)            

11: Banfield-Sarmiento (J) (YouTube LPF AFA) 

19: Talleres (C)-Newell´s (YouTube LPF AFA)    


---------- Copa Argentina

18: Excursionistas-Almagro (TyC Sports)

21.10: San Lorenzo-Platense (TyC Sports)          


---------- EPL Summer Series

18.20: Brentford-Brighton (STAR +)

19.50: Fulham-Aston Villa (ESPN 2)

21: Newcastle-Chelsea (STAR +)             


---------- MLB (Major League Baseball)

20: New York Mets-New York Yankees (Fox Sports 3)


---------- Leagues Cup

20.30: Philadelphia Union-Querétaro (Apple TV)

20.30: CF Montréal-DC United (Apple TV)

20.30: New York City-Toronto FC (Apple TV)     

20.30: Atlético San Luis-New England (Apple TV)            

22.30: Monterrey-Real Salt Lake (Apple TV)      

23: Portland Timbers-Tigres UANL (Apple TV)  


---------- Champions Tour

21.20: Real Madrid-Manchester United (STAR +)


---------- Copa de Brasil

21.30: Gremio-Flamengo (STAR +)         

