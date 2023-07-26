Bayern Múnich-Manchester City y Real Madrid-Manchester United, lo mejor de la agenda de TV

---------- Mundial femenino Australia / Nueva Zelanda 2023
4.30: España-Zambia (DSports / 1610)
9: Canadá-República de Irlanda (DSports / 1610)
22: Estados Unidos-Países Bajos (DSports / 1610)
---------- Amistosos de pretemporada
7.30: Bayern Múnich-Manchester City (STAR+)
8.20: Tottenham Hotspur-Roma (STAR+)
9.20: Leicester-Thai All Stars (STAR+)
21: Crystal Palace-Millonarios (STAR+)
23.30: Arsenal-Barcelona (STAR+)
---------- Natación
8: Fukouka 2023 (DSports 2 / 1612)
22.30: Fukouka 2023 (DSports 2 / 1612)
---------- Tour de France femenino
10.20: Etapa 4 (ESPN 3)
---------- Reserva de LPF
11: Atlético Tucumán-Central Córdoba (SdE) (YouTube LPF AFA)
11: Platense-Gimnasia (LP) (YouTube LPF AFA)
11: Defensa y Justicia-Unión (YouTube LPF AFA)
11: Banfield-Sarmiento (J) (YouTube LPF AFA)
19: Talleres (C)-Newell´s (YouTube LPF AFA)
---------- Copa Argentina
18: Excursionistas-Almagro (TyC Sports)
21.10: San Lorenzo-Platense (TyC Sports)
---------- EPL Summer Series
18.20: Brentford-Brighton (STAR +)
19.50: Fulham-Aston Villa (ESPN 2)
21: Newcastle-Chelsea (STAR +)
---------- MLB (Major League Baseball)
20: New York Mets-New York Yankees (Fox Sports 3)
---------- Leagues Cup
20.30: Philadelphia Union-Querétaro (Apple TV)
20.30: CF Montréal-DC United (Apple TV)
20.30: New York City-Toronto FC (Apple TV)
20.30: Atlético San Luis-New England (Apple TV)
22.30: Monterrey-Real Salt Lake (Apple TV)
23: Portland Timbers-Tigres UANL (Apple TV)
---------- Champions Tour
21.20: Real Madrid-Manchester United (STAR +)
---------- Copa de Brasil
21.30: Gremio-Flamengo (STAR +)