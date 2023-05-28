Secciones
Roland Garros y el Mundial Sub-20, lo mejor de la agenda deportiva del domingo

Además, Boca recibirá a Tigre por la Liga Profesional y se completa la fecha de la Primera Nacional.

ATRACCIÓN. El mundo del tenis posará por dos semanas sus ojos sobre el Abierto de Roland Garros. ATRACCIÓN. El mundo del tenis posará por dos semanas sus ojos sobre el Abierto de Roland Garros. REUTERS
---------- Roland Garros

6: Primera Ronda (ESPN 2)

6: Primera Ronda (ESPN Extra)


---------- Serie A

7.20: Hellas Verona-Empoli (ESPN 3)

9.50: Monza-Lecce (STAR +)

9.50: Bologna-Napoli (STAR +)  

12.50: Lazio-Cremonese (STAR +)           

15.30: Juventus-Milan (ESPN)


---------- Eredivisie

9.20: Twente-Ajax (ESPN)

9.20: AZ Alkmaar-PSV (STAR +)

9.25: Feyenoord-Vitesse (ESPN 3)


---------- IndyCar Series

12: The 107th Indianapolis 500 (ESPN 3)


---------- Primera Nacional

12: Brown-Tristán Suárez (TyC Sports Play)        

15.30: Deportivo Maipú-Aldosivi (TyC Sports Play)         

15.30: Flandria-Defensores Unidos (TyC Sports Play)

16: Patronato-Almagro (TyC Sports Play)            

16.30: Alvarado-Guillermo Brown  (STAR +)

17: Gimnasia de Jujuy-Racing de Córdoba (TyC Sports Play)

17.05: Estudiantes (BA)-Chacarita (TyC Sports 2)             

19.30: Atlético Rafaela-Club Mitre (TyC Sports Play)


---------- Premier League

12.20: Manchester United-Fulham (ESPN Extra)

12.20: Leicester-West Ham (STAR +)     

12.20: Brentford-Manchester City (ESPN)          

12.20: Everton-Bournemouth (STAR +)

12.20: Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest (STAR +)          

12.20: Aston Villa-Brighton (STAR +)

12.20: Chelsea-Newcastle (STAR +)

12.20: Leeds-Tottenham (ESPN 2)

12.20: Southampton-Liverpool (STAR +)             

12.20: Arsenal-Wolverhampton (STAR +)           


---------- Liga de España

13.50: Cádiz-Celta de Vigo (STAR +)       

14.25: Girona-Betis (ESPN)

14.25: Rayo Vallecano-Villarreal (ESPN Extra)


---------- Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF)

14: Barracas Central-San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)

16.30: Defensa y Justicia-Racing (ESPN Premium)

16.30: Talleres-Argentinos (TNT Sports)

19: Boca-Tigre (TNT Sports)       

21.30: Newell's-Godoy Cruz (ESPN Premium)         


---------- Super Rugby Americas

15: Cobras Brasil XV-American Raptors (STAR +)             


---------- Mundial Sub 20

15: Irak-Inglaterra (DeporTV  / DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)

15: Túnez-Uruguay (DeporTV) 

18: Corea del Sur-Gambia (DeporTV)    

18: Honduras-Francia (DeporTV  / DirecTV Sports / TyC Sports)               


---------- Top 14 de Francia

16: La Rochelle-Paris (ESPN Extra)

16: Lyon-Bayonne (STAR +)       


---------- Brasileirao

16: Corinthians-Fluminense (STAR +)    

16: Internacional-Bahia (STAR +)

18.20: Atlético Mineiro-Palmeiras (ESPN 2)

18.30: RB Bragantino-Santos (STAR +)  

19: Botafogo-América Mineiro (STAR +)              


---------- MLB (Major League Baseball)

20: Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies (STAR +)

