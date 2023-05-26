Secciones
Nueva Zelanda-Argentina y Atlético Tucumán-Arsenal, dos partidos imperdibles de la agenda de TV

También se juega otra fecha del Super Rugby Americas y de la Primera Nacional.

RECUPERACIÓN. Atlético Tucumán viene de empatar ante Tigre y necesita reencontrarse con la victoria. RECUPERACIÓN. Atlético Tucumán viene de empatar ante Tigre y necesita reencontrarse con la victoria. ARCHIVO LA GACETA / FOTO DE MATÍAS NÁPOLI ESCALERO
Hace 2 Hs

---------- Reserva LPF

11: San Lorenzo-Barracas Central (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Tigre-Boca Juniors (YouTube LPF AFA)          

15: Lanús-Independiente (YouTube LPF AFA)


---------- Mundial Sub-20

15: Ecuador-Fiji (DirecTV Sports)

15: Eslovaquia-USA (DirecTV Sports + / 13)        

18: Nueva Zelanda-Argentina (TV Pública / TyC Sports / DirecTV Sports / 1610)

18: Uzbekistán-Guatemala (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)


---------- Super Rugby Americas

15: Pampas-Yacaré XV (ESPN 3)

19: Peñarol Rugby-Selknam (ESPN 3)


---------- Primera Nacional

15.30: Gimnasia (M)-Agropecuario (TyC Sports Play)

21.30: Estudiantes (RC)-All Boys (TyC Sports Play)          


---------- Serie A

15.45: Sampdoria-Sassuolo (STAR +)


---------- Liga Profesional de Fútbol

21.30: Atlético Tucumán-Arsenal (TNT Sports)

