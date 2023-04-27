Tottenham-Manchester United y el inicio de la fecha 14 de la Liga Profesional, lo destacado de la agenda de TV

---------- ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid
6: Primera Ronda (ESPN 3)
---------- WTA Premier - Madrid
6: Primera Ronda (ESPN 3)
---------- Ciclismo
10.30: Tour de Romandie – Etapa #2 (STAR +)
---------- Reserva Liga Profesional
11: Colon-Defensa y Justicia (LPF AFA)
11: Rosario Central-Talleres (LPF AFA)
11: River-Atlético Tucumán (LPF AFA)
11: Argentinos-Newell’s (LPF AFA)
---------- MLB (Major League Baseball)
14: Philadelphia Phillies-Seattle Mariners (STAR +)
---------- Liga de España
14.30: Valencia-Valladolid (DirecTV Sports / 1610)
14.30: Villarreal-Espanyol (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)
17: Athletic Bilbao-Sevilla (ESPN 3)
---------- Liga de Arabia Saudita
15.30: Al Ittihad-Al Shabab (DirecTV Sports / 1616)
---------- Euroliga
15.45: Real Madrid-Partizan (DirecTV Sports 2 / 1612)
---------- Premier League
15.45: Everton-Newcastle (ESPN Extra)
15.45: Southampton-Bournemouth (STAR +)
16.15: Tottenham-Manchester United (ESPN)
---------- Copa de Italia
16: Fiorentina-Cremonese (ESPN 2)
---------- Liga Profesional Argentina
20: Platense-Estudiantes (LP) (TNT Sports)
20: Sarmiento-Godoy Cruz (ESPN Premium)
---------- NFL
21: NFL Drafts – Día #1 (ESPN Extra)
---------- NBA - Playoffs
21.30: Atlanta Hawks-Milwaukee Bucks (ESPN / NBA TV)
---------- NHL
22.30: Playoffs (STAR +)