Tottenham-Manchester United y el inicio de la fecha 14 de la Liga Profesional, lo destacado de la agenda de TV

Además Atlético Tucumán visita a River por el torneo de Reserva.

PARTIDAZO. Tottenham viene de dos derrotas, la última por goleada, y necesita recuperarse ante el siempre difícil Manchester United. PARTIDAZO. Tottenham viene de dos derrotas, la última por goleada, y necesita recuperarse ante el siempre difícil Manchester United. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/SPURSOFFICIAL
Hace 2 Hs

---------- ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid

6: Primera Ronda (ESPN 3)


---------- WTA Premier - Madrid

6: Primera Ronda (ESPN 3)


---------- Ciclismo

10.30: Tour de Romandie – Etapa #2 (STAR +)


---------- Reserva Liga Profesional

11: Colon-Defensa y Justicia (LPF AFA)

11: Rosario Central-Talleres (LPF AFA)  

11: River-Atlético Tucumán (LPF AFA)

11: Argentinos-Newell’s (LPF AFA)


---------- MLB (Major League Baseball)

14: Philadelphia Phillies-Seattle Mariners (STAR +)


---------- Liga de España

14.30: Valencia-Valladolid (DirecTV Sports / 1610)

14.30: Villarreal-Espanyol (DirecTV Sports + / 1613)

17: Athletic Bilbao-Sevilla (ESPN 3)


---------- Liga de Arabia Saudita

15.30: Al Ittihad-Al Shabab (DirecTV Sports / 1616)


---------- Euroliga

15.45: Real Madrid-Partizan (DirecTV Sports 2 / 1612)


---------- Premier League

15.45: Everton-Newcastle (ESPN Extra)

15.45: Southampton-Bournemouth (STAR +)

16.15: Tottenham-Manchester United (ESPN)


---------- Copa de Italia

16: Fiorentina-Cremonese (ESPN 2)


---------- Liga Profesional Argentina

20: Platense-Estudiantes (LP) (TNT Sports)

20: Sarmiento-Godoy Cruz (ESPN Premium)


---------- NFL

21: NFL Drafts – Día #1 (ESPN Extra)


---------- NBA - Playoffs

21.30: Atlanta Hawks-Milwaukee Bucks  (ESPN / NBA TV)


---------- NHL

22.30: Playoffs (STAR +)

