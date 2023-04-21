Secciones
La Gaceta
DeportesFútbol

Arsenal-Southampton, Angers-PSG y el sorteo del Mundial Sub-20 se destacan en la agenda de TV

Además comienza una nueva fecha de la Liga Profesional y de la Primera Nacional.

Gabriel Jesús lleva anotados nueve goles en 19 partidos con la camiseta de Arsenal en la Premier League.
Hace 21 Min

---------- Mundial Sub 20

11: Sorteo (DirecTV Sports / 1610)


---------- LPF - Reserva

11: Godoy Cruz-Central Cba (SdE) (LPF AFA / YouTube)

11: Newell's-Belgrano (LPF AFA / YouTube)

11: Platense-San Lorenzo (LPF AFA / YouTube)            

11: Defensa y Justicia-Barracas Central (LPF AFA / YouTube)     


---------- Bundesliga

15.30: Augsburgo-Stuttgart (Star+)


---------- Serie A

15.45: Hellas Verona-Bologna (ESPN 3)


---------- Premier League

16: Arsenal-Southampton (ESPN)


---------- Ligue 1 de Francia

16: Angers-PSG (Star +)


---------- Liga de España

16: Espanyol-Cadiz (DirecTV Sports)         


---------- Súper Rugby Américas

20: Peñarol Rugby-Dogos XV (ESPN 3)


---------- Primera Nacional

20.10: Estudiantes (RC)-Güemes (SdE) (TyC Sports)


---------- Liga Profesional Argentina

20.30: Colón-Vélez (TNT Sports)


---------- NBA - Playoffs

20:30: Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks (ESPN 2)

23: Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves (ESPN 2)

