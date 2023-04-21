Arsenal-Southampton, Angers-PSG y el sorteo del Mundial Sub-20 se destacan en la agenda de TV

---------- Mundial Sub 20
11: Sorteo (DirecTV Sports / 1610)
---------- LPF - Reserva
11: Godoy Cruz-Central Cba (SdE) (LPF AFA / YouTube)
11: Newell's-Belgrano (LPF AFA / YouTube)
11: Platense-San Lorenzo (LPF AFA / YouTube)
11: Defensa y Justicia-Barracas Central (LPF AFA / YouTube)
---------- Bundesliga
15.30: Augsburgo-Stuttgart (Star+)
---------- Serie A
15.45: Hellas Verona-Bologna (ESPN 3)
---------- Premier League
16: Arsenal-Southampton (ESPN)
---------- Ligue 1 de Francia
16: Angers-PSG (Star +)
---------- Liga de España
16: Espanyol-Cadiz (DirecTV Sports)
---------- Súper Rugby Américas
20: Peñarol Rugby-Dogos XV (ESPN 3)
---------- Primera Nacional
20.10: Estudiantes (RC)-Güemes (SdE) (TyC Sports)
---------- Liga Profesional Argentina
20.30: Colón-Vélez (TNT Sports)
---------- NBA - Playoffs
20:30: Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks (ESPN 2)
23: Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves (ESPN 2)