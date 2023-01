Video: Se estrelló un helicóptero en Ucrania y murió el ministro del Interior junto a otras 17 personas

The names of 9 dead who were on board the crashed helicopter in #Kyiv are known:



🕯Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi

🕯First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin

🕯Monastyrsky's assistant Tatyana Shutyak

🕯Mykhailo Pavlushko, Head of the Minister's Security

1/2 pic.twitter.com/wBssiA0yxR