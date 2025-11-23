Secciones
Agenda de TV del domingo: juegan Los Pumas, Real Madrid, Boca y definen la final de la Copa Davis

Messi liderará Inter Miami ante FC Cincinnati. Monteros Vóley y Tucumán de Gimnasia cierran el tour de la Liga Argentina.

EL SUEÑO. Boca Juniors iniciará hoy su camino en los playoffs del Clausura de la Liga Profesional. EL SUEÑO. Boca Juniors iniciará hoy su camino en los playoffs del Clausura de la Liga Profesional. FOTO TOMADA DE X.COM/BOCAJRSOFICIAL
Hace 48 Min

Serie A de Italia

8.30: Hellas Verona-Parma (ESPN)

11: Cremonese-Roma (ESPN)

14: Lazio-Lecce (ESPN)

16.45: Inter de Milán-AC Milan (ESPN)

Test match

10.30: Escocia-Tonga (ESPN 2)

12.30: Inglaterra-Argentina (ESPN 2)

Liga de España

10: Oviedo-Rayo Vallecano (ESPN 3)

12.15: Betis-Girona (DSports 2)

14.30: Getafe-Atlético de Madrid (ESPN)

17: Elche-Real Madrid (DSports)

Copa Davis

Final

11: España-Italia (DSports)

Liga Argentina de Vóley

11: River Plate-Ciudad Voley (Fox Sports 2)

15: San Lorenzo-Vélez Sarsfield (Fox Sports 2)

18: Monteros Vóley-UPCN San Juan (Fox Sports 2)

21: Tucumán de Gimnasia-Waiwen Voley (Fox Sports 2)

Ligue 1 de Francia

11: Auxerre-Lyon (ESPN)

13: Brest-Metz (ESPN)

13: Nantes-Lorient (ESPN 2)

13: Toulouse-Angers (Disney+)

16.30: Lille-Paris FC (ESPN 3)

Premier League

11: Leeds United-Aston Villa (ESPN)

13.30: Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur (ESPN)

Bundesliga de Alemania

11.30: RB Leipzig-Werder Bremen (ESPN)

13:30: St. Pauli-Unión Berlín (ESPN 3)

Abierto Argentino de Polo

14: Fecha #4 – Grupo B (ESPN)

16.30: Fecha #4 – Grupo B (ESPN)

NFL (Fútbol Americano)

15: Kansas City Chiefs-Indianapolis Colts (Disney+)

15: Chicago Bears-Pittsburg Steelers (Disney+)

18: Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys (Fox Sports 3)

18: Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns (Disney+)

 22: Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams (ESPN 2)

Liga Profesional Argentina

Octavos de Final

17.30: Rosario Central-Estudiantes (ESPN Premium)

20: Boca-Talleres (TNT Sports)

MLS (Major League Soccer)

Semifinales

19: FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami (Apple TV)

