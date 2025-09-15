Secciones
EspectáculosTV, Cine y Series

La lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025

La premiación de series con mayor prestigio anunció a los mejores de la temporada 2024-2025.

La lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025
Hace 1 Hs

La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy se celebró el domingo 14 de septiembre en el Live Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles. El objetivo del evento fue reconocer lo más destacado de la televisión estadounidense. La premiación cubrió la temporada 2024-2025.

Javier Bardem denuncia “el genocidio en Gaza” durante los Premios Emmy 2025

Javier Bardem denuncia “el genocidio en Gaza” durante los Premios Emmy 2025

El evento reunió a las figuras más importantes de la industria para celebrar el talento y la excelencia. Esta entrega anual es uno de los mayores hitos en el mundo del entretenimiento. Los galardones buscan honrar la creatividad y el trabajo de todos los profesionales del sector.

Quienes fueron los ganadores de los premios Emmy de 2025

Mejor Serie Dramática

-Andor

-The Diplomat

-The Last of Us

-Paradise

-The Pitt - GANADOR

-Severance

-Slow Horses

-The White Lotus

Mejor Serie de Comedia

-Abbott Elementary

-The Bear

-Hacks

-Nobody Wants This

-Only Murders in the Building

-Shrinking

-The Studio - GANADOR

-What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor Serie Limitada o Antológica

-Adolescence - GANADOR

-Black Mirror

-Dying for Sex

-Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

-The Penguin

-Sirens

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática

-Adam Scott, Severance

-Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

-Noah Wyle, The Pitt - GANADOR

-Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

-Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática

-Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

-Britt Lower, Severance – GANADORA

-Kathy Bates, Matlock

-Keri Russell, The Diplomat

-Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

-James Marsden, Paradise

-Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

-John Turturro, Severance

-Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

-Tramell Tillman, Severance – GANADOR

-Zack Cherry, Severance

-Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

-Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

-Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

-Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

-Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt – GANADORA

-Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

-Parker Posey, The White Lotus

-Patricia Arquette, Severance

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia

-Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

-Jason Segel, Shrinking

-Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

-Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

-Seth Rogen, The Studio – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia

-Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

-Jean Smart, Hacks – GANADORA

-Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

-Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

-Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

-Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

-Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

-Harrison Ford, Shrinking

-Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere – GANADOR

-Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

-Michael Urie, Shrinking

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

-Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

-Hannah Einbinder, Hacks – GANADORA

-Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

-Jessica Williams, Shrinking

-Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

-Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

-Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV

-Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

-Colin Farrell, The Penguin

-Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

-Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

-Stephen Graham, Adolescence - GANADOR

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV

-Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

-Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin - GANADORA

-Meghann Fahy, Sirens

-Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

-Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV

-Ashley Walters, Adolescence

-Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

-Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

-Owen Cooper, Adolescence – GANADOR

-Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

-Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV

-Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

-Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

-Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

-Erin Doherty, Adolescence – GANADORA

-Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

-Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie Dramática

-Forest Whitaker, Andor

-Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

-Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

-Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

-Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

-Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt – GANADOR

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie Dramática

-Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

-Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

-Gwendoline Christie, Severance

-Jane Alexander, Severance

-Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

-Merritt Wever, Severance – GANADORA

Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Comedia

-Anthony Mackie, The Studio

-Bryan Cranston, The Studio – GANADOR

-Dave Franco, The Studio

-Jon Bernthal, The Bear

-Martin Scorsese, The Studio

-Ron Howard, The Studio

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Comedia

-Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

-Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

-Julianne Nicholson, Hacks – GANADORA

-Olivia Colman, The Bear

-Robby Hoffman, Hacks

-Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Mejor Programa de Competencia de Realidad

-The Amazing Race

-RuPaul’s Drag Race

-Survivor

-Top Chef

-The Traitors – GANADOR

Mejor Programa de Realidad Estructurada

-Antiques Roadshow

-Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

-Love Is Blind

-Queer Eye – GANADOR

-Shark Tank

Mejor Programa de Realidad No Estructurada

-America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

-Love on the Spectrum – GANADOR

-RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

-The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

-Welcome to Wrexham

Mejor Concurso de Juegos (Game Show)

-Celebrity Family Feud

-Jeopardy! – GANADOR

-The Price Is Right

-Wheel of Fortune

-Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Mejor Presentador de Reality o Competencia

-Alan Cumming, The Traitors – GANADOR

-Jeff Probst, Survivor

-Kristen Kish, Top Chef

-RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

-Reparto de Shark Tank

Mejor Talk Show

-The Daily Show

-Jimmy Kimmel Live!

-The Late Show With Stephen Colbert- GANADOR

Mejor Serie de Variedades con Guion

-Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – GANADOR

-Saturday Night Live

Temas Televisión Digital Abierta
Tamaño texto
Comentarios
NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS
¿Cuál es la serie que se llevó el mayor número de premios Emmy este año?

¿Cuál es la serie que se llevó el mayor número de premios Emmy este año?

Lo más popular
Cómo planean iluminar las rutas desde El Cadillal hasta la zona de El Mercofrut
1

Cómo planean iluminar las rutas desde El Cadillal hasta la zona de El Mercofrut

Marcha universitaria: estudiantes y docentes vuelven a tomar las calles del país
2

Marcha universitaria: estudiantes y docentes vuelven a tomar las calles del país

Sería docente el acusado de intentar raptar a dos adolescentes
3

Sería docente el acusado de intentar raptar a dos adolescentes

Campodónico pateó el tablero y el plan resultó perfecto: así San Martín se floreó y goleó a Atlanta
4

Campodónico pateó el tablero y el plan resultó perfecto: así San Martín se floreó y goleó a Atlanta

Milei presentará el Presupuesto 2026 por cadena nacional y ratificará su rumbo fiscal
5

Milei presentará el Presupuesto 2026 por cadena nacional y ratificará su rumbo fiscal

Obediencia o castigo: la regla oculta en el fútbol argentino de Claudio Tapia
6

Obediencia o castigo: la regla oculta en el fútbol argentino de Claudio Tapia

Más Noticias
Un jurado de La Voz deja el programa: ¿de quién se trata y qué famosa cantante será su reemplazo?

Un jurado de La Voz deja el programa: ¿de quién se trata y qué famosa cantante será su reemplazo?

La salud de Thiago Medina: la desesperada frase que el ex Gran Hermano repetía tras el accidente

La salud de Thiago Medina: la desesperada frase que el ex Gran Hermano repetía tras el accidente

Qué pasó con Thiago Medina en su accidente: hizo su último posteo mientras manejaba

Qué pasó con Thiago Medina en su accidente: hizo su último posteo mientras manejaba

Qué dice el primer parte médico de Thiago Medina: estado reservado con riesgo de vida

Qué dice el primer parte médico de Thiago Medina: "estado reservado con riesgo de vida"

Hay alerta amarilla por vientos fuertes en seis provincias: pronostican lluvias para los próximos días

Hay alerta amarilla por vientos fuertes en seis provincias: pronostican lluvias para los próximos días

Camila Galante, esposa de Leo Paredes, contra los rumores de romance que involucran a Evangelina Anderson

Camila Galante, esposa de Leo Paredes, contra los rumores de romance que involucran a Evangelina Anderson

Alerta por la llegada de un nuevo frente frío: ¿cuándo cambia el clima y en qué provincias?

Alerta por la llegada de un nuevo frente frío: ¿cuándo cambia el clima y en qué provincias?

Conocé la lujosa mansión de Lionel Messi en Miami y sus increíbles comodidades

Conocé la lujosa mansión de Lionel Messi en Miami y sus increíbles comodidades

Comentarios