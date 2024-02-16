Secciones
Toda la agenda deportiva para seguir hoy por TV

Las Leonas enfrentarán a Alemania en Santiago del Estero.

BUEN MOMENTO. Las Leonas vienen de golear a Bélgica por 4-1 en Santiago del Estero. BUEN MOMENTO. Las Leonas vienen de golear a Bélgica por 4-1 en Santiago del Estero. FOTO TOMADA DE FIH.HOCKEY
Hace 1 Hs

----- FIH Pro League de hockey masculino

11: Países Bajos-Australia (STAR +)

13: India-Irlanda  (STAR +)

19: Argentina-Alemania (ESPN 2)


----- Serie A

14.50: Torino-Lecce (STAR +)

16.50: Inter-Salernitana (ESPN)


----- Eredivisie

15.50: PSV-Heracles (STAR +)


----- Bundesliga

16.20: Koln-Werder Bremen (STAR +)


----- Liga de España

16.50: Villarreal-Getafe (ESPN 4)


----- Ligue de 1 de Francia

16.50: Lyon-Niza (STAR +)


----- Primera Nacional

17: Chacarita-San Miguel (DirecTV)        


----- Super Rugby Americas

20: Dogos XV-American Raptors (ESPN 4)


----- NBA: All Star Game

21: Celebrity Game (STAR +)

23: Rising Stars  (STAR +)


----- FIH Pro League de hockey femenino

21.30: Argentina-Alemania (ESPN 2)


----- ESPN Knockout

22: O’Shaquie Foster-Abraham Nova (ESPN 4)

