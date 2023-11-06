Secciones
La Gaceta
DeportesFútbol

Tottenham vs Chelsea, hora y TV de lo mejor de la agenda deportiva de hoy

Banfield-Colón y Belgrano-Tigre se enfrentan por la Copa de la Liga.

EN EL FONDO. Cuti Romero es una garantía para los Spurs, que necesitan una victoria para recuperar la cima de la Premier. EN EL FONDO. "Cuti" Romero es una garantía para los Spurs, que necesitan una victoria para recuperar la cima de la Premier. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/SPURS_ES
Hace 1 Hs

----- Serie A

14.30: Frosinone-Empoli (STAR +)

16.30: Torino-Sassuolo (STAR +)


----- Liga de España

17: Getafe-Cadiz (ESPN 3)          


----- Premier League

17: Tottenham-Chelsea (ESPN)


----- Copa de la Liga

18.30: Barracas Central-Rosario Central (TNT Sports)

18.30: Godoy Cruz-Platense (ESPN Premium)

21: Banfield-Colón (ESPN Premium)      

21: Belgrano-Tigre (TNT Sports)


----- Brasileirao

21: Santos-Cuiaba (ESPN 3)       


----- NHL

21: Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning (STAR +)              

----- WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)

21: WWE Raw (Fox Sports 3)


----- NFL: Pro Bowl

22: New York Jets-Los Angeles Chargers (ESPN 2)


----- MLS Cup Playoffs

23: Real Salt Lake-Houston Dynamo (Apple TV)

Temas Chelsea Football ClubLiga PremierTottenham HotspurCopa de la Liga ProfesionalCristian Romero
Tamaño texto
Comentarios
Lo más popular
¿Cuándo se hará oficial de la suba del salario para jubilados y de los bonos?
1

¿Cuándo se hará oficial de la suba del salario para jubilados y de los bonos?

Hay detectados 700 baches importantes en San Miguel de Tucumán
2

Hay detectados 700 baches importantes en San Miguel de Tucumán

Massa: El FMI investigará sobre la fuga de capitales del préstamo stand by del 2018
3

Massa: "El FMI investigará sobre la fuga de capitales del préstamo stand by del 2018"

La Anses pone en marcha nuevos préstamos para jubilados y pensionados, y trabajadores
4

La Anses pone en marcha nuevos préstamos para jubilados y pensionados, y trabajadores

Se estrena en Tucumán la película que el país postula para el Oscar
5

Se estrena en Tucumán la película que el país postula para el Oscar

El alfarismo “se rebautiza” y nace Compromiso Tucumán
6

El alfarismo “se rebautiza” y nace Compromiso Tucumán

Más Noticias
El factor miedo en las elecciones: de las PASO, a las generales, y al balotaje

El factor miedo en las elecciones: de las PASO, a las generales, y al balotaje

El alfarismo “se rebautiza” y nace Compromiso Tucumán

El alfarismo “se rebautiza” y nace Compromiso Tucumán

Un sospechoso por el robo de netbooks de una escuela rural de Tucumán

Un sospechoso por el robo de netbooks de una escuela rural de Tucumán

Massa negó una devaluación post balotaje y dijo que levantará el cepo a fin del 2024

Massa negó una devaluación post balotaje y dijo que levantará el cepo a fin del 2024

Canciones que hicieron historia: la confesión de Alejandro Lerner que representó a toda una generación

Canciones que hicieron historia: la confesión de Alejandro Lerner que representó a toda una generación

Acorralado y sin respaldo, Almirón decidió renunciar como DT de Boca

Acorralado y sin respaldo, Almirón decidió renunciar como DT de Boca

La inteligencia artificial puede arrojarnos a la eternidad

La inteligencia artificial puede arrojarnos a la eternidad

Hay detectados 700 baches importantes en San Miguel de Tucumán

Hay detectados 700 baches importantes en San Miguel de Tucumán

Comentarios