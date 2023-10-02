Toda la agenda deportiva para seguir hoy lunes por TV

COPA DE LA LIGA
18:30 Barracas vs. Sarmiento
DGO - TNT SPORTS
18:30 Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto
DGO - ESPN Premium
21:00 Platense vs. Argentinos
DGO - ESPN Premium
21:00 Atlético Tucumán vs. Central Córdoba
DGO - TNT SPORTS
PRIMERA - NACIONAL
15:00 Brown vs. Chacarita
TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Villa Dálmine vs. Deportivo Maipú
TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Deportivo Riestra vs. Aldosivi
TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:10 Deportivo Morón vs. San Martín de Tucumán
TYC SPORTS PLAY
PREOLÍMPICO DE VOLEY
22:50 Argentina vs. Bulgaria
ESPN 2 - STAR +
A1 PADEL
13:00 Primera Ronda - Panamá
STAR +