Secciones
La Gaceta
DeportesMás deportes

Toda la agenda deportiva para seguir hoy lunes por TV

Entre lo más destacado, Atlético se mide ante Central Córdoba; y San Martín visita a Morón.

CONFIADOS. Sergio Gómez y Favio Orsi apuestan a que el decano siga sumando de a tres. CONFIADOS. Sergio Gómez y Favio Orsi apuestan a que el "decano" siga sumando de a tres. ARCHIVO LA GACETA / FOTO DE FRANCO VERA
Hace 2 Hs

COPA DE LA LIGA

18:30 Barracas vs. Sarmiento

DGO - TNT SPORTS

18:30 Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto

DGO - ESPN Premium

21:00 Platense vs. Argentinos

DGO - ESPN Premium

21:00 Atlético Tucumán vs. Central Córdoba

DGO - TNT SPORTS

PRIMERA - NACIONAL

15:00 Brown vs. Chacarita

TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Villa Dálmine vs. Deportivo Maipú

TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Deportivo Riestra vs. Aldosivi

TYC SPORTS PLAY

21:10 Deportivo Morón vs. San Martín de Tucumán

TYC SPORTS PLAY

PREOLÍMPICO DE VOLEY

22:50 Argentina vs. Bulgaria

ESPN 2 - STAR +

A1 PADEL

13:00 Primera Ronda - Panamá

STAR +

Tamaño texto
Comentarios
Lo más popular
Encuesta: ¿quién creés que ganó el primer debate presidencial?
1

Encuesta: ¿quién creés que ganó el primer debate presidencial?

Elecciones presidenciales: la cocina del debate dejó mucho más de lo que se vio
2

Elecciones presidenciales: la cocina del debate dejó mucho más de lo que se vio

Los mejores y más divertidos memes que dejó el debate presidencial
3

Los mejores y más divertidos memes que dejó el debate presidencial

Piedra de alumbre: ¿funciona o su uso es “puro verso”?
4

Piedra de alumbre: ¿funciona o su uso es “puro verso”?

Villarruel se reunió con industriales tucumanos
5

Villarruel se reunió con industriales tucumanos

A San Martín de Tucumán no le queda otra alternativa que ganar
6

A San Martín de Tucumán no le queda otra alternativa que ganar

Más Noticias
El Presidente, sobre Milei: Resulta insostenible que siga negando a la dictadura genocida

El Presidente, sobre Milei: "Resulta insostenible que siga negando a la dictadura genocida"

Melconian sobre el debate: Lo de las Leliq no sabés ni vos lo que es, eso no lo debate un Presidente

Melconian sobre el debate: "Lo de las Leliq no sabés ni vos lo que es, eso no lo debate un Presidente"

Debate presidencial 2023: qué dijeron los candidatos sobre el escándalo de Insaurralde

Debate presidencial 2023: qué dijeron los candidatos sobre el escándalo de Insaurralde

Debate exitoso, con pocas propuestas y mucho temor

Debate exitoso, con pocas propuestas y mucho temor

Elecciones presidenciales: la cocina del debate dejó mucho más de lo que se vio

Elecciones presidenciales: la cocina del debate dejó mucho más de lo que se vio

Debate 2023: acusaciones cruzadas al por mayor durante las preguntas entre candidatos

Debate 2023: acusaciones cruzadas al por mayor durante las preguntas entre candidatos

Nobel de Medicina 2023 para dos investigadores de la vacuna contra la covid

Nobel de Medicina 2023 para dos investigadores de la vacuna contra la covid

Los mejores y más divertidos memes que dejó el debate presidencial

Los mejores y más divertidos memes que dejó el debate presidencial

Comentarios