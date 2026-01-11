Agenda de TV del domingo: a qué hora juegan Barcelona-Real Madrid y River-Millonarios

Serie A
8.30: Lecce-Parma (Disney +)
11: Fiorentina-Milan (ESPN)
14: Hellas Verona-Lazio (Disney +)
16.45: Inter-Napoli (ESPN)
La Liga de España
10: Rayo Vallecano-Mallorca (ESPN 2)
12.15: Levante-Espanyol (ESPN 2)
FA CUP
11: Portsmouth-Arsenal (ESPN)
11.30: West Ham United-Queens Park Rangers (ESPN)
11.30: Swansea City-West Bromwich Albion (Disney +)
11.30: Norwich City-Walsall (Disney +)
11.30: Hull City-Blackburn Rovers (Disney +)
13.30: Manchester United-Brighton and Hove Albion (ESPN 3)
Bundesliga
11.30: Borussia Mönchengladbach-FC Augsburg (Disney +)
11.30: Bayern München-VfL Wolfsburg (Disney +)
Coupe de France
14: Nantes-Nice (DSports)
17: Lille-Lyon (DSports)
NFL
15: Jacksonville Jaguars-Buffalo Bills (ESPN 2)
18.30: Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers (Fox Sports 3)
22: New England Patriots-Los Angeles Chargers (ESPN 2)
Supercopa de España
16: Barcelona-Real Madrid (Flow Sports)
Amistoso
21: River Plate-Millonarios (Disney +)