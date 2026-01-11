Secciones
Agenda de TV del domingo: a qué hora juegan Barcelona-Real Madrid y River-Millonarios

Inter-Napoli se enfrentan por la Serie A y Manchester United-Brighton por la FA Cup.

EN ARABIA. Barcelona y Real Madrid definirán en Yeda la Supercopa de España. EN ARABIA. Barcelona y Real Madrid definirán en Yeda la Supercopa de España. FOTO TOMADA DE TYCSPORTS.COM
Hace 2 Hs

Serie A

8.30: Lecce-Parma (Disney +)

11: Fiorentina-Milan (ESPN)

14: Hellas Verona-Lazio (Disney +)

16.45: Inter-Napoli (ESPN)

La Liga de España

10: Rayo Vallecano-Mallorca (ESPN 2)

12.15: Levante-Espanyol (ESPN 2)

FA CUP

11: Portsmouth-Arsenal (ESPN)

11.30: West Ham United-Queens Park Rangers (ESPN)

11.30: Swansea City-West Bromwich Albion (Disney +)

11.30: Norwich City-Walsall (Disney +)

11.30: Hull City-Blackburn Rovers (Disney +)

13.30: Manchester United-Brighton and Hove Albion (ESPN 3)

Bundesliga

11.30: Borussia Mönchengladbach-FC Augsburg (Disney +)

11.30: Bayern München-VfL Wolfsburg (Disney +)

Coupe de France

14: Nantes-Nice (DSports)

17: Lille-Lyon (DSports)

NFL

15: Jacksonville Jaguars-Buffalo Bills (ESPN 2)

18.30: Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers (Fox Sports 3)

22: New England Patriots-Los Angeles Chargers (ESPN 2)

Supercopa de España

16: Barcelona-Real Madrid (Flow Sports)

Amistoso

21: River Plate-Millonarios (Disney +)

