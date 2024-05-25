 La final entre Manchester United y Manchester City, lo más destacado para ver por TV
La final entre Manchester United y Manchester City, lo más destacado para ver por TV

La agenda deportiva para este 25 de mayo.

CONTINUIDAD. El City de Julián Álvarez busca un nuevo título. CONTINUIDAD. El City de Julián Álvarez busca un nuevo título. FOTO TOMADA DE TWITTER.COM/MANCITYES
Hace 2 Hs

Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF)

15:00 Argentinos vs River Plate

ESPN Premium

17:30 Godoy Cruz vs San Lorenzo

ESPN Premium

17:30 Newells vs Def y Justicia

TNT SPORTS

20:00 Boca Juniors vs Talleres (C)

TNT SPORTS

LaLiga de España

09:00 Osasuna vs Villarreal

DGO/ESPN 2/STAR +

11:15 Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid

DGO

13:3 0Almería vs Cádiz

DGO/ESPN 4/STAR +

13:30 Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao

DGO/DSPORTS

16:00 Real Madrid vs Betis

DGO/ESPN 3/STAR +

Serie A de Italia

13:00 Juventus vs Monza

DGO/ESPN 2/STAR +

15:45 Milan vs Salernitana

STAR +

Major League Soccer (MLS)

23:30 Vancouver vs Inter Miami

Apple TV

FA CUP

11:00Manchester City vs Manchester United

DGO

ESPN

STAR +

Primera Nacional

12:45 San Telmo vs Colon

DGO/TYC SPORTS

13:30 Tristan Suarez vs San Martin (SJ)

DGO/DSPORTS

15:00 Agropecuario vs Defensores Unidos

TYC SPORTS PLAY

18:00 Atlético Rafaela vs Almirante Brown

TYC SPORTS PLAY

