Terremoto en Japón: los videos más impactantes y la amenaza de tsunami

EVACUATE START NOW after 7.4-magnitude #earthquake occurred in #Japan



TSUNAMI WARNINGS issued.

Hokkaido, Aomori, Akita, Yamagata, Fukui, Kyoto, Hyogo, Tottori, Shimane and Yamaguchi pref's.



Keep away from the coast. Seek higher ground. #tsunami #warning #deprem #sismo #地震 pic.twitter.com/m7agTXFzYZ