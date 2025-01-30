Tecnología, amor y "fake news": Nathan Hill revela cómo fue el proceso creativo detrás de su nueva novela, "Wellness"

Por Daniel Medina
"¡Tienes que leer The Nix, su autor es el Lionel Messi de la literatura!". Todos tenemos ese amigo lector, ese dealer de libros que, de tanto en tanto, se convierte en el que nos abre las puertas a nuevas obsesiones literarias. En este caso, las palabras entrecomilladas vinieron de un tipo conocido no solo por su impecable gusto literario, sino también por sus gélidas y calculadas críticas, siempre mesuradas, siempre distantes. Por eso, cuando me soltó esa afirmación, me sorprendió su desbordante entusiasmo. Como soy de los que desconfían de las recomendaciones impulsivas, no reaccioné inmediatamente, supongo que esperaba que yo saliera corriendo a la librería para comprar el mamotreto de 700 páginas de un tal Nathan Hill. A la semana, me volvió a insistir con una fórmula que bien podría haberla aprendido de un algoritmo de Netflix: "Si te gustan John Irving, David Foster Wallace y Jonathan Franzen, Nathan Hill te va a volar la cabeza". Y, claro, ahí me convenció. Empecé a leer con la ilusión de que no fuera tan bueno, de que no me absorbiera tanto. Pero el libro hizo añicos todas mis expectativas, porque sí, podía ver esas influencias de los autores que mencionaba, pero Hill hacía algo completamente distinto. Tenía una voz propia, y sus obsesiones particulaes. Además de un talento bestial.
Todo eso pasó allá por 2016. Apenas supe en 2024 que estaba por salir su segunda novela, me lancé a conseguirla como quien se lanza a la caza de un tesoro, temiendo que no estuviera a la altura de la primera. Pero no. Hill se reinventa sin perder su esencia, sigue creando mundos donde uno no sólo lee, sino que habita. Historias en las que uno ríe y llora junto a los personajes, esas historias en las que, como lectores, no queremos irnos nunca.
Y aquí, en esta entrevista más de fan que de periodista, Nathan Hill responde estas preguntas, enviadas desde un rincón lejano del mundo, Tucumán, Argentina.
¿Qué te inspiró a escribir Wellness, y cómo se relaciona esta nueva novela con los temas que exploraste en The Nix?
Escribí el primer capítulo hace casi veinte años. Vivía en un pequeño estudio en Queens, y la vista desde mi ventana era solo una pared llena de otras ventanas de otro edificio. Imaginé a dos personas jóvenes y solitarias, observándose a través de sus respectivas ventanas, enamorándose lentamente desde la distancia. Escribí esa historia como un relato corto, y en ese momento, con veintitantos años, pensé que era increíblemente romántica. Luego la olvidé. Muchos años después, recordé a esa pareja. Ahora tenía más de cuarenta, felizmente casado, y me di cuenta de que no eran románticos, sino ingenuos. Eran unos idiotas. Las fantasías que proyectaban el uno sobre el otro no tenían nada que ver con cómo se construye una relación real. Entonces, comencé a preguntarme qué les habría pasado. A medida que crecieron, sus fantasías dieron paso a una realidad más complicada, y el mundo que los rodeaba se volvió muy extraño. ¿Qué sería de su relación? Así comenzó la historia.
Respecto a los temas de mis dos libros, no es algo que piense conscientemente. Los libros tienden a surgir como seres únicos, y cualquier relación entre ellos es accidental. Supongo que ambos tratan con personajes enfrentando traumas del pasado, y argumentan que incluso las personas más cercanas a nosotros tienen vastos misterios interiores que no podemos conocer. Pero, para mí, son criaturas muy distintas.
The Nix fue elogiado por su sátira sobre la política y la cultura contemporánea. ¿Cómo aborda Wellness las relaciones humanas de manera diferente o similar?
Puede que haya un poco menos de sátira en Wellness... pero solo un poco. Todavía disfruto mucho burlándome de cosas que encuentro ridículas. Pero el enfoque sobre las relaciones es completamente nuevo. En Wellness, quería escribir una historia en la que llegues a conocer a los personajes de la misma manera en que conoces a tu pareja o cónyuge: tanto hacia adelante como hacia atrás, al mismo tiempo. Conoces a las personas hacia adelante mientras vives con ellas, observas sus hábitos, sus diversos tics y rarezas. Y las conoces hacia atrás cuando conoces a sus viejos amigos, a sus padres, escuchas historias del pasado, ves dónde crecieron y descubres quiénes eran antes de que las conocieras. Así es como sucede en la vida, y quería imitar ese proceso en la novela, lo que, resultó ser, me produjo un gran dolor de cabeza. Reorganicé el libro muchas veces hasta que finalmente llegué al orden final. Hubo mucho ensayo y error.
Wellness explora el matrimonio y la evolución de una pareja. ¿Cuáles crees que son los mayores desafíos de las relaciones modernas?
Estamos viviendo más tiempo que nunca, y, por lo tanto, se espera que los matrimonios duren más que nunca. Creo que el amor definitivamente puede perdurar a lo largo del tiempo, siempre que sea capaz de adaptarse a los cambios inevitables que la vida trae consigo. Eventualmente, si estás con tu pareja el tiempo suficiente, descubrirás que tu pareja se ha convertido en una persona ligeramente diferente, tú te has convertido en una persona ligeramente diferente, y el mundo es un mundo ligeramente diferente, y si tu amor no es flexible, podría romperse. Como recuerda un personaje en mi novela: "Si te aferras demasiado a lo que quieres ver, te perderás lo que realmente está ahí".
¿Cómo crees que las redes sociales y la tecnología han transformado las expectativas sobre el amor y las conexiones humanas, temas que tocas en Wellness?
Creo que comprender cómo la tecnología da forma a nuestra percepción del mundo es una habilidad crucial para vivir en el siglo XXI. Si estamos en línea, somos objetivos de la desinformación y la mala información, y también somos víctimas de lo que podríamos llamar una sobrecarga de información: tenemos acceso a tantos hechos verdaderos que la verdad se vuelve confusa. Es como un torrente de información sin contexto, datos sin sabiduría. Así que ser capaz de diferenciar entre hechos y propaganda es enormemente difícil, y luego saber qué hacer con todos esos hechos también es enormemente complicado.
¿Cuál fue el proceso creativo de Wellness y cómo fue diferente del de The Nix?
El proceso de escritura para ambos libros fue exactamente el mismo: intento escribir todos los días, y mi regla es que debo producir entre cinco y siete páginas escritas a mano por día. Esta regla funciona para mí porque incluso en los días malos, cuando escribir es difícil, encuentro que aún puedo sacar cinco páginas horribles. Pero en los días buenos, cuando escribir es fácil, me detengo en siete páginas, aunque probablemente podría escribir muchas más. Me detengo porque sé exactamente cómo voy a empezar al día siguiente, y puedo sumergirme de inmediato. Y con suerte, llegaré a siete páginas al día siguiente, y al siguiente también. Para mí, es más importante entrar en un flujo regular diario que escribir en exceso en un solo día.
¿Qué desafíos enfrentaste al desarrollar los personajes principales en Wellness, y cómo difieren de los de tu primera novela?
Por lo general, no planifico mi historia con anticipación, ni entiendo completamente a mis personajes cuando comienzo a escribir. En cambio, suelo descubrirlos sobre la marcha. Después de cada oración y de cada escena, me pregunto qué vendría después, de manera lógica, emocional o temática, y la historia y los personajes tienden a crecer de forma orgánica a partir de esas cientos de pequeñas decisiones. A veces esto me lleva a lugares inesperados y maravillosos, y otras veces a callejones sin salida. He tenido varias subtramas que al final no llevaron a ninguna parte y personajes que resultaron innecesarios. Es una forma desordenada y probablemente ineficiente de escribir, pero me mantiene sintiéndome continuamente sorprendido a lo largo del proceso, y pienso que si yo me siento sorprendido, tal vez el lector también lo hará.
Tus libros mezclan humor, drama y observaciones sociales. ¿Cómo logras equilibrar los tonos?
Es muy fácil ir demasiado lejos en una sola dirección. En los primeros borradores, tiendo a inclinarme hacia la sátira y el humor, principalmente porque me gusta entretenerme durante los años que lleva escribir un libro. Por lo general, es más adelante en el proceso, cuando ya conozco mejor a los personajes, cuando encuentro el corazón de la historia y el drama comienza a surgir. Luego, en las revisiones, mi trabajo es encontrar el equilibrio adecuado, como un ingeniero de sonido ajustando los niveles.
¿Cuáles autores o libros han influido en tu estilo?
¿Sabes cómo ciertas bandas o ciertas canciones te llegan en el momento justo de tu vida? Como si hubiera algo en el momento preciso que permitiera que la música te penetrara de manera profunda y significativa. Eso mismo me ha pasado con algunos autores. Los efectos pueden ser diferentes para otras personas, pero para mí, diría que descubrí a John Irving en un momento de mi vida en que estaba pensando en convertirme en escritor. Era un joven viviendo en Iowa City, pensando que podría ser escritor, y él había vivido allí mucho tiempo y escribió novelas sobre jóvenes que querían ser escritores, lo que se sentía muy cercano. Luego, en la universidad, descubrí a Donald Barthelme en un momento en que me frustraba la prosa pesada que tenía que leer en otras clases. Su humor y absurdidad fueron simplemente un deleite. Después, en la escuela de posgrado, fue Virginia Woolf: me encantaba su capacidad de volverse increíblemente introspectiva, de habitar a sus personajes con una cercanía extrema, de modo que el tono de sus libros es como escuchar la “voz cerebral” de alguien desde dentro.
Tanto The Nix como Wellness ofrecen críticas a la sociedad contemporánea. ¿Cuál es el rol de un escritor en tiempos de tensión cultural?
Trato de resistir el impulso tan poderoso de las redes sociales de siempre “tomar partido”. Parece haber una demanda en nuestra cultura mediática de pensar de manera muy binaria y de suma cero, como si ser “anti-esto” significara automáticamente ser “pro-aquello”. Pero creo que cualquier idea sostenida de manera demasiado rígida, ideológica o inflexible se calcifica en error. Por eso es importante evaluar siempre por qué piensas lo que piensas.
También creo que el trabajo del novelista —o de cualquier artista— es resistir el pensamiento automático y los marcos convencionales. El mundo es increíblemente complicado y aterrador, y la reacción natural a esto es erigir sistemas totalizadores de conocimiento que nos proporcionan atajos mentales, permitiéndonos creer que entendemos el mundo. La tarea del escritor es utilizar toda su sensibilidad, conocimiento, sabiduría, empatía y capacidad de observación para devolver al mundo su complejidad y profundidad ocultas.
Tras el éxito de The Nix y la publicación de Wellness, ¿qué sigue en tu carrera literaria?
¡Mi próxima novela! Llevo un año haciendo notas, y ahora estoy listo para escribir.
¿Has leído a autores argentinos?
Por supuesto, soy un gran admirador de Borges y constantemente recuerdo su breve cuento “Borges y yo”, donde se compara a sí mismo, la persona humana real, con el famoso autor “Borges”. Los dos se sienten, el uno para el otro, como personas diferentes, que es básicamente por lo que todos estamos pasando estos días. ¿Mi yo en las redes sociales sigue siendo "yo" o soy una persona diferente cuando estoy en línea?
Consejos para escritores jóvenes.
Como escritor, no puedes predecir cómo reaccionará la industria editorial o el mercado literario ante tu libro. Algunos libros se vuelven populares, otros nunca encuentran su público. Entonces, como nunca sabes lo que va a pasar, es mejor que hagas lo que quieras. También puedes disfrutarlo en el camino. Escribe el libro que te parezca más auténtico e idiosincrásico, y ni siquiera pienses en el mercado.
Cinco libros esenciales para aspirantes a escritores.
Esta respuesta parecerá una trampa, pero lo digo en serio: relee tus cinco libros favoritos, pero reléelos como un practicante, como un artesano, analizando cómo están compuestos. Léelos como escritor más que como fan.
Breve biografía del autor
Nathan Hill nació en Iowa, en 1975. Antes de ser escritor, fue casi ingeniero: la Universidad de Iowa le enseñó la ciencia de los circuitos y las matemáticas del cuerpo humano, pero también el arte de las palabras. Y Hill, traidor a las exactitudes, desertó para estudiar inglés y periodismo. Se dejó llevar por la promesa de las clases de escritura creativa, convirtiéndose en reportero del Daily Iowan mientras, en secreto, descubría el peso adictivo de la ficción. Graduado en 1999, cargado de frases filosas y sueños en borrador, se lanzó al siguiente destino.
Primero, la prensa: dos años en The Gazette de Cedar Rapids, donde aprendió a tallar palabras con la prisa metódica del periodista. Luego, la literatura: un MFA en la Universidad de Massachusetts-Amherst, donde las notas al margen de sus investigaciones se convirtieron en las primeras páginas de algo más largo, más ambicioso, más suyo.
La ciudad de Nueva York fue su siguiente escenario. Los veinte años son para los valientes o para los insensatos, y Hill, armado de cuentos rechazados y una determinación de acero oxidado, chocó contra las murallas editoriales hasta que se cansó de golpear. Se refugió entonces en la consola, inmerso en el universo pixelado de los videojuegos, dejando que los días corrieran como partidas interminables. Y fue allí, en esa pausa aparente, donde el escritor comenzó a emerger.
Diez años después, The Nix (2016) lo lanzó de golpe a la cima de las listas y a los catálogos de traducciones internacionales, su nombre compitiendo por el derecho a viajar en cientos de lenguas. Su gran debut fue un tratado sobre la nostalgia y las heridas familiares, una novela nacida de la paciencia y el fracaso reciclado en triunfo. Las conferencias lo llevaron a giras mundiales, donde abandonó las aulas de la Universidad del Sur de Florida por la escena global, y Wellness (2023), con la bendición de Oprah y su Book Club 2.0, lo reafirmó como un cartógrafo de las emociones modernas.
Nathan Hill, el hombre que le dio forma a la derrota, hizo de la espera un acto creativo y encontró en el tiempo perdido su historia más importante.
Versión en Inglés.
In this exclusive interview with LA GACETA, the American writer shares his admiration for Borges. He also reflects on a central theme in his book: love and social media.
"You have to read The Nix, it's the Lionel Messi of literature!"
We all have that one book-loving friend, that literary dealer who, from time to time, becomes the gateway to new literary obsessions. In this case, the quoted words came from a guy known not only for his impeccable literary taste but also for his cold, calculated critiques—always measured, always distant. That's why, when he dropped that statement, his overflowing enthusiasm took me by surprise.
Since I'm the kind of person who distrusts impulsive recommendations, I didn’t react immediately. I suppose he expected me to rush to the bookstore and buy the 700-page tome by some guy named Nathan Hill. A week later, he insisted again with a pitch that could have been crafted by a Netflix algorithm: "If you like John Irving, David Foster Wallace, and Jonathan Franzen, Nathan Hill will blow your mind." And, of course, that convinced me.
I started reading, hoping it wouldn't be that good, hoping it wouldn’t consume me entirely. But the book shattered all my expectations. Yes, I could see the influences of the authors he had mentioned, but Hill was doing something entirely different. He had his own voice, his own unique obsessions. And an absolutely mind-blowing talent.
That was back in 2016. The moment I found out in 2024 that his second novel was about to be released, I set out to get it like a treasure hunter, fearing it wouldn’t live up to the first one. But no—Hill reinvents himself without losing his essence, continuing to create worlds where you don’t just read, you inhabit. Stories where you laugh and cry alongside the characters, stories you never want to leave.
And here, in this interview—more fan-driven than journalistic—Nathan Hill answers these questions, sent from a faraway corner of the world: Tucumán, Argentina.
What inspired you to write Wellness, and how does this new novel relate to the themes you explored in The Nix?
I wrote the first chapter almost twenty years ago. I was living in a tiny studio apartment in Queens, and the view out my window was just a wall of other windows in another apartment building. And I imagined two people, lonely, young, glimpsing each other through their respective windows and slowly, from a distance, falling in love. I wrote that as a short story, and at the time, in my twenties, I thought it was fabulously romantic. And then I kind of forgot about it. Until, many years later, I remembered that couple. I was now in my forties, happily married for many years, and I realized that these two weren’t romantic, they were naive. They were idiots. The fantasies they’re projecting onto each other have nothing to do with how to make a real relationship work. And so I began wondering what would have happened to them. As they grew older, and as their fantasies about the other gave way to a more complicated reality, and as the world around them changed and got very strange, what would have become of their relationship? That’s where the story started.
As for the themes of my two books, that’s not really something I’m consciously thinking about. The books tend to emerge as their own unique lifeforms, and any relationship is purely accidental. I suppose both books involve characters dealing with certain traumas in their past, and both books argue that even the people closest to us have vast inner mysteries that aren’t knowable to us. But in my mind, the two books are very different beasts.
The Nix was acclaimed for its satirical take on politics and contemporary culture. How would you say Wellness approaches human relationships differently or similarly?
There might be a little less satire in Wellness…but only a little. I still really enjoy making fun of things I find ridiculous. But the approach to relationships is entirely new. In Wellness, I wanted to write a story where you get to know the characters the same way you get to know your own partner or spouse: both forwards and backwards, at the same time. You get to know people forwards as you live with them and observe their habits and various tics and weirdnesses. And you get to know them backwards as you meet old friends, meet their parents, hear old stories, see where they grew up, and figure out who they were before you met them. This is how it happens in life, and I wanted to mimic that process in the novel, which, turns out, was a major headache-producer. I rearranged the book so many times until I finally landed on the final order. There was a lot of trial and error.
Wellness explores marriage and the evolution of a couple. What do you think are the greatest challenges modern relationships face?
We’re living longer than ever before, and, thus, marriages are expected to last longer than ever before. And I think that love can definitely last over time, provided it is able to accommodate the inevitable changes that life brings. Eventually, if you’re together with your partner for long enough, you will find that your partner has become a slightly different person, and you have become a slightly different person, and the world is a slightly different world, and if your love isn’t flexible, it could break. As one character in my novel reminds us, “If you cling too hard to what you want to see, you’ll miss what’s really there.”
How do you think social media and technology have transformed expectations about love and human connection, themes you touch on in Wellness?
I think understanding how technology shapes our perception of the world is a crucial skill for living in the 21st century. If we are online, then we are targets of misinformation and disinformation, and we are also victims of what we might call information overwhelm: we have access to so many true facts that the truth becomes obscured. It’s a firehose of information without context, data without wisdom. So being able to tell the difference between fact and propaganda is enormously difficult, and then knowing what to do with all those facts is also enormously difficult.
What was the creative process behind Wellness, and how was it different from the process of writing The Nix?
The writing process for both books was exactly the same: I try to write every day, and my rule is that I must produce between five and seven handwritten pages a day. This rule works for me because even on the bad days, when the writing is difficult, I find that I can still excrete five lousy pages. But on the good days, when the writing is easy, I stop myself at seven pages, even though I could probably write many more. I stop myself because I know tomorrow exactly how I’m going to start, and I can dive right in. And hopefully I’ll get to seven the next day, and the next day as well. It’s more important for me to get into a regular everyday flow than it is to binge on any one day.
What challenges did you face when developing the main characters in Wellness, and how do they differ from the characters in your first novel?
I don’t usually plan out my story ahead of time, nor do I fully understand my characters when I begin writing. Instead, I tend to figure them out along the way. After every sentence, and after every scene, I ask myself what would come next—logically, emotionally, thematically—and the story and the characters tend to grow in an organic way out of those hundreds of tiny decisions. Sometimes this leads me to unexpected and delightful places, and sometimes to dead-ends. I had several subplots that ultimately went nowhere, and characters who turned out to be unnecessary. It’s a sloppy and probably inefficient way to write, but it keeps me feeling continually surprised along the way, and I figure if I’m feeling surprised, then maybe the reader will too.
Your books mix humor, drama, and sharp societal observations. How do you maintain that balance without letting one tone overshadow the other?
It’s very easy to go too far in one direction. In first drafts, I tend to lean into satire and humor, mostly because I like entertaining myself during the years it takes to write a book. It’s usually later in the process, when I’ve gotten to know the characters more, that I find the heart, and the drama begins to emerge. Then in revisions my job is to find the right balance, like a sound engineer tweaking the levels.
Which authors or books have most influenced your style and narrative approach throughout your career?
You know how certain bands or certain songs just hit you at the right time in your life? Like, how there’s just something about the timing that allowed the music to penetrate you deeply and significantly? I have authors who’ve done that to me. So the effects on other people might be different, but for me, I’d say I found John Irving at a time in my life when I was thinking of becoming a writer. I was a young man living in Iowa City thinking he might be a writer, and he lived in Iowa City for a long time and wrote these novels about young men being writers, and it just felt so proximate. Then in college I discovered Donald Barthelme at a time when I was getting frustrated with the ponderous prose I was being made to read in other classes. His humor and absurdity was just delightful. Then in grad school it was Virginia Woolf—I loved her ability to get so incredibly interior, to inhabit her characters in extreme close-up, so that the tone of her books is like hearing someone’s “brain voice” from the inside.
Both The Nix and Wellness offer critiques of contemporary society. What do you think is the role of a writer in times of cultural change and tension?
I try to resist the impulse that’s so powerful on social media to always “take a side.” There seems to be a demand in our media culture to think in very binary, zero-sum ways, that if you’re “anti-this” then you must automatically be “pro-that.” But I believe that any idea held too rigidly, too ideologically, too inflexibly, will calcify into error. So it’s important to always evaluate why you think what you think.
I also believe that the job of the novelist—or any artist—is to resist automatic thinking and conventional frames. The world is incredibly complicated and scary, and the natural reaction to that is to erect these totalizing systems of knowledge that provide us mental shortcuts that allow us to believe that we understand the world. The writer’s job is to use all of his or her sensitivity, knowledge, wisdom, empathy, and observational skill to return the world’s nuance and hidden depths.
After the success of The Nix and the publication of Wellness, what’s next in your literary career? Are there any upcoming projects you can share?
I’m working on my next novel! I’ve been making notes about the story for the last year, and now I’m ready to write.
Have you read any authors from Argentina?
Of course I’m a huge fan of Borges, and I’m reminded constantly of his very short story “Borges and I,” where he compares himself, the actual human person, to the famous author “Borges.” The two of them feel, to each other, like different people, which is basically what all of us are going through these days. Is my social media self still “me,” or am I a different person when I’m online?
Tips for young writers.
As a writer, you can’t predict how the publishing industry or the literary market will react to your book. Some books become popular, some never find their audience. So because you never know what’s going to happen, you might as well do what you want. You might as well enjoy it along the way. Write the book that seems most authentically, most ideosyncratically you, and don’t even think about the market.
Five books every aspiring writer should read.
This answer will seem like cheating but I’m entirely serious: Reread your favorite five books, but reread them as a practitioner, as a craftsman, analyzing how they’re put together. Read them as a writer rather than as a fan.
Brief Biography of the Author
Nathan Hill was born in Iowa in 1975. Before becoming a writer, he was almost an engineer: the University of Iowa taught him the science of circuits and the mathematics of the human body, but also the art of words. And Hill, betraying the precision of numbers, abandoned that path to study English and journalism. He was drawn in by the promise of creative writing classes, becoming a reporter for The Daily Iowan while secretly discovering the addictive pull of fiction. Graduating in 1999, armed with sharp phrases and unfinished dreams, he set off for his next destination.
First, journalism: two years at The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, where he learned to carve words with the methodical urgency of a reporter. Then, literature: an MFA at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, where the margin notes of his research turned into the first pages of something longer, more ambitious, more his own.
New York City was his next stage. Your twenties are for the brave or the reckless, and Hill, armed with rejected stories and a stubborn determination, crashed against the walls of the publishing world until he grew tired of knocking. He took refuge in video games, immersing himself in the pixelated universe, letting the days slip by like endless rounds. And it was there, in that apparent pause, that the writer began to emerge.
Ten years later, The Nix (2016) catapulted him to the top of bestseller lists and into translation catalogs worldwide, his name competing for space in countless languages. His breakout novel was a meditation on nostalgia and family wounds, a book born from patience and failure repurposed into triumph. Book tours took him across the globe, pulling him away from the classrooms of the University of South Florida and onto the world stage. Then came Wellness (2023), with Oprah’s blessing and her Book Club 2.0, cementing Hill as a cartographer of modern emotions.
Nathan Hill, the man who shaped failure, turned waiting into a creative act and found in lost time his most important story.