Tecnología, amor y "fake news": Nathan Hill revela cómo fue el proceso creativo detrás de su nueva novela, "Wellness"





Nathan Hill was born in Iowa in 1975. Before becoming a writer, he was almost an engineer: the University of Iowa taught him the science of circuits and the mathematics of the human body, but also the art of words. And Hill, betraying the precision of numbers, abandoned that path to study English and journalism. He was drawn in by the promise of creative writing classes, becoming a reporter for The Daily Iowan while secretly discovering the addictive pull of fiction. Graduating in 1999, armed with sharp phrases and unfinished dreams, he set off for his next destination.



First, journalism: two years at The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, where he learned to carve words with the methodical urgency of a reporter. Then, literature: an MFA at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, where the margin notes of his research turned into the first pages of something longer, more ambitious, more his own.



New York City was his next stage. Your twenties are for the brave or the reckless, and Hill, armed with rejected stories and a stubborn determination, crashed against the walls of the publishing world until he grew tired of knocking. He took refuge in video games, immersing himself in the pixelated universe, letting the days slip by like endless rounds. And it was there, in that apparent pause, that the writer began to emerge.



Ten years later, The Nix (2016) catapulted him to the top of bestseller lists and into translation catalogs worldwide, his name competing for space in countless languages. His breakout novel was a meditation on nostalgia and family wounds, a book born from patience and failure repurposed into triumph. Book tours took him across the globe, pulling him away from the classrooms of the University of South Florida and onto the world stage. Then came Wellness (2023), with Oprah’s blessing and her Book Club 2.0, cementing Hill as a cartographer of modern emotions.



Nathan Hill, the man who shaped failure, turned waiting into a creative act and found in lost time his most important story.