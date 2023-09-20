Secciones
La Gaceta
DeportesFútbol

La vuelta de Messi a Inter Miami, Champions League y Copa de la Liga: hora y TV de lo mejor de la agenda

Real Madrid-Unión Berlin, Bayern Múnich-Manchester United y Real Sociedad-Inter juegan esta tarde.

ESPERADO. Luego de la fecha FIFA junto a la Selección Argentina, Lionel Messi volvería a jugar hoy en Inter Miami. ESPERADO. Luego de la fecha FIFA junto a la Selección Argentina, Lionel Messi volvería a jugar hoy en Inter Miami. ARCHIVO
Hace 1 Hs

----- Preolímpico de vóley femenino

6.30: Italia-Colombia (STAR +)


----- AFC Champions League

7: Buriam United-Zhejiang FC (STAR +)

7: Melbourne City FC-Ventforet Kofu (STAR +)

7: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors-Kitchee (STAR +)  

9: Lion City Sailors FC-Bangkok United FC (STAR +)         

9: Wuhan Three Towns FC-Urawa Red Diamonds (STAR +)

9: Hanoi FC-Pohang Steelers (STAR +)  


----- Reserva LPF

11: Unión-Colón (YouTube LPF AFA)

11: Huracán-San Lorenzo (YouTube LPF AFA)   

11: Vélez-Tigre (YouTube LPF AFA)        

11: Lanús-Banfield (YouTube LPF AFA) 

11: Instituto-Godoy Cruz (YouTube LPF AFA)    


----- Europa Conference League

11.30: Lille-Olimpija  (STAR +)   


----- Mundial de rugby Francia 2023

12: Italia-Uruguay (STAR +)        


----- UEFA Champions League

13.45: Galatasaray-Copenhague (ESPN 2)

13.45: Real Madrid-Unión Berlin (Fox Sports)

16: Arsenal-PSV (Fox Sports 3) 

16: Benfica-Salzburgo (Fox Sports 2)     

16: Bayern Múnich-Manchester United (ESPN)               

16: Real Sociedad-Inter (Fox Sports)

16: Sevilla-Lens (ESPN 2)             

16: Braga-Napoli (ESPN 3)          


----- Beach voley

14: Continental Cup (DSports 2 / 1612)


----- Primera Nacional

15.30: Almagro-San Martín (SJ) (TyC Sports Play)            


----- Copa de la Liga

16: Barracas Central-Banfield (ESPN Premium)

16: Defensa y Justicia-Tigre (TNT Sports)

18.30: Vélez-Arsenal (ESPN Premium)

18.30: Estudiantes (LP)-San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)          

21: Instituto-Colón (TNT Sports)             

21: Racing Club-Newell’s (ESPN Premium)         


----- Brasileirao

19: Goiás-Flamengo (STAR +)   

19.30: São Paulo-Fortaleza (STAR +)      

21.30: Fluminense-Cruzeiro (ESPN 2)


----- MLS (Major League Soccer)

20.30: Montreal-Cincinnati (Apple TV) 

20.30: Charlotte FC-Philadelphia (Apple TV)      

20.30: Columbus Crew-Chicago Fire (Apple TV)               

20.30: DC United-Atlanta United (Apple TV)     

20.30: Inter Miami-Toronto FC (Apple TV)          

20.30: New York FC-Orlando City (Apple TV)     

20.30: New York RB-Austin FC (Apple TV)           

21.30: St. Louis City-Los Angeles FC (Apple TV)

21.30: Kansas City-Nashville SC (Apple TV)         

21.30: Houston Dynamo-Vancouver (Apple TV)              

22.30: Colorado-Seattle Sounders (Apple TV)

22.30: Real Salt Lake-Dallas (Apple TV)

23.30: L.A. Galaxy-Minnesota (Apple TV)           

23.30: Portland Timbers-SJ Earthquakes (Apple TV)

Temas Lionel MessiReal MadridManchester United Football ClubMajor League SoccerFox SportsChampions League
Tamaño texto
Comentarios
Lo más popular
Comienza la protesta de choferes: ¿cómo afectará la circulación de los colectivos en Tucumán?
1

Comienza la protesta de choferes: ¿cómo afectará la circulación de los colectivos en Tucumán?

Va a juicio un productor por violencia de género
2

Va a juicio un productor por violencia de género

Una “mula” dijo que policías le robaron droga y que narcos la secuestraron
3

Una “mula” dijo que policías le robaron droga y que narcos la secuestraron

El salario ya no será Ganancias, pero ¿quiénes pagarán la cuenta?
4

El salario ya no será Ganancias, pero ¿quiénes pagarán la cuenta?

Con apoyo de Milei, el FdT avanzó en la reforma de Ganancias
5

Con apoyo de Milei, el FdT avanzó en la reforma de Ganancias

La imperiosa necesidad del PJ de superar los 400.000 votos
6

La imperiosa necesidad del PJ de superar los 400.000 votos

Más Noticias
Según la hora de compra, se demora entre 24 o 48 horas la devolución del IVA

Según la hora de compra, se demora entre 24 o 48 horas la devolución del IVA

Milei se quedó dormido en la sesión de Diputados y los chicanearon desde la oposición

Milei se quedó dormido en la sesión de Diputados y los chicanearon desde la oposición

El salario ya no será Ganancias, pero ¿quiénes pagarán la cuenta?

El salario ya no será Ganancias, pero ¿quiénes pagarán la cuenta?

Sin ómnibus: “Les pedimos a los usuarios que nos entiendan, no podemos trabajar sin cobrar”, dijo un chofer

Sin ómnibus: “Les pedimos a los usuarios que nos entiendan, no podemos trabajar sin cobrar”, dijo un chofer

Choferes comenzaron a bajar a los pasajeros media hora antes del inicio de la protesta

Choferes comenzaron a bajar a los pasajeros media hora antes del inicio de la protesta

Una “mula” dijo que policías le robaron droga y que narcos la secuestraron

Una “mula” dijo que policías le robaron droga y que narcos la secuestraron

Diputados le dio media sanción a la creación de cinco Universidades en el país

Diputados le dio media sanción a la creación de cinco Universidades en el país

Transporte de pasajeros en crisis: “Necesitamos que el Interior del país sea escuchado”

Transporte de pasajeros en crisis: “Necesitamos que el Interior del país sea escuchado”

Comentarios