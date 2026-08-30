›› PANORAMA TUCUMANO La inseguridad estalla en la olvidada periferia EN EL SUR DE LA CAPITAL. El asesinato del cadete de Policía Kevin Samuel Rueda volvió a poner en foco la inseguridad. Compartir Whatsapp Facebook X Copiar dirección URL Por Roberto Delgado Hace 2 Hs Seguir en Escuchar nota Tu navegador no soporta HTML5 audio Esta nota pertenece al contenido premium y es exclusiva para suscriptores. Temas TucumánSan Miguel de TucumánInseguridadViolencia Tamaño texto Comentarios NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS Desde Europa vienen por Kevin Ortiz: la oferta del Ludogorets y la postura de Atlético Tucumán