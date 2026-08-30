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La inseguridad estalla en la olvidada periferia

EN EL SUR DE LA CAPITAL. El asesinato del cadete de Policía Kevin Samuel Rueda volvió a poner en foco la inseguridad.
EN EL SUR DE LA CAPITAL. El asesinato del cadete de Policía Kevin Samuel Rueda volvió a poner en foco la inseguridad.

Roberto Delgado
Por Roberto Delgado Hace 2 Hs

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Temas TucumánSan Miguel de TucumánInseguridadViolencia
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